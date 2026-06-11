Stellar AfricaGold Adopts Semi-Annual Financial Reporting Regime

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia June 11, 2026 - TheNewswire Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (TSX-V: SPX) ("Stellar" or the "Company") announces that it has elected to adopt semi-annual financial reporting in reliance on Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933, Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933"), a pilot program of the Canadian Securities Administrators permitting eligible Venture Issuers to voluntarily transition from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting regime.
The Company's fiscal year end is July 31. Under CBO 51-933, eligible issuers can be exempted from filing interim financial reports and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three-month and nine-month interim periods of their financial year. The Company confirms that it meets the eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. Participating in the pilot program will reduce administrative and financial burdens associated with quarterly reporting and allow the Company to better allocate those resources towards advancing its business objectives.
Accordingly, the Company will not file an interim financial report or related MD&A for the nine-month interim period ended April 30, 2026, which is the first interim period for which the Company is relying on CBO 51-933. Additionally, for so long as the Company continues to satisfy the conditions of CBO 51-933 and CBO 51-933 remains in effect, the Company will rely on CBO 51-933 for subsequent three-month and nine-month interim periods ending October 31 and April 30 of each year.
The Company will continue to file audited annual financial statements and semi-annual (six-month) interim financial reports and related MD&A in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The Company remains committed to timely disclosure and will continue to report material changes and significant developments in accordance with National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
This news release is being filed pursuant to Coordinated Blanket Order 51-933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers.
About Stellar AfricaGold Inc.
Stellar AfricaGold Inc. is a Canadian precious metal exploration company focused on precious metals
in North and West Africa, with active exploration programs in Morocco and Côte d'Ivoire. Stellar's principal exploration projects are its advancing gold discovery at the Tichka Est Gold Project in Morocco, and its
early-stage exploration Zuénoula Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire which is operated in Joint Venture with MetalsGrove Mining Ltd subsidiary, MetalsGrove CDI Pty Ltd.
The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange symbol TSX.V: SPX, the Tradegate Exchange TGAT: 6YP and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange FSX: 6YP.
The Company maintains its head office in Vancouver, BC and has a country office in Marrakech, Morocco.
Stellar's President and CEO J. François Lalonde can be contacted at +1 514-994-0654 or by email at lalondejf@stellarafricagold.com
Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.stellarafricagold.com.
On Behalf of the Board
J. François Lalonde,
President & CEO
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company not achieving the production milestones described herein, changes in business plans or commodity prices, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, and the risk factors described in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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