Stellantis Reports Q3 Sales

  • Third quarter total sales remain steady versus Q3 2025
  • 2026 year-to-date total sales up 3% versus the first three quarters of 2025
  • Focused on disciplined execution and sustainable growth in Q4

Stellantis reports a year-to-date total sales increase of 3% versus the first three quarters of 2025. Third quarter 2026 sales remained steady, with the company selling 324,277 vehicles in the quarter.

"Against a highly competitive industry backdrop, we delivered a disciplined third quarter, supported by our motivated dealer network, which continued to drive our retail business," said Michael Orange, Head of U.S. Retail Sales and Network Performance. "Retail sales increased for the Ram 1500 (+42%), Dodge Durango (+18%), Jeep® Grand Wagoneer (+14%) and Chrysler Pacifica (+7%), while the Jeep Cherokee Hybrid posted its best retail sales month in September."

Sales Highlights

Ram:

  • 1500 total sales up 73% compared to Q3 2025
  • Total pickup sales increased 34% versus Q3 2025
  • Total brand sales are up 29% over Q3 2025
  • 1500 claims the top spot in the Large Light Duty Pickup segment in the JD Power 2026 U.S. Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) study
  • Orders opened for 2027 Ram 1500 Rumble Bee 5.7L and initial allocation for the 2026 calendar year sold out in 90 minutes. Rumble Bee will arrive in dealerships in Q4 2026.

Jeep:

  • Wrangler total sales up 5% versus Q3 2025
  • Cherokee hybrid retail sales increased 53% Q3 2026 versus Q2 2026
  • Brand celebrated its 85th anniversary in July with events across the globe recognizing the milestone

Chrysler:

  • Total Pacifica sales increased 6% compared to Q3 2025
  • Total brand sales up 6% versus Q3 2025
  • Showcased two custom Pacifica concepts during Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge

Dodge:

FIAT:

  • Topolino arrived in select U.S. dealerships during the third quarter; Stellantis' first entry into the micromobility segment in the U.S.
  • Topolino awarded 2027 Best Neighborhood Green Car of the Year; 500e awarded 2027 Urban Green Car of the Year by Green Car Journal

Alfa Romeo:

  • 2027 Giulia and Stelvio buzz models will debut on Oct. 12 during the Paris Motor Show

The U.S. operations of Stellantis are conducted by FCA US LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Stellantis N.V. Based in Auburn Hills, Michigan, FCA US LLC designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories.

For the methodology of determining Stellantis monthly sales, click here. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control. U.S. fleet business includes three channels, rental, governmental and commercial.

Stellantis North America
Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands in North America includes Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, FIAT, Peugeot and Maserati. For more than a century, the company has played a pivotal role in shaping culture and contributing to the history of the automotive industry in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

Follow company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/Stellantis
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Instagram: @stellantisna
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Stellantis Sales Summary Q3 2026






Q3 Sales

Vol %

CYTD Sales

Vol %

Model

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Curr Yr

Pr Yr

Change

Compass

10,811

28,086

-62 %

47,837

82,920

-42 %

Wrangler

44,757

42,450

5 %

131,011

128,054

2 %

Gladiator

11,911

13,113

-9 %

30,944

38,513

-20 %

Recon

35

14

150 %

82

34

141 %

Cherokee HEV

10,344

131

7796 %

20,914

131

15865 %

Grand Cherokee

38,027

54,553

-30 %

139,764

154,221

-9 %

Wagoneer S

146

4,163

-96 %

519

10,426

-95 %

Wagoneer/G. Wagoneer

12,495

17,900

-30 %

42,642

34,672

23 %

JEEP BRAND

128,542

160,564

-20 %

413,793

449,973

-8 %

Ram LD PU

76,650

44,349

73 %

202,147

143,264

41 %

Ram HD PU

41,107

43,717

-6 %

123,201

119,122

3 %

ProMaster Van

16,314

15,633

4 %

44,030

45,296

-3 %

ProMaster City

1

18

-94 %

1

19

-95 %

RAM BRAND

134,072

103,717

29 %

369,379

307,701

20 %

Pacifica

34,491

32,417

6 %

101,611

90,173

13 %

CHRYSLER BRAND

34,494

32,489

6 %

101,627

90,733

12 %

Hornet

85

2,839

-97 %

802

8,486

-91 %

Charger ICE

3,446

238

1348 %

8,029

1,868

330 %

Charger BEV

233

2,776

-92 %

767

7,075

-89 %

Durango

22,755

20,018

14 %

61,330

54,417

13 %

DODGE  BRAND

26,546

26,120

2 %

71,057

73,601

-3 %

500e

52

288

-82 %

211

1,076

-80 %

500X

2

31

-94 %

73

158

-54 %

FIAT BRAND

54

321

-83 %

291

1,237

-76 %

Giulia

151

286

-47 %

670

1,168

-43 %

Stelvio

219

375

-42 %

953

1,501

-37 %

Tonale

199

953

-79 %

693

2,109

-67 %

ALFA ROMEO

569

1,614

-65 %

2,316

4,778

-52 %

Stellantis US

324,277

324,825

0 %

958,463

928,023

3 %

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellantis-reports-q3-sales-302896446.html

SOURCE Stellantis

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

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