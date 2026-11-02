Stellantis Chooses Amperity to Personalize Experiences: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 2nd
- Amperity says it's using AI to help firms make better decisions
- It is looking to empower Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) to recognize customers across brands, households, and vehicles.
- Amperity recently introduced Pér, which expedites customer data tasks.
- Co-founder + Co-CEO Kabir Shahani will join NYSE Live to dive into case studies showing how Amperity's solutions are helping brands.
- Samsung partners with Bark to produce safe children's smartwatches
- The Bark Watch is built on Samsung's Galaxy Watch8 platform and features Bark's (NYSE: BARK) AI technology.
- The watch allows text monitoring, location tracking, and managing contacts.
- Samsung Electronics America executive Tyler Gipson will join NYSE Live to discuss the partnership and why businesses are choosing Samsung as a technology partner.
- Benchmark Electronics CEO spotlights its latest achievements
- Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) says it's on pace to cross the $3 billion revenue mark for the 2026 fiscal year.
- CEO + President David Moezidis will join Taking Stock to discuss what the company has planned for 2027.
Opening Bell
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) celebrates its 10th anniversary of listing
Closing Bell
Benchmark Electronics (NYSE: BHE) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange