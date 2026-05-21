Stellantis and Wayve Partner to Bring Hands-Free Door-to-Door Supervised Automated Driving at Scale

Stellantis and Wayve Partner to Bring Hands-Free Door-to-Door

Supervised Automated Driving at Scale

  • Collaboration will integrate Wayve's AI-powered driving capabilities into Stellantis' STLA AutoDrive platform
  • Initial product is hands-free door-to-door supervised automated driving (Level 2++) across highway and urban environments, with a pathway to support higher levels of automation
  • Service is targeted to launch in 2028, starting in North America, built on an AI architecture designed to scale efficiently across vehicle platforms and markets over time

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, May 21, 2026 Stellantis and Wayve today announced they have entered a strategic technology partnership under which Stellantis plans to integrate the Wayve AI Driver Wayve's automated driving intelligence into the STLA AutoDrive platform, enabling hands-free, supervised Level 2++ driving in both urban and highway environments.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in Stellantis' strategy to deliver intuitive, safe, and very natural advanced driver‑assistance systems to customers, while building a flexible foundation that can evolve toward more advanced levels of automation over time.

The agreement builds on Stellantis' recent strategic investment in Wayve and marks the next phase of collaboration between the companies, combining Wayve's end‑to‑end AI driving intelligence with Stellantis' advanced STLA AutoDrive platform, engineering expertise, and manufacturing scale.

The initial focus of the partnership is hands-free, door-to-door supervised automated driving (Level 2++), supporting both highway and urban driving scenarios. STLA AutoDrive platform is designed to support the evolution toward more advanced automated driving features, in line with regulatory readiness and customer expectations.

The first vehicle integration is planned in North America in 2028.

"At Stellantis, we focus on technology that fundamentally transforms how our customers interact with their vehicles," said Ned Curic, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer. "Combining our STLA AutoDrive platform with Wayve's groundbreaking AI-first approach creates a genuinely intuitive and enjoyable hands-free driving experience. This collaboration is a testament to how the right partnerships allow us to scale advanced technology globally while anchoring customer safety and experience at the center."

"This agreement marks an important next step for Wayve and Stellantis in scaling our technology together," said Alex Kendall, Co-founder and CEO of Wayve. "Our teams have already demonstrated how quickly the Wayve AI Driver can be integrated across Stellantis' vehicle platforms, bringing up a prototype in less than 2 months. By combining Wayve's AI with Stellantis' engineering expertise, scale, and global reach, we're accelerating our mission to bring autonomy to any vehicle, anywhere."

A Scalable AI Approach Across Stellantis' Portfolio

STLA AutoDrive provides a common, scalable foundation for deploying advanced driving assistance across Stellantis' portfolio of iconic brands. Complementing this foundation, Wayve's end-to-end AI approach is designed to generalize across geographies and vehicle types, supporting deployment across multiple markets over time. This approach enables faster deployment, continuous improvement through real‑world data, and efficient scaling, helping bring advanced driving assistance to millions of customers.  

Advancing Customer‑Centric Automated Driving Experience

Wayve's AI technology, integrated into STLA AutoDrive platform, is designed to deliver human-like driving behaviour that can continuously improve through learning from real‑world experience. This technology supports safer, more natural and more intuitive driving assistance, aligned with how customers actually drive and move through their daily environments.

Early development on Stellantis vehicles has already started, demonstrating rapid integration and promising performance, reinforcing the flexibility of deploying AI‑driven solutions across Stellantis products lineup.

###

About Stellantis Stellantis (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is a leading global automaker, dedicated to giving its customers the freedom to choose the way they move, embracing the latest technologies and creating value for all its stakeholders. Its unique portfolio of iconic and innovative brands includes Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, FIAT, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. For more information, visit www.stellantis.com.

About Wayve Founded in 2017, Wayve is the leading developer of Embodied AI technology for automated driving. Its advanced AI software and foundation models for autonomy enable vehicles to perceive, understand, and navigate any environment, enhancing the usability and safety of autonomous driving systems. Wayve develops mapless and hardware-agnostic Embodied AI products for automakers and fleet owners, accelerating the path from assisted to automated driving. To learn more, please visit www.wayve.ai.

For more information, contact:

Stellantis
Fernão SILVEIRA +31 6 43 25 43 41 – fernao.silveira@stellantis.com
Massimo DE MICHELI +39 335 40 15 30 - massimo.demicheli@stellantis.com
Samuel KRAHN +1 586 364 3143 - samuel.krahn@stellantis.com

communications@stellantis.com
www.stellantis.com

Wayve
Julianne McGoldrick
julianne.mcgoldrick@wayve.ai
+1 215 266 6441

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