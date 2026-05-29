State Street to Speak at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) announced today that its Chief Financial Officer, John Woods, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, June 10, 2026 at approximately 1:45 pm ET.

An audio webcast of the event will be accessible on the home page of State Street's Investor Relations website, https://investors.statestreet.com/ . A recorded replay will be available on the Investor Relations website later that day, for approximately ninety days following the presentation.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $54.5 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.6 trillion* in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of March 31, 2026 includes approximately $184 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477

Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
+1 508 314 2807

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