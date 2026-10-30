State Street Investment Management Launches SPYMX Mutual Fund Share Class of SPYM, its Low-Cost S&P 500® ETF

New share class is purpose-built for retirement plans to provide SPYM's scale and liquidity within a '40 Act mutual fund structure
State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of SPYMX, an institutional mutual fund share class of the State Street ® SPDR ® Portfolio S&P 500 ® ETF (SPYM) , bringing one of the firm's flagship S&P 500 strategies into a structure designed to meet the needs of the retirement and institutional markets. SPYMX is available to eligible employer-sponsored and state-sponsored retirement plans, including 401(k) and 403(b) plans, as well as other eligible institutional investors. With no investment minimum for eligible retirement plans, SPYMX enables plan sponsors of all sizes to provide participants with low-cost S&P 500 exposure within a '40 Act mutual fund structure.*
US large-cap exposure is typically one of the largest holdings in defined contribution plans, accounting for 30% of plan assets nationwide, totaling more than $4 trillion in assets, half of which are in mutual funds. SPYMX offers the same underlying exposure as the SPYM ETF through a shared portfolio structure. This enables a broad spectrum of investors to benefit from the scale and liquidity of the existing ETF, while accessing the fund through a structure that aligns with retirement plan platforms and recordkeeping systems.
"Retirement investors shouldn't have to choose between the operational familiarity of a mutual fund and the scale and efficiency associated with an ETF," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer at State Street Investment Management . "This structure removes a longstanding vehicle constraint and represents an important step in our commitment to bring the benefits of ETF innovation to defined contribution savers."
State Street Investment Management's leadership in S&P 500 investing dates back more than 30 years to the 1993 launch of SPY, the first U.S.-listed ETF. Its sister fund SPYM has been tracking the S&P 500 since 2020 to provide investors with an additional low-cost way to access the index. SPYM has achieved significant scale with over $170 billion in assets under management and was recently selected as the default investment option for the Trump Accounts program. SPYMX represents the next evolution of that legacy, extending the scale and established investment process of SPYM into a mutual fund structure.
For more information about SPYMX, visit here .
*See disclosures below and prospectus for full details on eligibility.
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $6 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go.
*This figure is presented as of September 30, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $2,285.83 billion USD of which approximately $171.88 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
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Intellectual property information: The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and has been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P®, SPDR®, S&P 500®, US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.
Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.
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Exp. Date: 10/31/2027
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