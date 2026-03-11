State Street Investment Management Launches Investment-Grade Public and Private ABS ETF

State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of the State Street ® IG Public & Private ABS ETF (PRAB), an actively managed exchange-traded fund designed to expand investor access to a rapidly growing, higher-quality segment of the global credit markets.
PRAB primarily allocates to investment-grade asset-backed securities (ABS), both public and private, including collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) as well as residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund's innovative exposure to both public and private ABS addresses increasing investor demand for higher rated income-oriented strategies. The fund's private ABS allocation may include, but is not limited to, securities sourced by Apollo Global Securities, LLC.
By allocating across a wide range of investment-grade ABS, including ABS sectors that historically have had limited or no representation in the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index, PRAB may serve as an effective complement to core bond allocations and help diversify sources of bond portfolio income.
"While the global asset-backed finance market exceeds $20 trillion, 1 ABS has long been underrepresented in investor portfolios," said Anna Paglia , Chief Business Officer of State Street Investment Management. "With PRAB, we're expanding investor access to a higher quality yet largely untapped part of the global credit market that offers diverse potential income streams and the potential for higher yields compared to corporate bonds with a similar risk profile."
Managed by State Street Investment Management's Active Fixed Income Team, PRAB takes a risk-aware, top-down approach combined with bottom-up security selection designed to overweight the most attractive sectors and issuers.
PRAB builds on State Street Investment Management's growing suite of innovative public and private credit solutions, following the launches of the State Street ® IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRIV) and State Street ® Short Duration IG Public & Private Credit ETF (PRSD) in 2025. The suite has attracted approximately $980 million in assets as of February 28, 2026.
For more information on the State Street ® IG Public & Private ABS ETF, visit https://www.ssga.com/us/en/intermediary/etfs/state-street-ig-public-private-abs-etf-prab .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in over 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
* This figure is presented as of December 31, 2025 and includes ETF AUM of $1,950.80 billion USD of which approximately $173.02 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
Important Information for PRAB: Apollo Global Securities, LLC ("Apollo") is not a sponsor, distributor, promoter, or investment adviser to the Fund. Apollo has entered into a contractual agreement with the Fund whereby it is obligated to provide intraday, firm, executable bids on Fund holdings sourced by Apollo (each an "AOS Investment") to the Fund on a daily basis at certain intervals and is required to repurchase AOS Investments that the Fund has purchased at the firm bid price offered by Apollo, subject to, but not limited to, contractual levels designed to cover the estimated seven-day stress redemption rate as of the date hereof. The sale of AOS Investments to Apollo is not exclusive and the Fund may seek to sell AOS Investments to other counterparties.
Media Contact:
Erica Warfield
ewarfield@statestreet.com
+1 516 993 5943