State Street Investment Management Expands Low-Cost Core Suite with New Nasdaq® 100 ETF

State Street ® SPDR ® Portfolio Nasdaq ® 100 ETF (QNDX) offers access to large-cap market leaders at 10 bps
State Street Investment Management today announced the launch of the State Street ® SPDR ® Portfolio Nasdaq ® 100 ETF (QNDX) , designed to track the Nasdaq-100 Index ® and provide investors with a low-cost, growth-oriented core equity allocation. Priced at 10 bps, investors may consider QNDX a foundational portfolio building block across market cycles.
The Nasdaq-100 Index ® is designed to represent 100 of the largest Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies, offering exposure to sectors that have driven durable earnings growth through changing market conditions 1 — including Technology, Consumer Discretionary, and Health Care — while also capturing established companies with global scale. Nine of the 10 largest US publicly traded companies by market capitalization are in the Nasdaq-100 Index ® , underscoring its role in large-cap growth leadership. 2
"Investors today are looking for efficiency at the core of their portfolios without sacrificing growth potential," said Anna Paglia, Chief Business Officer at State Street Investment Management . "QNDX has been built with this need in mind, combining low cost with exposure to many of the market's largest and most established growth companies, which may make it a compelling core allocation rather than a tactical position."
"We're excited to expand our partnership with State Street Investment Management through the launch of QNDX," said Emily Spurling, Global Head of Index at Nasdaq . "The Nasdaq-100 ® is one of the most widely recognized benchmarks globally and home to many of the most influential companies shaping the modern economy. We're pleased to see expanded access to the large-cap innovation and growth that define the Nasdaq-100 ® ."
Investors looking to complement a broad market allocation may consider adding QNDX for a more intentional growth tilt to their equity foundation. When used as a long-term allocation, QNDX may provide cost-effective growth exposure, with the potential to support capital appreciation and long-term compounding.
QNDX is the latest addition to the State Street ® SPDR ® Portfolio ETF suite, 26 portfolio building blocks designed to help investors build a diversified core portfolio while keeping more of what they earn. The suite provides exposure to US equity, international equity, and fixed income asset classes. As of June 15, 2026, the suite had approximately $433 billion in assets under management. 3
For more information about the State Street ® SPDR ® Portfolio Nasdaq ® 100 ETF, visit www.statestreet.com/QNDX .
About State Street Investment Management
At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).
* This figure is presented as of March 31, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $1,940.32 billion USD of which approximately $184.18 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.
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8982073.1.1.AM.RTL
Exp. Date 6/30/2027
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1 Source: FactSet, as of December 31, 2025. Over the trailing 10-year period from December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2025, the Nasdaq-100 Index posted higher annualized earnings growth (12.3%) than the S&P 500 (7.8%), Russell 1000 (7.9%), and Russell 1000 Growth (9.4%)
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2 Bloomberg Finance, L.P., as of June 3, 2026, based on the Nasdaq-100 Index and publicly traded US firms on US exchanges using float adjusted market capitalization. Alphabet parent Google is treated as a singular company across both Alphabet share classes.
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3 Source: Bloomberg Finance L.P. as of June 15, 2026.
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