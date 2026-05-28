State Street Investment Management Announces Change to ETF Lineup

State Street Investment Management today announced plans to close and liquidate the State Street® DoubleLine® Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (Ticker: EMTL) based on State Street Investment Management's review of its ETF offerings.

The final day for creations and redemptions in EMTL will be July 21, 2026. Trading of all shares will be suspended on its principal U.S. listing exchange, Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc., at the open of market on July 22, 2026. The ETF will cease operations, liquidate its assets, and prepare to distribute proceeds to shareholders of record on or about July 27, 2026 (the "Liquidation Date"). Proceeds of the liquidation are scheduled to be sent to shareholders remaining on the Liquidation Date on or about July 28, 2026.

About State Street Investment Management

At State Street Investment Management, we have been helping create better outcomes for institutions, financial intermediaries, and investors for nearly half a century. Starting with our early innovations in indexing and ETFs, our rigorous approach continues to be driven by market-tested expertise and a relentless commitment to those we serve. With over $5 trillion in assets managed*, clients in 60 countries, and a global network of strategic partners, we use our scale to deliver a comprehensive and cost-effective suite of investment solutions that help investors get wherever they want to go. State Street Investment Management is the asset management arm of State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT).

*This figure is presented as of March 31, 2026 and includes ETF AUM of $1,940.32 billion USD of which approximately $184.18 billion USD in gold assets with respect to SPDR products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated. Please note all AUM is unaudited.

Important Risk Information

Investing involves risk including the risk of loss of principal.

ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns.

The trademarks and service marks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners. Third party data providers make no warranties or representations of any kind relating to the accuracy, completeness or timeliness of the data and have no liability for damages of any kind relating to the use of such data.

All information is from SSGA unless otherwise noted and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy is not guaranteed. There is no representation or warranty as to the current accuracy, reliability or completeness of, nor liability for, decisions based on such information and it should not be relied on as such.

Intellectual Property Information: The S&P 500® Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("S&P DJI") and have been licensed for use by State Street Global Advisors. S&P®, SPDR®, S&P 500®,US 500 and the 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones") and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by S&P DJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by State Street Global Advisors. The fund is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by S&P DJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of these indices.

Distributor: State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, member FINRA , SIPC , an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of State Street Corporation. References to State Street may include State Street Corporation and its affiliates. Certain State Street affiliates provide services and receive fees from the SPDR ETFs.

Before investing, consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus which contains this and other information, call 1-866-787-2257 or visit www.ssga.com . Read it carefully.

Not FDIC Insured - No Bank Guarantee - May Lose Value

State Street Global Advisors (SSGA) is now State Street Investment Management. Please click here for more information.

© 2026 State Street Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC, One Congress Street, Boston, MA 02114

8947693.1.1.AM.RTL

Exp. Date 5/31/2027

Media Contact:
Erica Warfield
ewarfield@statestreet.com
+1 516 993 5943

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