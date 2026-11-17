- New capability brings physical and synthetic financing together through a single provider, giving institutional investors more choice in how they access markets, finance positions and manage capital
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) today announced the launch of its equity swaps offering, expanding its Prime Services platform from physical financing into a combined physical and synthetic offering. The new capability allows clients to gain synthetic equity exposure through total return swaps. The offering also draws on State Street's financing, securities lending, custody and servicing capabilities and is designed to support institutional investors, including hedge funds and others, seeking greater flexibility in how they establish and finance market exposure.+
The launch comes as synthetic financing represents a growing share of global prime activity, particularly in markets outside North America, while investors are also increasingly seeking to grow and diversify their prime brokerage relationships and broaden access to financing solutions.
"Clients are rethinking how they allocate financing across physical and synthetic markets, and they want greater choice in how they finance exposures without adding operational complexity," said Taryn Siglain, Global Head of Execution, Financing, and Clearing at State Street. "The launch of our equity swaps offering expands the range of financing solutions we can deliver to institutional investors. It creates new opportunities to deepen existing client relationships while extending our capabilities to a broader set of prospective clients."
The product is being introduced through a phased global rollout. The initial offering will support trading in the United States and key European markets, with plans to extend the capability to additional markets and contracting locations over time, subject to regulatory approvals and other requirements.
"The distinction between physical and synthetic financing is becoming increasingly blurred as investors seek the most efficient ways to access markets and optimize capital usage," said Simon Nottage, EMEA Head of Financing Solutions at State Street. "This launch brings together State Street's strengths in custody, securities lending and financing to create a more integrated prime services offering. Clients can access both physical and synthetic financing solutions through a trusted counterparty and a platform designed to support their evolving needs."
For more information, please visit Execution, Financing, and Clearing | State Street .
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $59.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of September 30, 2026 includes approximately $172 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
+State Street intends to operate initially under the de minimis exception from SEC security-based swap dealer registration and intends to register with the SEC as a security-based swap dealer within the time period required under SEC rules after its dealing activity exceeds the applicable threshold.
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Media Contact:
Colleen Condon
ccondon@statestreet.com
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