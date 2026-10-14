State Street Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) reported its third-quarter 2026 financial results today. The news release, presentation and additional financial information can be accessed on State Street's Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com . A conference call to discuss the firm's financial results, outlook and related matters will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET today, Wednesday, October 14, 2026 . The call will be open to the public.
The conference call will be accessible on State Street's Investor Relations website, and by telephone at (+1) 800 439 6511 (Participant Passcode: 96234#).
Following the conference call, a replay will be available on State Street's Investor Relations website for approximately one month.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $59.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of September 30, 2026 includes approximately $172 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
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Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477
Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
+1 508 314 2807