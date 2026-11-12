State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series "G," "I," "J," "K," and "L"

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:

  • Series G (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series G preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,352.36 per share of Series G preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.338090 per depositary share) and is payable on December 15, 2026 to the holders of record of the Series G preferred stock at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

  • Series I (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series I preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,675.00 per share of Series I preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $16.750000 per depositary share) and is payable on December 15, 2026 to the holders of record of the Series I preferred stock at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

  • Series J (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series J preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,675.00 per share of Series J preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $16.750000 per depositary share) and is payable on December 15, 2026 to the holders of record of the Series J preferred stock at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

  • Series K (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series K preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,612.50 per share of Series K preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $16.125000 per depositary share) and is payable on December 15, 2026 to the holders of record of the Series K preferred stock at the close of business on December 1, 2026.

  • Series L (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/100th interest in a share of Series L preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $2,169.58 per share of Series L preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $21.695800 per depositary share) and is payable on December 15, 2026 to the holders of record of the Series L preferred stock at the close of business on December 1, 2026. This dividend payment is in respect to the dividend period from, and including, August 12, 2026, to, but excluding, December 15, 2026.

About State Street Corporation

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $59.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $6.3 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2026, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 51,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .

*Assets under management as of September 30, 2026 includes approximately $172 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.

Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
+1 508 314 2807

Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

STTNYSE:STTfintech investing
STT
The Conversation (0)
Raptor Resources

Eastern Metals Recommences ASX Trading – Aiming to Unlock High-Potential Copper Discoveries in New Brunswick, Canada

Eastern Metals Ltd (ASX: EMS) (Eastern Metals or the Company) (to be renamed Raptor Metals Ltd (ASX: RAP)) is pleased to advise it has recommenced trading on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) today following its acquisition of Raptor Resources Limited (Raptor Resources). HIGHLIGHTS... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

AmeriTrust Announces Change of Auditor

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that at the request of the Company, HDCPA Professional Corporation (the "Predecessor Auditor") has... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Metalsource Mining Announces Management Transition as Silver Hill Exploration Advances

Mayfair Gold Reports Q3 2026 Operating and Financial Results

Omega Pacific Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

Aetherion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Related News

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Announces Management Transition as Silver Hill Exploration Advances

precious metals investing

Mayfair Gold Reports Q3 2026 Operating and Financial Results

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Closes First Tranche of LIFE Offering

cleantech investing

Aetherion Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

blockchain investing

Metals.io Discusses xU3O8 and Newly Launched Zuri Invest’s Uranium Tracker

precious metals investing

TDG Gold Corp. agrees to sell 51% interest in Aurora West Property to Freeport-McMoRan Mineral Properties Canada Inc. for C$110 million and to grant certain additional earn-in rights upon funding of C$80 million of expenditures and upon C$40 million cash payment

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Reports 8 Completed Drill Holes at Trapper North Aimed to Expand the MRE at the Radar Critical Minerals Project