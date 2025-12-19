State Street Corporation Announces Date for Release of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Conference Call Webcast

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) plans to announce its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Friday, January 16, 2026 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. A conference call to review the firm's financial results will be held at 11:00 a.m. ET.
The conference call will be accessible via audio webcast on State Street's Investor Relations website, http://investors.statestreet.com , or by telephone at (+1) 805 309 0220 (Participant Passcode: 5068204#). Materials will be available on the website prior to the call.
For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website for approximately one month.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $51.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.4 trillion* in assets under management as of September 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
*Assets under management as of September 30, 2025 includes approximately $145 billion of assets with respect to SPDR® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
Investor Contact:
Elizabeth Lynn
+1 617 664 3477
Media Contact:
Mark LaVoie
+1 508 314 2807