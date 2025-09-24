State Street Announces Enterprise Performance is Now Live

State Street Corporation announced today, through its Charles River Development business, that Enterprise Performance, powered by Opturo®, is now live for clients of the Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS) and State Street Alpha®. The fully integrated solution offers a single performance calculation engine that enables greater efficiency in performance operations.
The cloud-based solution was designed to mitigate data exchange issues inherent in other performance measurement offerings, providing clients with robust and scalable data distribution through a tightly integrated data platform and enterprise data management capabilities. Clients can access multi-dimensional reporting, automated workflows surrounding standard and correction processing, and meaningful performance, ex-post, and attribution-related analytics, with expanded calculation scalability throughout.
"Accurate performance and reporting capabilities help provide important investment insights and simplify operations for our clients," said Matt Daly, President, Charles River® Development. "Embedding Opturo's capabilities within our end-to-end platform helps managers handle the complexities in enterprise performance and analysis across the front, middle, and back office while enabling them to optimize performance processes and reporting."
"Complex investment products require a performance solution with the flexibility to adapt to asset managers' needs," said Kenneth D'Silva, President of Opturo. "We are delighted that our collaboration with State Street offers streamlined workflows to ingest, manage, and analyze data at scale, with a rapid application and report builder that helps clients save time and further simplify performance operations."
About Opturo
Opturo® is a technology company specializing in reliable, innovative, practical, and cost-effective solutions to help optimize operational services for the financial industry and beyond. Backed by extensive financial industry experience and state-of-the-art technology, Opturo provides insightful products and services in the areas of ex-post Performance and Attribution, GIPS Composite Management, and Custom Investment Reporting. For more information, please visit: opturo.com: https://opturo.com/
About Charles River Development, A State Street Company
Investment and wealth managers, asset owners and insurers in 30 countries rely on Charles River IMS to manage USD $59 Trillion in assets. Together with State Street's middle and back office services, Charles River's cloud-based front office technology forms the foundation of State Street Alpha ® .
Charles River IMS helps automate and simplify the investment process across asset classes, from portfolio management and risk analytics through trading and post-trade settlement, with integrated compliance and managed data throughout. Charles River for Private Markets helps solve complex data challenges for investors in private credit, real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. Charles River's partner ecosystem enables clients to access the data, analytics, application and liquidity providers that support their product and asset class mix. With more than 185% increase in headcount over the last 7+ years, Charles River serves clients globally offering 24/7 support. To learn more visit www.crd.com .
*Statistics as of Q2 2025. Assets are inclusive of clients using the platform for purposes of secondary compliance.
About State Street Corporation
State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is one of the world's leading providers of financial services to institutional investors including investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading. With $49.0 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration and $5.1 trillion* in assets under management as of June 30, 2025, State Street operates globally in more than 100 geographic markets and employs approximately 52,000 worldwide. For more information, visit State Street's website at www.statestreet.com .
* Assets under management as of June 30, 2025 includes approximately $116 billion of assets with respect to SPDR ® products for which State Street Global Advisors Funds Distributors, LLC (SSGA FD) acts solely as the marketing agent. SSGA FD and State Street Investment Management are affiliated.
© 2025 State Street Corporation
8366920.1.1.GBL
Charles River Development - A State Street Company is a wholly owned business of State Street Corporation (incorporated in Massachusetts).
This document and information herein (together, the "Content") is subject to change without notice based on market and other conditions and may not reflect the views of State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries and affiliates ("State Street"). The Content is provided only for general informational, illustrative, and/or marketing purposes, or in connection with exploratory conversations; it does not take into account any client or prospects particular investment or other financial objectives or strategies, nor any client's legal, regulatory, tax or accounting status, nor does it purport to be comprehensive or intended to replace the exercise of a client or prospects own careful independent review regarding any corresponding investment or other financial decision. The Content does not constitute investment research or legal, regulatory, investment, tax or accounting advice and is not an offer or solicitation to buy or sell securities or any other product, nor is it intended to constitute any binding contractual arrangement or commitment by State Street of any kind. The Content provided was prepared and obtained from sources believed to be reliable at the time of preparation, however it is provided "as-is" and State Street makes no guarantee, representation, or warranty of any kind including, without limitation, as to its accuracy, suitability, timeliness, merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, non-infringement of third-party rights, or otherwise. State Street disclaims all liability, whether arising in contract, tort or otherwise, for any claims, losses, liabilities, damages (including direct, indirect, special or consequential), expenses or costs arising from or connected with the Content. The Content is not intended for retail clients or for distribution to, and may not be relied upon by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction or country where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation. The Content provided may contain certain statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements; any such statements or forecasted information are not guarantees or reliable indicators for future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those depicted or projected. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No permission is granted to reprint, sell, copy, distribute, or modify the Content in any form or by any means without the prior written consent of State Street.
The offer or sale of any of these products and services in your jurisdiction is subject to the receipt by State Street of such internal and external approvals as it deems necessary in its sole discretion. Please contact your sales representative for further information. State Street may from time to time, as principal or agent, for its own account or for those of its clients, have positions in and/or actively trade in financial instruments or other products identical to or economically related to those discussed in this communication. State Street may have a commercial relationship with issuers of financial instruments or other products discussed in this communication.
©2025 State Street CORPORATION
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250924516317/en/
Media Contact
Brendan Paul
bpaul@statestreet.com
(401) 644-9182