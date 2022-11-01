GamingInvesting News

On October 28 the entertainment and social platform StarX announced that it had laid out the VR track and launched the StarMaker VR version in the third quarter of 2022. Four music games have been launched on Meta's Oculus App Lab, SideQuest, and Steam VR platforms. It will bring cutting-edge social entertainment experiences to users around the world.

The continuous popularity of the metaverse and the technological progress of hardware equipment drive the rapid development of the virtual reality industry. After in-depth research on the trend, StarX actively laid out the VR content direction and launched the StarMaker VR version in the third quarter to bring users a unique entertainment and social new experience.

StarMaker VR has launched four products: Sing Star, Taiko Star , Blade Star, and Shooting Star. Sing Star brings an immersive music experience to users, allowing users to listen to music, karaoke, play Musical Instruments and even hold concerts in virtual reality. Taiko Star and Blade Star are music rhythm games, players can beat the drum according to the music rhythm, or hold a lightsaber to slash the square. Shooting Star is a music shooting game, which combines shooting gameplay with rhythm, allowing users to enjoy the dual experience brought by the game and music.

At the same time, the StarMaker VR version will introduce artificial intelligence technology in all aspects of composition, arrangement, singing, and so on to improve the user experience. So far, StarMaker VR has been launched on Meta's Oculus App Lab, SideQuest, and Steam VR platforms, and more platforms will be launched in the future, bringing cutting-edge entertainment and social experience to music lovers.

In the third quarter, StarXMusicX Lab music laboratory launched 10 new AI songs, and the new songs have been online on major platforms at home and abroad. MusicX Lab has also cooperated with several head companies, with customers in music, automotive, games, education, fashion, entertainment, and other industries. The continuous empowerment of advanced technology and the continuous enrichment of the product matrix will inject a strong impetus into the development of StarX.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

CASIO G-SHOCK LEVELS UP WITH NEW SUPER MARIO BROS. DESIGNED TIMEPIECE

The model's theme ties into G-SHOCK and Super Mario's identity of being up for any challenge.

Today, Casio America Inc. is pleased to introduce the DW5600SMB-4 model featuring design elements from the popular Nintendo® game, Super Mario Bros . This limited-edition timepiece represents the classic 1980s game through its whimsical design and nostalgic theme, as well as Mario's "never give up" attitude that parallels the spirit of challenge present in G-SHOCK's origins.

The New School's Parsons School of Design and Roblox Partner to Educate on Digital Fashion Design and Trends

Experts to Discuss Joint Research From '2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends' Report and Gen Z's Digital Fashion Preferences in a Virtual Panel November 2, 2022

Today, Parsons School of Design and Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) announced a multi-faceted partnership that includes a course collaboration where students will create hyper-realistic and inclusive 3D digital apparel; and the unveiling of the 2022 Metaverse Fashion Trends report. Parsons and Roblox are working together to help prepare students for their future careers and offer timely research highlighting the growing importance of digital fashion.

RealNetworks to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8th

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, announced today it will report financial results for its 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 . The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET .

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-550-1707 ( United States ) or 1-848-488-9020 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( United States ) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 11152769.

Korean SMBs with Metaverse Expertise Draw Global Attention

  • Korean ICT startups stand out with their products and technologies for metaverse and VR industry
  • Entry into global markets is boosted by supports including ICTWOW, an integrated platform to match SMBs with global customers

Looking for an ICT startup equivalents for BTS or Squid Game? Korean ICT startups are waiting to be found for their expertise on game, animation and other content creation.

Tested among cutting-edge Korean customers, they are ready to compete in global metaverse and virtual reality (VR) market. Their efforts are boosted by help from agencies such as National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), which runs World Online ICT show (ICTWOW, http://www.ictwow.com ), an integrated digital platform to match these SMBs with potential global customers.

NetEase to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 third quarter on Thursday, November 17, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , November 17, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, November 17, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

ImmutableX Announces the Powering of GameStop's NFT Marketplace, which is Live and Offering Access to Millions of NFTs

Partnership opens the world of web3 gaming to tens of millions of players in the US

Today, ImmutableX the first and leading Layer 2 protocol scaling solution on Ethereum announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States .

