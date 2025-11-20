Starship Technologies and Uber Eats Launch Autonomous Delivery Partnership

Two industry leaders unite to transform last-mile delivery with autonomous robots across Europe and the U.S.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

  • First deployment before the end of the year in the UK; multiple European countries in 2026; U.S. expansion by 2027
  • Starship's 9+ million deliveries completed, with the world's largest autonomous delivery fleet: 2,700+ robots today, scaling to 12,000+ by 2027

Starship Technologies, a leading autonomous delivery technology platform, and Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), the largest mobility and delivery platform in the world, today announced a global collaboration to roll out autonomous sidewalk robot delivery across multiple markets. The partnership will start with the UK in December, followed by multiple European countries in 2026, and U.S. expansion planned for 2027.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251120298420/en/

The collaboration positions Uber Eats to enable proven autonomous delivery technology at a commercial scale across multiple countries. Starship's AI-powered robots, which have completed over 9 million deliveries across seven countries, will enable Uber Eats to offer next-generation delivery experiences to consumers.

The partnership delivers tangible results before year-end, with autonomous robot deliveries launching in Leeds, UK, in December 2025. Starship's robots will be operating at Level 4 autonomy and will have the capability to complete deliveries in under 30 minutes for distances of up to 2 miles.

"Together, we're building the infrastructure that will define the next generation of urban logistics," said Ahti Heinla, co-founder and CEO of Starship Technologies. "Uber Eats has built the world's leading delivery platform, with the widest reach, trusted by millions across 10,000 cities. We bring scalable autonomous technology that works profitably at city scale."

"Autonomous delivery is an exciting part of how we see the future of Uber Eats," said Sarfraz Maredia, Global Head of Autonomous at Uber. "Together with Starship, we're bringing this future to life across multiple continents, leveraging Uber's global scale and Starship's proven autonomy to deliver efficient and affordable experiences for consumers and merchants everywhere."

Starship operates the world's largest autonomous delivery network. Over the last 11 years, Starship robots have operated in more than 100 cities across 15+ countries. Today, the company's fleet of 2,700+ robots operates across 270+ locations, collectively completing 100,000+ road crossings every day. This extensive real-world experience has generated a dataset of approximately 200 million crossings, which Starship uses to train and improve its AI models continuously. The company has addressed key challenges such as safety validation, regulatory approval across seven countries, all-weather reliability, and profitability at scale.

About Starship Technologies

Founded in 2014 by Ahti Heinla (chief architect of Skype) and Janus Friis (co-founder of Skype), Starship Technologies is the world's #1 autonomous delivery company. The company raised $50 million in funding in October 2025, bringing total funding to over $280 million. With 9+ million deliveries completed and 2,700+ robots operating across 270+ locations in seven countries, Starship has built the largest autonomous delivery network globally.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 68 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

