STARR PEAK APPOINTS PETER MURPHY TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE,OTC:STRPF) (OTCQX: STRPF) is pleased to announce that Peter (PJ) Murphy has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Murphy is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of management experience across the junior mining, healthcare and real estate sectors.

Mr. Murphy contributes strong leadership, proven management expertise, and an extensive investment network to the team. Mr. Murphy currently serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) and as an Advisor for Super Copper (CSE: CUPR).

He has led multiple successful transactions in the junior mining, real estate, and private sector, showing expertise in identifying value investments and working to unlock their potential. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree from McGill University, and a Doctor of Dental Surgery Degree from Dalhousie University.

In conjunction with this appointment, Reagan Glazier will be stepping down from the board. Starr Peak thanks Mr. Glazier for his service to the Company. In addition, the Company will grant 2,000,000 incentive stock options to its directors, officers, consultants and/or employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at an exercise price of $0.46 per share.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Starr Peak Mining Ltd.,

"Johnathan More"

Johnathan More
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral deposits. The primary objective of the Company is to acquire, explore and develop high potential and quality gold and base metal deposits and projects in the Americas. The Company is committed to create long term shareholder value through mineral discoveries.

https://www.starrpeakminingltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The securities being offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to, or for the account or benefit of, a "U.S. person" (as defined in Regulation S of the U.S. Securities Act) unless pursuant to an exemption therefrom. This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations, including the use of funds raised under the Offering. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, Starr Peak assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks including various risk factors discussed in the Company's disclosure documents which can be found under the Company's profile on www.sedar.com.

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The TSXV has neither reviewed nor approved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/27/c1861.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

starr-peak-mining-ltdste-cctsxv-stegold-investing
STE:CC
Starr Peak Mining Ltd.

