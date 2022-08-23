GamingInvesting News

Latiya will join as the 21 st hero and a special in-game event will occur to celebrate her arrival

Knight-errant and magical master of joust Latiya is now available to play in Nexon's MMORPG Vindictus earning her place as the 21 st hero in the game. Latiya grew up in a dangerous jungle and became the world's greatest hunter, yet her desire to become a knight overtook that ambition. With her large lance and mystic chain hook, she hurtles through the battlefield to joust against her adversaries without a need for a horse.

STARLIGHT KNIGHT LATIYA PIERCES HER WAY THROUGH ENEMIES' HEARTS IN VINDICTUS

Exclusive Weapon
Her exclusive weapon, the lance, embodies her love of knights.

Latiya is not only strong enough to swing lances around with one hand, but she can also summon the magical Kuja chain hook with the other. The Kuja chain hook from her tribe allows her to quickly navigate the environment to both elude and chase down prey. It allows Latiya to walk the path between a merciful defender and a merciless hunter.

Exclusive Equipment
Latiya's armor sets include " Eusi Kuja " and "Stout Heart." " Eusi Kuja " is the name of her tribe, the Black Claws, and is designed to combine the best techniques of dodging and deflecting damage.

Stout Heart is a set of medieval full plate armor. The solid, interlocking plates with unique black leopard skin had jousting fans cheering for her as the "Panther Knight" whenever they watched her compete.

Skills
As a piercing starlight knight, Latiya has special skills to defeat her enemies. Her first skill, "Lion's Rage" imbues her lance with magic and performs a swing, an upward slash and finally a thrust. Additional inputs after using the skill can alter the attacks that combo out from the skill. "Snake Coil" unleashes the Kuja chain hook to attack nearby prey. This covers a large area and landing a successful hit can restore stamina with Kuja's Strength.

"Light of Kuja" is a counterattack that can follow certain other moves, this allows Latiya to both dodge attacks and land some of her own at the same time.

Finally, "Panther Pounce" unleashes a flurry of furious strikes, with the Kuja and the lance working in harmony.

Special Event
Latiya's Celebratory Package Event is now open until Tuesday, Sept. 20 to welcome Latiya to Vindictus . Items available include "Latiya's Outfit Set Destiny Box," "Title: The First Latiya," and "Unlimited Inner Armor Pass (30 days)" filled with all kinds of outfits for Latiya to wear. Details on these event outfits and stats can be found here .

More information about Latiya's debut in Vindictus can be found on the official website .

Vindictus is an action MMORPG that launched in 2010, making 2022 its twelfth year of service. The game takes place in a desolate land teeming with wild beasts and features fast-paced, brutal combat which gives players the ability to weaponize objects in their environment.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

ARCADE1UP JUMPS ONTO THE COURT WITH NBA JAM: SHAQ EDITION AVAILABLE NOW

New Home Arcade Machine with NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal

Basketball fans can now bring one of the greatest players of all time into their living room, mancave or home office. Arcade1Up the leader in at-home retro game entertainment, today announced the release of NBA JAM™: SHAQ EDITION home arcade machine, its largest home arcade cabinet yet, sporting artwork of Shaq on each side of the cabinet. With the release of NBA JAM ™ : SHAQ EDITION and Golden Tee 3D earlier this year along with the company's recent announcement to bring back NFL Blitz after 25 years with the first at-home experience in NFL Blitz Legends - Arcade1Up is making a concerted push into the at-home retro sports arcade machine category.

Zilliqa enters the gaming space with the shooter game, WEB3WAR.

Ahead of the company's appearance at the leading European digital games trade fair Gamescom, Zilliqa announces the name of its first game, WEB3WAR, a first-person shooter game with AAA-level design at its core

- Zilliqa ( https:www.zilliqa.com ), a high-performance, high-security, and low-fee layer-1 blockchain protocol, announces the name of the new first-person shooter (FPS) game, WEB3WAR. This announcement comes ahead of Zilliqa's attendance this week at Gamescom, Europe's leading trade fair for digital games culture.

GameOn & RDB Car Club Turn On Their Engines for Web3 Games

GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF), a leading game technology company partnered with the world's biggest IPs to launch, operate, and monetize web3 games, today announces a partnership with RDB Car Club. The web3 project is a partnership between RDB LA a celebrity-favorite auto body shop with millions of YouTube views, and Blockc hn Media Inc the all female-owned public relations agency to top tier web3 companies.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. GameOn turns fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences.

RDB LA customers include model Kendall Jenner , NFL Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey , eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard , and singer-songwriter sensations Khalid and Billie Eilish . As part of the partnership, RDB Car Club will license GameOn's technology to hyperfuel web3 engagement, retention, and revenue, in particular for their recently-launched NFT collection. GameOn will also receive 10% equity ownership in the RDB Car Club project, including 10% revenue share on all NFT sales from the effective date.

"We're thrilled to enter the auto category to help drive engagement, retention, and monetization for RDB Car Club," said Matt Bailey , CEO of GameOn. "We continue to showcase the flexibility of our content-agnostic platform - onboarding new partners, securing recurring revenue, and adding to our bottom line. Our foot is on the profitability pedal!"

RDB Car Club and RDB LA CEO Mano Yeghikian said, "The feeling of excitement is mutual. As a long time gamer it has been a childhood dream to see my cars in a game. This transition into the gaming industry seemed like a natural progression for the RDB ecosystem. There is no better company to bring value to my community than the GameOn team."

As part of GameOn's broader initiative to expand within the web3 ecosystem, the company expects to capitalize on all avenues of its partnerships which include, but are not limited to: upfront setup fees, recurring monthly license fees, and revenue share from the initial mint and ongoing secondary sales of NFTs. With partners like Chibi Dinos , Tetavi, and now RDB Car Club, GameOn continues to leverage this tailwind with its growing portfolio of web3 partners.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:
Matt Bailey , Director & Chief Executive Officer
GameOn Entertainment Technologies Inc.
matt@gameon.app

ABOUT GAMEON ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GameOn (CSE: GET) (OTCQB: GMETF) partners with the world's biggest sports, media, and entertainment IPs to launch brand-building, money-making web3 games. We turn fans into superfans - engaging, retaining, and monetizing audiences, and getting upside in the entire economic cycle of web3 games. With a diverse team of web3, gaming, sports, and media veterans with experience at Take-Two Interactive, Twitch, EA, Dapper Labs, and the Brooklyn Nets, GameOn works with broadcasters, TV networks, streaming platforms, leagues, tournaments, and web3 companies to launch best-in-class web3 games. Customers include NBCUniversal, Bravo, MX Player, Chibi Dinos , and Gaming Society.

ABOUT RDB CAR CLUB LLC.

RDB Car Club LLC. is a web3 gaming company in partnership with RDB LA and Blockchn Media Inc . With over 35 years of family experience in the auto collision industry and a Celebrity favorite for custom design & build, it was a natural progression for the founders of RDB LA to take the leap into the web3 industry. Holders can use one of the 5,000 custom luxury car NFTs in the official RDB Car Club mobile game or race their RDB NFT car in a play and earn game launching mid 2023. Learn more on our website .

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

  • Starting today (23rd), "Divine Dragon's Blessing", hunting and attendance events will be held
  • Expanding communication with users through MIR4 official community events
  • Introducing new servers for only NFT characters to enter to provide a pleasant playing environment

- Wemade's masterpiece MMORPG MIR4 will hold events to celebrate the 1st anniversary of its global service.

Wemade Holds the 1st Anniversary Event of MIR4 Global Service!

The "Divine Dragon's Blessing" event runs for one month starting today (23rd), and all users who have failed in combining items such as Dragon Materials, Spirit Stones, and Skill Tomes will be given an opportunity to try again.

Participants in the attendance event can receive up to two tickets. Users can choose one highest-grade item boxes from the items that they have failed in combining and try again.

A hunting event will be held for two weeks. Users can hunt monsters and collect exchange items "Cintamani Stones," which can be exchanged for "Mir's Gold Coffer" through NPCs located in each region.

When participants acquire "Mir's Gold Coffer", they will receive Epic Dragon Materials, Epic grade accessories, various Summon Tickets, and a challenge box, which contains Legendary Spirit Treasures and Magic Stones.

From September 6 (Tue), users who participate in the attendance event for two weeks will receive a "Rapid Growth Support Box" every day, which can be used to increase the level-up speed.

Many events will be available in the official community of MIR4. "Master of Customization" event allows participants to create any image they want using the in-game customization feature. A contest will be held for the top 4 images, but rewards will be given to all users who vote.

A surprise event will offer generous rewards according to the cumulative number of participations. Players must simply take a screenshot of the 1st Anniversary announcement that will be randomly displayed for 3 days.

MIR4 now has six new servers that only Character NFTs can enter. These new servers will create a more pleasant playing environment for users and increase the value of Character NFTs.

Luduson G Inc. Issued Letter to Shareholders Covering New Business Initiatives on Post Pandemic Growth Plan

Luduson G Inc. (OTC:LDSN) issued letter to shareholders today covering new business initiatives on post pandemic growth plan:

Letter to our shareholders

Influence Mobile Named #6 Best Workplace in Washington by Puget Sound Business Journal

Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile today announced Puget Sound Business Journal has honored the company on its annual list of ' Washington's Best Workplaces ' for the second consecutive year. The ranking is based on an independent survey of employees, who cited a high level of trust in leadership along with a fun and collaborative working culture as primary reasons why Influence Mobile is a great place to work. Influence Mobile ranked #6 among companies with less than 50 employees.

"We're honored to receive this recognition from Puget Sound Business Journal for the incredible team and culture we've built at Influence Mobile," said Daniel Todd , founder and CEO of Influence Mobile. "Helping our employees grow, be happy and thrive continues to be one of our core objectives, and this award helps validate all of the work we've put into fostering a supportive and rewarding work environment."

