ST Math Students Double Math Gains Through Phillips 66 Partnership: 10+ Years of Lasting Impact and Local Commitment

Over 60,000 students have benefited from the math program built on how the brain naturally learns

- A new analysis shows that students using ST Math at Phillips 66-funded schools are achieving more than twice the annual growth in math performance compared to their peers. A recent analysis by MIND Research Institute, which included 3,240 students in grades 3-5 across 23 schools, found that this accelerated growth gave these schools a 12.4 percentile point advantage in spring 2024 state math rankings.

These significant outcomes are the result of a more than 10-year partnership between Phillips 66 and MIND Research Institute. This collaboration has brought ST Math, created by MIND Education , the only PreK–8 supplemental math program built on the science of how the brain learns, fully funded to 126 schools, 23 districts, and more than 60,000 students nationwide. ST Math empowers students to explore, make sense of, and build lasting confidence in math through visual problem-solving.

"Our elementary students love JiJi and ST Math! Students are building perseverance and a deep conceptual understanding of math while having fun," said Kim Anthony , Executive Director of Elementary Education, Billings Public Schools. "By working through engaging puzzles, students are not only fostering a growth mindset and resilience in problem-solving, they're learning critical math concepts."

The initiative began in 2014 as Phillips 66 sought a STEM education partner that could deliver measurable outcomes at scale. Since then, the relationship has grown steadily, and now, Phillips 66 funds 100% of the ST Math program in communities near its facilities in California, Washington, Montana , Oklahoma , Texas , Illinois , and New Jersey . Once involved, schools rarely leave the program.

To complement the in-class use of ST Math, Phillips 66 and MIND introduced Family Math Nights. These events, hosted at local schools, bring students, families, and Phillips 66 employee volunteers together for engaging, hands-on activities. The goal is to build math confidence in a fun, interactive setting and to equip parents with a deeper understanding of the ST Math program and new tools to support their child's learning at home.

"At Phillips 66, we believe in building lasting relationships with the communities we serve," said Courtney Meadows , Manager of Social Impact at Phillips 66. "This partnership is more than a program. It's a decade of consistent, community-rooted support to build the next generation of thinkers and improve lives through enriching educational experiences."

ST Math has been used by millions of students across the country and has a proven track record of delivering a fundamentally different approach to learning math. Through visual and interactive puzzles, the program breaks down math's abstract language barriers to benefit all learners, including English Learners, Special Education students, and Gifted and Talented students.

"ST Math offers a learning experience that's natural, intuitive, and empowering—while driving measurable gains in math proficiency," said Brett Woudenberg , CEO of MIND Education. "At MIND, we believe math is a gateway to brighter futures. We're proud to partner with Phillips 66 in expanding access to high-quality math learning for thousands of students in their communities."

Explore how ST Math is creating an impact in Phillips 66 communities with this impact story: https://www.mindeducation.org/success-story/brazosport-isd-texas/

About MIND Education
MIND Education engages, motivates and challenges students towards mathematical success through its mission to mathematically equip all students to solve the world's most challenging problems. MIND is the creator of ST Math, a pre-K–8 visual instructional program that leverages the brain's innate spatial-temporal reasoning ability to solve mathematical problems; and InsightMath, a neuroscience-based K-6 curriculum that transforms student learning by teaching math the way every brain learns so all students are equipped to succeed. Since its inception in 1998, MIND Education and ST Math has served millions and millions of students across the country. Visit MINDEducation.org .

About Phillips 66
Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is a leading integrated downstream energy provider that manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The company's portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, Marketing and Specialties, and Renewable Fuels businesses. Headquartered in Houston , Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ALV,OTC:ALVOF) (OTCQX: ALVOF) announces that our Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.10 per common share, payable in cash on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2025 . This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

Dividend payments to non-residents of Canada will be subject to withholding taxes at the Canadian statutory rate of 25%.  Shareholders may be entitled to a reduced withholding tax rate under a tax treaty between their country of residence and Canada.  For further information, see Alvopetro's website at https://alvopetro.com/Dividends-Non-resident-Shareholders .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian flag waving near a clock tower with clear blue sky.

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced the country's first five nation-building projects.

In March and April, the Build Canada Strong platform was a cornerstone of Carney’s election campaign, which came amid increasing trade tensions between Canada and the US. Among his promises was to create a Major Projects Office (MPO) that would review projects deemed to be in the national interest.

That office was established over the summer, with a release saying it would be headquartered in Calgary and overseen by former TransAlta (TSX:TA,NYSE:TSE) and Trans Mountain CEO Dawn Farrell.

Hydrogen pipes in a green grass field on a sunny day.

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2025

Hydrogen stocks are enjoying momentum as the world moves closer to a green energy future.

The most abundant element on Earth, hydrogen is a colorless gas. It can be produced in liquid form and burned to generate electricity, or combined with oxygen atoms in fuel cells.

In this way, hydrogen — which produces no carbon emissions — can replace fossil fuels in household heating, transportation and industrial processes such as steel manufacturing. Rising demand for carbon-free energy sources alongside significant new government policies are driving growth in the hydrogen market.

Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - September 5, 2025 Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE "), a company focused on green hydrogen production and distribution, is pleased to announce it has signed, on September 4, 2025, an Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire operational hydrogen production and refuelling equipment in Quebec. The strategic acquisition will enable CHARBONE to fast-track the commissioning of CHARBONE's flagship Sorel-Tracy facility phase 1 and empower CHARBONE to produce and deliver first industrial high purity hydrogen (UHP) sales in the upcoming quarter.

Brossard (Québec) TheNewswire - le 5 septembre 2025 - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), une compagnie spécialisée dans la production et la distribution d'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer la signature, le 4 septembre 2025, d'une convention d'achat d'actifs visant l'acquisition d'équipements opérationnels de production et de ravitaillement en hydrogène au Québec. Cette acquisition stratégique permettra à Charbone d'accélérer la mise en service de la phase 1 de son usine phare de Sorel-Tracy et de produire et livrer ses premières ventes d'hydrogène industriel de haute pureté (UHP) au cours du prochain trimestre.

