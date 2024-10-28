Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study shows significant, consistent, long-term blood pressure lowering effect at two years

Company commits to advancing clinical data for Symplicity™ with the SPYRAL Gemini clinical trial and expansion of the GSR-DEFINE clinical trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced new, long-term data from its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial that showed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation with the Symplicity™ Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system had significantly greater reductions in 24-hr ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM), and office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP) compared to sham patients at two years. The data were presented as a part of the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT).

"These findings are a key step toward informing the medical community of the long-term effectiveness with radiofrequency renal denervation as a treatment for uncontrolled hypertension," stated Dr. David Kandzari , Chief of Piedmont Heart Institute and Cardiovascular Services and lead principal investigator of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED trial. "Importantly, at two years, we continue to see Symplicity is safe and consistent with clinically meaningful and significant blood pressure reductions. These data further substantiate sustained blood pressure reductions consistently observed in across the SPYRAL and Global Symplicity clinical programs."

The two-year data is consistent with other long-term data for Symplicity RDN, demonstrating clinically meaningful, consistent and sustained blood pressure reductions. 1,2 At two years, the data showed:

  • Significant group differences in 24-hr ABPM and OSBP in favor of RDN, despite significantly more medications detected in the sham group
    • 24 months ABPM: -12.1 mmHg in RDN group vs. -7.0 mmHg in sham group (treatment difference: -5.7 mmHg; p=0.039)
    • OSBP: -17.4 mmHg in the RDN group vs. -9.0 mmHg in the sham group (treatment difference: -8.7 mmHg; p=0.0034)
  • Long-term safety with no confirmed renal artery stenosis greater than 70% in the Spyral group at two years

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED is a global, randomized, sham-controlled trial investigating the blood pressure lowering effect and safety of RDN with the radiofrequency-based Symplicity Spyral RDN system in hypertensive patients who have been prescribed up to three anti-hypertensive medications. After the six-month primary endpoint assessment, the study continued to assess 24-hr ABPM and OSBP from baseline through yearly follow ups.

SPYRAL GEMINI Clinical Program
Medtronic intends to investigate multi-organ (hepatic artery and renal artery) denervation with the Symplicity Spyral catheter. The planned G lobal Pilot study of r E nal and hepatic co M b IN ed denervat I on ( SPYRAL GEMINI pilot study) will investigate the safety and efficacy of the multi-organ ablation approach in uncontrolled hypertension patients who are both on and off medications.

"Medtronic is uniquely positioned to explore the blood pressure lowering potential of multi-organ denervation. This is supported by both its intellectual property and the Symplicity Spyral catheter design, which enables access and treatment of the Common Hepatic Artery - a vascular target rich with sympathetic innervation - with the same single catheter," said Jason Weidman , senior vice president and president of the Coronary and Renal Denervation business within the Cardiovascular Portfolio at Medtronic. "The promising preclinical data highlight the potential for interventional denervation in the liver to support additional blood pressure lowering effects of the procedure. 3 This approach underscores our dedication to innovation for both patients and physicians."

The utilization of Symplicity Spyral in the hepatic artery is investigational and not approved for use.

GSR-DEFINE Expands to the United States
Medtronic will also expand the GSR-DEFINE clinical trial to sites in the United States . The GSR-DEFINE trial is an extension of the Global SYMPLICITY Registry, and is a prospective, all-comer observational study in 251 sites across 55 countries, including 3,000 patients from the GSR study and enrolling up to an additional 2,000 patients globally.

"This year at TCT, we are not only reinforcing the consistent, long-term effects of radiofrequency denervation, but we're further demonstrating our commitment to evidence generation and innovation," said Jason Fontana , PhD, general manager Renal Denervation, and vice president of Global Marketing for the Coronary and Renal Denervation business. "As the leader in interventional hypertension treatments, we are excited to extend the largest evidence platform available to U.S. physicians and their patients."

Approved for commercial use in over 75 countries around the world, the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system is currently limited to investigational use in Japan .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

1 Mahfoud F, Kandzari DE, Kario K, et al. Long-term efficacy and safety of renal denervation in the presence of antihypertensive drugs (SPYRAL HTN-ON MED): a randomised, sham-controlled trial. The Lancet. 2022; 399:1401-1410.
2 GSR 2024 update: Mahfoud et al.EuroPCR. 2024
3 Tzafriri, A.R., et al Morphometric analysis of the human common hepatic artery reveals a rich and accessible target for sympathetic liver denervation. Sci Rep 12, 1413 (2022). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-05475-6

Contacts:

Krystin Hayward Leong
Public Relations
+1-508-261-6512

Ryan Weispfenning
Investor Relations
+1-763-505-4626

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spyral-htn-on-med-study-shows-significant-consistent-long-term-blood-pressure-lowering-effect-at-two-years-302288787.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results and Information Regarding the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") announces its first quarter 2024 financial and operating results, an operational update and information regarding the annual meeting of shareholders.

First Quarter 2024 Results

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 First Quarter Results

Canadian Natural's (TSX: CNQ) (NYSE: CNQ) President, Scott Stauth, commented on the Company's first quarter results, "Canadian Natural is a world class company and during our 35 years of operations, we've delivered significant value, including recently reaching a position where, commencing in 2024, we are returning 100% of our free cash flow to our shareholders. Crude oil price forecasts have strengthened for the remainder of 2024, including improvements in West Texas Intermediate ("WTI"), Western Canadian Select ("WCS") and Synthetic Crude Oil ("SCO") pricing over those prices experienced in the first quarter of 2024, driving significant targeted free cash flow generation going forward.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Announces Appointment of Officers, Declares Monthly Dividend for May 31, 2024 and First Quarter 2024 Webcast Details

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSX: PNE) (OTCQX: PIFYF) ("Pine Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Daniel Keenan P. Eng to the position of Vice President Exploitation and Mr. Austin Nieuwdorp CA, CPA to the position of Vice President Finance and Controller both effective May 1, 2024.

Mr. Keenan became part of Pine Cliff in 2016. He holds a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering Degree from the University of Victoria obtained in 2001. Throughout his 20-year career, he has taken on increasingly challenging roles in exploitation, production operations and facilities engineering, culminating in his most recent position as Pine Cliff's Manager of Exploitation. Notably, Mr. Keenan has played a pivotal role in identifying and expanding Pine Cliff's asset portfolio and drilling opportunities, showcasing his leadership and strategic vision.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. to Share Strategic Update at Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024

ATCO Ltd. (TSX: ACO.X) (TSX: ACO.Y)

2024 ATCO AGM (CNW Group/ATCO Ltd.)

ATCO Ltd. (ATCO) will hold its 57th Annual General Meeting of share owners at 10 a.m. MDT on Wednesday , May 15, 2024. In addition to the formal business of the meeting, attendees will hear management's view of ATCO's full year 2023 and first quarter 2024 operational and financial performance.

At this year's meeting, members of the ATCO executive leadership team will also outline growth strategies and goals for ATCO Structures, ATCO EnPower and ATCO Energy Systems.

Attendees will hear from:

  • Nancy Southern , Chair & Chief Executive Officer
  • Katie Patrick , Executive Vice President, Chief Financial & Investment Officer
  • Adam Beattie , President, ATCO Structures
  • Bob Myles , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO EnPower
  • Wayne Stensby , Chief Operating Officer, ATCO Energy Systems

Share owners and interested parties can view the meeting virtually using Microsoft Teams via this link using a web browser (Chrome, Safari, Edge or Firefox) on a smartphone, tablet or computer. Using Internet Explorer is not recommended as it is no longer supported and may not function properly.

Attendees who are share owners or proxyholders wishing to vote their shares should review the information contained in the ATCO Management Proxy Circular dated March 11, 2024 , beginning on page one.

As a global enterprise ATCO Ltd. and its subsidiary and affiliate companies have approximately 20,000 employees and assets of $25 billion . ATCO is committed to future prosperity by working to meet the world's essential energy, housing, security and transportation challenges. ATCO Structures designs, builds and delivers products to service the essential need for housing and shelter around the globe. ATCO Frontec provides operational support services to government, defence and commercial clients. ATCO Energy Systems delivers essential energy for an evolving world through its electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international operations. ATCO EnPower creates sustainable energy solutions in the areas of renewables, energy storage, industrial water and clean fuels. ATCO Australia develops, builds, owns and operates energy and infrastructure assets. ATCOenergy and Rümi provide retail electricity and natural gas services, home maintenance services and professional home advice that bring exceptional comfort, peace of mind and freedom to homeowners and customers. ATCO also has investments in ports and transportation logistics, the processing and marketing of fly ash, retail food services and commercial real estate. More information can be found at www.ATCO.com .

Investor & Analyst Inquiries:  
Colin Jackson
Senior Vice President, Finance, Treasury & Sustainability
Colin.Jackson@atco.com
(403) 808 2636

Media Inquiries:
Kurt Kadatz
Director, Corporate Communications
Kurt.Kadatz@atco.com
(587) 228 4571

SOURCE ATCO Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/29/c6613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

PrairieSky Announces First Quarter 2024 Results, Record Oil Royalty Production

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") (TSX: PSK) is pleased to announce its first quarter ("Q1 2024") operating and financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ACG Presidential Plenary to Highlight Analysis of Xifaxan Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Additional ACG presentation to focus on impact of Xifaxan on OHE rehospitalizations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), announced that results of an analysis of Xifaxan® (rifaximin) monotherapy will be presented during a Presidential Plenary Session of The American College of Gastroenterology® 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place October 25-30 in Philadelphia, PA. This post hoc analysis of data from two randomized trials evaluated the efficacy of Xifaxan monotherapy compared to lactulose monotherapy for risk reduction of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and all-cause mortality

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

A new paradigm in electrophysiology: Medtronic receives FDA approval of Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 Catheter

  • First-of-its-kind, all-in-one HD-mapping and dual energy (pulsed field and radiofrequency) ablation catheter
  • Highly anticipated by electrophysiologists for its innovation and demonstrated safety and efficacy as well as improved workflow and short learning curve
  • Now with two pulsed field ablation (PFA) offerings and a portfolio of electrophysiology solutions, Medtronic is shaping the future of arrythmia treatment today

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9™ Catheter, an all-in-one, high-density (HD) mapping and pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheter for treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) and for RF ablation of cavotricuspid isthmus (CTI) dependent atrial flutter.

Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System

With this approval, Medtronic is now the first and only company with two PFA technologies available for patients with Afib. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System, which was FDA approved in December 2023 , offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) while the Affera Sphere-9 catheter enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9mm lattice tip that can used with an 8.5Fr sheath.

"The significance of this innovative technology should be underscored; Affera is a game changer for treatment of Afib and atrial flutter," said Vivek Reddy , M.D., Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "The Affera system provides physicians with one safe, effective and efficient solution to this common and increasing problem in heart disease that needs optimized solutions for patients. With a short learning curve for experienced physicians, the possibilities are boundless for the treatment of Afib."

With a trailblazing design, the Sphere-9 catheter offers physicians the option of both PF and RF energy delivery, fully integrated with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System. The Sphere-9 catheter enhances workflow efficiency for physicians while providing excellent safety and efficacy outcomes.

"The Affera system was designed to address procedural challenges faced by the electrophysiology community while maintaining a high standard of safety and efficacy for patients. By enabling a single transeptal, zero-fluoroscopy, and zero-exchange workflow, the Sphere-9 catheter uniquely integrates both mapping and ablation technologies, offering the flexibility to use either pulsed field or radiofrequency energy," said Doron Harlev , vice president of engineering for Cardiac Ablation Solutions at Medtronic and founder of Affera. "This marks an exciting milestone for the field, with Medtronic's robust innovation pipeline poised to drive continued progress."

The approval was based on excellent results demonstrated in the pivotal SPHERE Per-AF study , an FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial, which compared the Sphere-9 catheter with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System to the conventional Thermocool SmartTouch® SF radiofrequency ablation catheter with the Carto™*3 System. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 catheter also received CE Mark in March 2023 and was approved in Australia in September 2024 . In October 2024 , Medtronic announced the start of an early feasibility study to evaluate the Sphere-9 catheter for treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT), a cardiac arrhythmia in which the lower chamber of the heart beats abnormally fast.

"At Medtronic, we have a 75-year tradition of bringing disruptive innovation to market, guided by our mission and commitment to address the unmet needs of patients. With the approval of Affera, we are excited to bring a novel mapping and ablation solution to clinicians that is intended to make atrial fibrillation treatment safer, more effective, and more efficient," said Rebecca Seidel , president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Medtronic Cardiovascular Portfolio. "The potential of Affera is limitless. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to innovation, including new indications, to advance cardiovascular care and improve patient outcomes."

AFib is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide. 1 Afib is a progressive disease, often beginning as paroxsymal AFib (presents intermittently) and progressing to persistent (lasts for more than 7+ days without stopping). As the disease progresses, the risk of serious complications including heart failure, stroke and risk of death increases 2-5 .

For more information on Affera and the Sphere-9 catheter, visit Medtronic.com.

About Medtronic  
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

  1. Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update From the GBD 2019 Study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020;76:2982-3021.
  2. Miyasaka Y, Barnes ME, Bailey KR, et al. Mortality trends in patients diagnosed with first atrial fibrillation: a 21-year community-based study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2007;49:986-92.
  3. Hindricks G, Potpara T, Dagres N, et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with the European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J 2020.
  4. Wolf PA , Abbott RD, Kannel WB. Atrial fibrillation as an independent risk factor for stroke: the Framingham Study. Stroke 1991;22:983-8.
  5. Lubitz SA, Moser C, Sullivan L, et al. Atrial fibrillation patterns and risks of subsequent stroke, heart failure, or death in the community. J Am Heart Assoc 2013;2:e000126

Dr. Reddy is a paid consultant for Medtronic.
*Thermocool SmartTouch and Carto are trademarks of Biosense Webster, Inc.

Contacts:


Leslie Williamson

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-227-5099

+1-763-505-4626

Sphere-9™ Catheter

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-paradigm-in-electrophysiology-medtronic-receives-fda-approval-of-affera-mapping-and-ablation-system-and-sphere-9-catheter-302286602.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic Bike Donation Brightens School Year

Medtronic employees surprised 200 students in Columbia Heights with new bikes. Hundreds of Medtronic volunteers built the bikes, which were later donated to the students along with bike locks, and helmets. This effort is one of many that continue the legacy of Medtronic's founder, Earl Bakken, who grew up in Columbia Heights and inspired employees to contribute to their communities and create lasting change

Learn more about how employees' commitment to giving back makes an impact across communities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Knight Therapeutics Announces Approval of Minjuvi® in Mexico

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Mexican affiliate, Grupo Biotoscana de Especialidad S.A. de C.V. has obtained regulatory approval by COFEPRIS, the Mexican health regulatory agency, for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presenting an aggressive clinical profile. While a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will develop refractory disease or relapse following an initial response, and these individuals are often ineligible for ASCT. Such patients face a very poor prognosis, emphasizing the need for treatment options to improve their outcomes 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Control Bionics

Significant Increase in Revenue from Faster NDIS Approvals and Launch of New Leasing Programs

Control Bionics Limited (ASX: CBL) is pleased to report a significant improvement in NDIS approvals alongside the successful launch of our long-term leasing program for the Trilogy system.

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico.

Pinnacle Signs Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire High-Grade Gold-Silver Project in Sierra Madre Trend of Mexico

Lode Gold Submits Application for Exchange Approval to Form Spin Co, Gold Orogen - a Yukon & New Brunswick Exploration Company

Zodiac Gold Completes Drill Program at the Alasala Target and Hits Mineralized Zones including 4.05m at 13.92 g/t

