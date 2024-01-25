Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 10 Uranium Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Trending Press Releases

International Lithium Files PEA Technical Report for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project - Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% p.a.

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

TNC Secures Glencore Partnership for Cloncurry Copper Project

Brunswick Exploration Drills 1.80% Li2O Over 37.2 Meters in New Mineralized Dyke at Mirage

NASDAQ Listing Update

More Exceptional Metallurgical Results from McDermitt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Element 25 Limited

E25:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Spartan Resources

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

Spartan Resources Limited (“Spartan” or “Company”) (ASX: SPR) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

Exploration / Growth

  • Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) completed for the Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in WA:
    • 21.15Mt @ 2.49g/t gold for 1,692,600 ounces, comprising:
      • 5.16Mt @ 5.74g/t gold for 952,900 ounces – Never Never Gold Deposit
      • 15.99Mt @ 1.45g/t gold for 739,800 ounces – Gilbey’s Complex
  • Updated MRE delivered a 43% increase in Dalgaranga Resource ounces,13% uplift in grade and 27% more tonnes, all within 2km of the existing Dalgaranga processing plant.
  • Updated Spartan Group Mineral Resources now stand at:
    • 44.16Mt @ 1.8g/t gold for 2,512,400 ounces
  • More high-grade assays received from recent drilling at the Never Never Gold Deposit, including:
    • 40.0m @ 7.03g/t gold from 160.00m incl. 14.3m @ 10.57g/t (DGDH037)
  • Outstanding assays from the Four Pillars and West Winds gold prospects, including:
    • 61.0m @ 2.13g/t gold from 85.0m incl. 22.0m @ 4.69g/t (DGRC1352) – West Winds
    • 11.0m @ 2.44g/t gold from 162.0m (DGRC1334) – Four Pillars
  • First RC hole at the new “Patient Wolf” geophysical target, immediately north of Never Never, returned assays including 10.0m @ 19.84g/t gold from 96.0m, incl. 4.0m @ 40.15g/t (DGRC1295)
  • Drilling at the Arc gold prospect, 1,000m north of Never Never, returned 4.0m @ 8.33g/t gold from 106m, incl. 1.0m @ 30.66g/t (DGRC1245)
  • High-grade assays returned from drilling at Spartan’s non-core northern assets, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects.

Care and Maintenance (Dalgaranga)

Mining and processing operations remained on care and maintenance, with scheduling of ongoing care and maintenance activities underway to maintain the process plant and associated site infrastructure in a state for a rapid restart.

Corporate

  • $25 million Institutional Share Placement completed to underpin an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024, with strong support from high-quality institutions.
  • Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility established, enabling shareholders who hold less than A$500 worth of fully paid ordinary shares in the Company to sell their shares without incurring brokerage or handling costs.
  • Total cash and listed company investments at 31 December 2023 of $40.1M.
Spartan Managing Director and CEO, Mr Simon Lawson, commented:

“The December Quarter was another successful period for Spartan, with Dalgaranga continuing to go from strength to strength as we delivered on our mantra of finding and drilling out high-grade ounces in front of established high-quality infrastructure.

“This quarter also marked the culmination of what has been a truly remarkable year for the Company, which saw Spartan’s transformation from a $50 million recapitalisation at the start of the year into a $440 million gold company at the end 2023 with an exceptional high-grade asset base, a strong balance sheet and a very exciting future as one of the fastest-growing gold stocks on the ASX.

“In December, we delivered another key update to the Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Dalgaranga, with our high-grade Never Never discovery reaching 952,900 ounces of contained gold and the overall Dalgaranga resource now standing at just under 1.7 million ounces.

“Importantly, as we continue to grow tonnes at Never Never, the grade also remains exceptionally robust – at 5.74g/t gold – with drilling continuing to deliver outstanding high grades in new locations within the orebody. The deepest assay from Never Never to date returned 12.19m grading 4.16g/t gold from 516.6m down-hole, including 2.00m grading 15.96g/t.

“In addition, our goal to unlock additional higher-grade ore sources has seen our geology team apply the lessons learned at Never Never to new areas within the former Gilbey’s open pit, reaffirming the exciting potential of the West Winds and Four Pillars targets on the western side of the pit.

“A reassessment of these structurally-associated gold shoots underpinned a significant increase in the MRE within the Gilbey’s Complex, with the current Gilbey’s MRE grade of 1.45g/t gold representing a more than 50% increase over the average grades we were mining from the Gilbey’s pit before mining and processing operations ceased in November 2022.

“We have also seen some very encouraging results from new prospects that surround Never Never, with high-grade assays from the Patient Wolf and Arc prospects, both of which lie in close proximity to the processing plant.

“Further afield, we have seen very positive results from our non-core Gascoyne Regional Project, which comprises the Glenburgh and Egerton gold projects in the Gascoyne region of WA. While our core focus firmly remains on the delineation of high-grade gold at Dalgaranga, it’s very pleasing to also see positive results from elsewhere within our asset portfolio.

“Our ongoing exploration and resource development programs are well supported following the completion of a successful $25 million institutional share placement in November 2023. This raising has provided the Company with a robust cash balance of $39.2 million as at 31 December 2023, ensuring we are well funded to maintain our aggressive exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in the year ahead.

“We were also pleased to launch an Unmarketable Parcel Share Sale Facility late in the reporting period, providing shareholders who hold less than $500 worth of shares with the opportunity to sell their shareholding without incurring brokerage costs.

“With a strong balance sheet, active exploration programs planned for 2024 and a clear vision for growth, Spartan is poised for an incredibly exciting year ahead.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:sprgold investingGold Investing
SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Antilles Gold

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF) is pleased to advise positive results from the 21 diamond drill holes into the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba, which completed the 10,600m 2023 campaign.

Keep reading...Show less

Newmont Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Industry Leader Peter Wexler as Chief Legal Officer

Peter brings vast international experience in managing legal, risk, compliance, M&A, antitrust and corporate governance affairs

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) today announced the appointment of Peter Wexler as Chief Legal Officer. Peter will join Newmont's Executive Leadership Team and be responsible for leading the company's legal, compliance and regulatory affairs globally.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
levi gunter, gold and silver bars

Levi Gunter: Bullish on Gold and Silver, Watch These 2024 Drivers

Levi Gunter, OneGold sales and marketing manager at APMEX, outlined his outlook for gold and silver in 2024, saying that with so many factors working in their favor he remains bullish on both metals this year.

Looking first at gold, he thinks many elements that pushed gold higher in 2023 will persist. Those include geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine war and conflict in the Middle East, as well as economic uncertainty.

There's also, of course, the US Federal Reserve, which looks set to lower interest rates sooner than later.

Keep reading...Show less
Alain Lambert, executive chairman of Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals Eyes Acquisition Deal with Vizsla for Palos Verdes Project

Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) is aiming to continue its successful drilling at its Palos Verdes project in Mexico and eventually strike a deal for Vizsla Silver (TSXV:VZLA,NYSE:VZLA) to acquire the project, according to Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert.

“At the end of the day, that asset that we have, should we continue to make these discoveries, should be part of the greater portfolio of Vizsla Silver,” he said.

Vizsla Silver owns a large land package in the Panuco District in Mexico, where Palos Verdes is located.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Caligula – A Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

A large and significant target for porphyry copper-gold mineralisation has been identified at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) 100% owned Arkun Project located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Total Gold Production for Q4 2023 of 288,665 oz; Total Gold Production for 2023 of 1,061,060 oz, Achieving Upper Half of 2023 Guidance; 2024 Guidance, Preliminary 2025 Production Outlook and Gold Prepay Arrangement

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its gold production and gold revenue for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, its gold production and cost guidance for 2024, preliminary 2025 production outlook, and a gold prepayment arrangement. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated. Canadian dollars are converted to United States dollars at an exchange rate of 1.35 to 1.

2023 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report

Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Related News

Copper Investing

Quarterly Activities & Cash Flow Report

Energy Investing

Baselode Announces C$5.0 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Pampa Metals Announces Warrant Exercise

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Announces Completion of Bought Deal Offering, Including Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Energy Investing

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

Base Metals Investing

Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Precious Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Equity Financing

×