Lithium Investing News

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated September 7, 2022, that it has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering "), having issued 22,141,496 units (each a "Unit ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $3,874,761.80.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders.

In connection with the Offering, the Company also paid finders fees in the aggregate of $145,580.75 in cash and 760,490 non-transferable broker warrants (a " Broker Warrant "). Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into one Share at an exercise price of $0.35 until September 16, 2024, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the CSE is at a price greater than $0.70 for 10 consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate to the date that is 30 days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Broker Warrant holders.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds raised from the Offering for funding the drilling of its projects, property payments and general working capital.

All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities laws.

None of the securities to be issued in the Offering have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " 1933 Act "), and none may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act.

About Spey Resources Corp.

Spey Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company which holds two option agreements to acquire 100% interest in the Candela II and Pocitos II lithium brine projects, and a 20% interest in the Pocitos I lithium project, all of which are located in the Salta Province, Argentina. Spey also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in the Silver Basin Project located in the Revelstoke Mining Division of British Columbia as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Kaslo Silver project, west of Kaslo, British Columbia.

For more information, please contact:

Nader Vatanchi CEO, Director

nader@speyresources.ca
778-881-4631

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, ‎‎‎‎including with respect to the planned use of proceeds . The Company ‎‎provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying ‎‎information about current ‎‎expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that ‎‎such statements may not be ‎‎appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to ‎‎inherent risks and ‎‎uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that ‎‎expectations, ‎‎forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that ‎‎assumptions may not ‎‎be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. ‎‎These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's ‎‎public filings ‎‎under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has ‎‎attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ ‎‎materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause ‎‎actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that ‎‎such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from ‎‎those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or ‎‎revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or ‎‎otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this ‎press release.‎


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Spey ResourcesCSE:SPEYBattery Metals Investing
SPEY:CC
spey resources

Spey Resources


Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement consisting of units of the Company at a price of $0.175 per unit (the " Unit ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2,750,000, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a " Warrant "), with each whole Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) Share (each, a " Warrant Share ") at a price of C$0.35 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months, provided that if the volume weighted average trading price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE ") is at a price greater than $0.70 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days, then the expiry date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and will expire on the date that is thirty (30) days after the date that notice of such acceleration is provided to the Warrant holders by way of press release (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

SPEY RESOURCES CORP. INCAHUASI AND POCITOS UPDATE

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce the achievement of certain development milestones and planned future activities regarding the Incahuasi Salar property and Pocitos Salar property, respectively.

Incahuasi Salar

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDER

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission (the " Commission ") has revoked the cease trade order which was issued against the Company, effective August 12, 2022 (please see press release dated August 31, 2021), in connection with certain continuous disclosure deficiencies. The Company filed various rectifying continuous disclosure documents on August 8, 2022, which documents are available via SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

The Company expects that its common shares will resume trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE ") on or about August 15, 2022.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES AMENDMENTS AND FILINGS

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC "), we are issuing the following press release to clarify our disclosure.

The Company has been subject to a continuous disclosure review with the BCSC as a result of a cease trade order imposed on August 27, 2021 for failure of the Company to file certain disclosure documents regarding its acquisition of Tech One Lithium Resources Corp. (" Tech One ") (please see the Company's news release dated April 26, 2021).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

SPEY RESOURCES ANNOUNCES WARRANT AMENDMENT

Spey Resources Corp. (CSE: SPEY) (OTC: SPEYF) (FRA: 2JS) (" Spey " or the " Company ") announces that it has amended the term of 2,975,000 common share purchase warrants (the " Warrants ") that were issued pursuant to a private placement of units of the Company (the " Units ") which closed on April 8, 2021. Each Unit was comprised of one common share of the company and one Warrant, with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one common share at a price of $0.22 until April 8, 2022 (the " Expiry Date "). The Company has extended the Expiry Date of each Warrant to the date that is the earlier of: (i) 30 days after the date the Company's common shares re-commence trading on ‎the Canadian Securities Exchange; and (ii) October 8, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants remain the same. Warrant holders are advised that replacement warrant certificates will not be issued and that the original warrant certificate must be presented to the Company in order to effect the exercise of the Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

Ucore's Rare Earth Separation Commercial Demonstration Plant On-Track for Q4-2022 Commissioning

  • Ucore's rare earth separation commercial demonstration plant is designed to process:
    • Tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis.
    • Many feedstock sources, including heavy and light rare earth element feedstocks planned for the full-scale Strategic Metals Complexes (SMC).
    • All RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.
  • Planned commissioning in Q4-2022, followed by product qualification trials for prospective North American metal/alloy makers and original equipment manufacturers seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains.
  • The full-scale SMC engineering entity, Mech-Chem Associates, Inc., is now fully integrated into all demonstration plant activities.

Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Innovation Metals Corp.[i] ("IMC") RapidSX™ rare earth element ("REE") separation technology platform and the Company's commercial Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC") technology deployment process (the "Program"). The work is taking place at the companies' laboratory partner's (Kingston Process Metallurgy Inc. ("KPM")) facility in Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

The Program was enhanced after Ucore received the independent evaluation of the RapidSX™ technology platform leading to the subsequent July 12, 2022, announcement of the nearly 3X increase in scope of the RapidSX™ REE demonstration-scale plant ("Demo Plant"). Since then, the Ucore, IMC, KPM, and Mech-Chem Associates, Inc.[ii] ("Mech-Chem") commercialization team (the "Team") has made significant strides in the procurement and construction process for the Demo Plant.

The final engineered layout of the Demo Plant takes up nearly all of the 5,000 square foot Commercialization and Demonstration Facility ("CDF") at KPM. And the concept of building a plant within an existing building is the go-forward transition template for the engineering process that the Team will replicate to create the first full-scale SMC, once the brownfield site[iii] selection process is finalized. This initial SMC is scheduled to produce 2,000 tonnes of total rare earth oxides ("TREOs") by the end of 2024 and 5,000 tonnes by 2026.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001.jpg

Figure 1 - Engineered Design of the Currently Under Construction 51-Stage RapidSX™ REE Demo Plant

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_001full.jpg.

"The CDF Team, and the rest of the world, is facing extraordinary supply chain challenges regarding equipment and component availability," stated Mike Schrider, P.E., Ucore's VP and COO. "Despite this situation,we have managed to procure the initial feedstocks and virtually all of the required major equipment and components, and the Demo Plant remains on track for a late 2022 commencement of the commissioning process."

"This process will demonstrate the unprecedented North American separation of tonnes of both heavy and light rare earth elements. It will then continue with end-user qualification trials throughout 2023 for Western entities seeking diversified and sustainable metallic supply chains as Ucore transitions to full-scale commercial mode with the construction of our first SMC."

Ucore's REE Separation Demo Plant is designed to:

  • Have the ability to process tens of tonnes of mixed rare earth concentrates on a per annum basis:

    • from a wide variety of feedstock sources, including the heavy REE ("HREE") and light REE ("LREE") feedstocks planned for the full-scale SMCs.

  • Be capable of processing all RapidSX™ splits required to produce individual praseodymium, neodymium, terbium, and dysprosium.

  • Have a parallel 51-stage conventional solvent extraction ("CSX") mixer/settler circuit that will match the RapidSX™ process' configuration and enable direct head-to-head comparison of the performance of RapidSX™ vs. CSX.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002.jpg

Figure 2 - A Sampling of the On-hand CDF Components and Construction Efforts

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1119/137284_ffcfc5cec4a3a9a7_002full.jpg.

Ucore stands alone in its speed of executing the commercial deployment of one of the first modern technology platforms for separating HREEs and LREEs - as a replacement for CSX. Mech-Chem is now fully integrated into all CDF activities and is aligned to assist with the full-scale SMC techno-economic assessment and engineering data transfer. The efficiencies and environmental advantages resulting from the CDF demonstration processes are, and will continue to be, directly incorporated into the full-scale SMC engineering design packages. This integrated process is rapidly positioning Ucore to meet the demanding schedule requirements for the development of the first SMC and REO production for the Company's emerging list of prospective downstream partners.

# # #

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare- and critical-metals resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore has an effective 100% ownership stake in the Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Element Project in Southeast Alaska, USA. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, this includes disrupting the People's Republic of China's control of the US REE supply chain through the near-term development of heavy and light rare-earth processing facilities - including the Alaska Strategic Metals Complex in Southeast Alaska and the long-term development of Ucore's heavy-rare-earth-element mineral-resource property located at Bokan Mountain on Prince of Wales Island, Alaska.

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit www.ucore.com.

About RapidSX™ Technology

IMC developed the RapidSX™ separation technology platform with early-stage assistance from the United States Department of Defense ("US DoD"), later resulting in the production of commercial-grade, separated rare-earth oxides at the pilot scale. RapidSX™ combines the time-proven chemistry of conventional solvent extraction ("SX") with a new column-based platform, which significantly reduces time to completion and plant footprint, as well as potentially lowering capital and operating costs. SX is the international rare-earth-element ("REE") industry's standard commercial separation technology and is currently used by 100% of all REE producers worldwide for bulk commercial separation of both heavy and light REEs. Utilizing similar chemistry to conventional SX, RapidSX™ is not a "new" technology but represents a significant improvement on the well-established, well-understood, proven conventional SX separation technology preferred by REE producers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements." All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

In regard to the disclosure in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section above, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future Strategic Metals Complexes ("SMCs"). Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to prepare a new National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report that demonstrates that the Bokan Mountain Rare Earth Elements project ("Bokan") is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, without limitation: IMC failing to protect its intellectual property rights in RapidSX™; RapidSX™ failing to demonstrate commercial viability in large commercial-scale applications; Ucore not being able to procure additional key partners or suppliers for the SMCs; Ucore not being able to raise sufficient funds to fund the specific design and construction of the SMCs and/or the continued development of RapidSX™; adverse capital-market conditions; unexpected due-diligence findings; the emergence of alternative superior metallurgy and metal-separation technologies; the inability of Ucore and/or IMC to retain its key staff members; a change in the legislation in Alaska and/or in the support expressed by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority ("AIDEA") regarding the development of Bokan and/or the Alaska SMC; the availability and procurement of any required interim and/or long-term financing that may be required; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT

Mark MacDonald
Vice President, Investor Relations
Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
1.902.482.5214
mark@ucore.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

ION Energy Commences Drilling of Monitoring Wells at Urgakh Naran, and Confirms Site Visit

Ion Energy Limited (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB) ("ION" or the "Company") is very pleased to share that drilling has commenced at Urgakh Naran and the site visit previously announced is set to occur later this month.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Announces the Results from the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX.V:CRE) (US OTCQX:CRECF) (FSE:F12) is pleased to announce that at its Annual shareholders meeting (the "Meeting") held on September 13, 2022, shareholders of the Corporation approved all the resolutions, as follows

  • Election of Jean-Sébastien Lavallée, Steffen Haber, Eric Zaunscherb, Marc Simpson, Matthew Lauriston Starnes, Marcus Brune, Maysa Habelrih, Ani Markova and Vanessa Laplante as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors;
  • Adoption of the Corporation's equity incentive compensation plan (the "Omnibus Plan").

About Critical Elements Lithium Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

TTL is now ready to process high-grade mineralized material and tailings from nearby mines into silver dore bars.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) high-grade processing plant, that has zero discharge, is fully operational and ready for processing the high-grade mineralized material from the Cobalt Camp into silver dore bars as it was originally designed to do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Increases Lithium-Brine Land Position by Over 530,000 Acres in Alberta and Saskatchewan

LithiumBank Resources Corp. ( TSX-V: LBNK ) (OTCQX:LBNKF) (" LithiumBank " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on its lithium-brine land holdings in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

LithiumBank has increased its land position over the past month by over 530,000 acres with a strategic focus on Fox Creek, Leduc reef area (Figure 1). Additional Metallic and Industrial Mineral (MIM) Permits were acquired directly from the government of Alberta. The total MIM permits (Alberta), and Mineral leases (Saskatchewan) currently held by LithiumBank are 3.77 million acres, or 1.52 million hectares as shown in Table 1 and Figure 1. The additional permits give LithiumBank a dominant land position in the Fox Creek area, for a total of 1,361,007 contiguous acres.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron and Vanadium Project

Electric Royalties Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for Mont Sorcier Magnetite Iron and Vanadium Project

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Voyager Metals Inc. (TSXV:VONE) ("Voyager") has filed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") of the Mont Sorcier iron and vanadium project ("Mont Sorcier") located near Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada, on SEDAR

Electric Royalties holds a 1% gross metal royalty on vanadium production at Mont Sorcier, which is projected to have a 21-year operating mine life. If the anticipated project is placed in production as set out in the PEA, the Company estimates that for the life of mine, average annual royalty revenues of US$750,000 to US$1.5 million per year, based on the US$15 to US$30 per tonne vanadium credits forecast in the PEA, may be payable.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×