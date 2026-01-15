Spectacular Results up to 34.3% Antimony at Oaky Creek NSW

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
January 14, 2026
Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established and growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce a further tranche of outstanding antimony rock chip geochemistry results from the Oaky Creek prospect within the Company’s 100% owned Armidale antimony-gold project in the Southern New England Orogen of northeast New South Wales.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- High grade Antimony (Sb) mineralisation returned from rock chip samples from Oaky Creek Prospect in the New England Oregon, NSW. Highlights include:
- 34.3% Sb (AAR239) – (Figure 1, Figure 3)
- 23.1% Sb (AAR237) – (Figure 2)
- 19.1% Sb (AAR240)
- The Oaky Creek prospect continues to return exceptional Antimony assay results with 11 of 13 samples collected from the Oaky Creek North soil anomaly returning in excess of 1.9% Sb.
- Strongly Antimony mineralised rock-chip samples highlight a 1.6km strike extent, NNW-trend of at Oaky Creek North, providing indications of the presence of a large-scale orogenic antimony-gold vein system, analogous to Larvotto Resources’ Hillgrove project, at surface.
- Assay results for the December 2025 auger program at Oaky Creek North and South are expected to be received this month and additional field work is planned to complete the auger sampling program at both Oaky Creek prospects.
- Red Mountain anticipates that the auger sampling will define multiple orogenic Antimony- gold targets for drill testing at Oaky Creek during the first half of 2026.
- The Company plans a high-resolution airborne magnetic-radiometric survey to better define additional orogenic Antimony and or Gold targets.
- The Australian Government has prioritised Antimony in its A$1.2B Critical Minerals Strategic Reserve and Strategy, providing strong policy validation for RMX’s Antimony projects.
Figure 1: AAR239 which assayed 34.3% Sb (Table 1)
Figure 2: AAR237 which assayed 23.1% Sb (Table 1)
Eleven of thirteen grab samples collected across the southern half of the 1.2km-long Oaky Creek North soil anomaly returned antimony values of greater than 1.9% Sb (Table 1), with the highest recorded value of 34.3% Sb for sample AAR239 (Figure 3).
Figure 3: Sample of oxidised massive stibnite float (AAR239). The sample assayed 34.3% Sb. Refer to Table 1 for full analytical details.
Click here for the full ASX Release
