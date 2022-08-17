GamingInvesting News

Second Annual Esports Experience Will Include Immersive Leadership Training for Three Special Olympics Athletes to Become Shoutcasters for the Broadcast

Special Olympics is excited to showcase the second annual Gaming for Inclusion esports experience presented by Microsoft September 10, 2022 . Following its successful debut in 2021, Gaming for Inclusion will bring together Special Olympics athletes and Unified partners to compete in Rocket League on Xbox and PC for the chance to play alongside celebrity supporters of Special Olympics, including NFL legend Jamaal Charles TikTok influencer and content creator vaultboy, and WWE Superstars on September 17 .

Special Olympics Gaming for Inclusion presented by Microsoft is an annual esports experience for people with and without disabilities.

This year, Gaming for Inclusion will include a leadership opportunity for three Special Olympics athletes to become shoutcasters and hosts for the Celebrity Showcase: Jose Moreno from Special Olympics Illinois, Amber Gertsch from Special Olympics Utah, and Ben Gregory from Special Olympics Indiana. As a shoutcaster, each athlete will travel to Redmond, Washington for an immersive two-day training on Microsoft's campus. Each athlete will learn and develop skills from some of the best in esports and gaming such as how to analyze a game, provide commentary during a livestream, and interview athletes and celebrity guests.

"I appreciate Special Olympics and Microsoft for providing me with this incredible leadership opportunity to become a shoutcaster at this year's Gaming for Inclusion," said Mr. Moreno who is also a Special Olympics Illinois Athlete Leader. "Gaming creates a common bond and a fun way to connect with people of all abilities around the world. I've made new friends through gaming because we love it and anyone can play."

Gaming for Inclusion is a virtual, multi-day esports tournament connecting people of all abilities to compete for something far greater than first place – the power of inclusion. The multi-day esports tournament will engage and connect people of all abilities from around Canada and the United States . Special Olympics and Microsoft are once again teaming up to host the Gaming for Inclusion esports experience to showcase the power of inclusion through sport.

"From the beginning of the inaugural Gaming for Inclusion virtual experience, we saw connections made and friendships developed among athletes with and without intellectual disabilities," said Chief Information and Technology Officer at Special Olympics Prianka Nandy. "This year, thanks to our incredible partners at Microsoft, we are expanding on this inclusive esports experience by adding a unique leadership opportunity for our athletes to learn from some of the best in the industry to become shoutcasters during our Celebrity Showcase. We cannot wait to see them in action."

The bracket-style tournaments will crown champions for each Rocket League ranking. All gaming competitions will be hosted through Microsoft's esports platform Start.gg. Spectators can live stream the events on the Xbox Twitch channel and the Special Olympics YouTube channel:

  • Saturday, September 10 : Rocket League Tournament
  • Saturday, September 17 : Celebrity Showcase with winners from tournaments earlier in the week

"We're honored to again partner with Special Olympics International for the 2nd annual Gaming for Inclusion event this September," said Jeff Hansen , GM Strategic Brand Partnerships at Microsoft. "This year, Microsoft is empowering Special Olympics athletes to participate beyond the playing field by providing hands-on training as on-air talent to host and shoutcast in the tournament broadcast on the official Xbox Twitch channel. Microsoft is committed to supporting Special Olympics in their mission to be a movement led by athletes and raise awareness for people with intellectual disabilities across areas such as sports and leadership."

About Special Olympics

Founded in 1968 , Special Olympics is a global movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. We foster acceptance of all people through the power of sport and programming in education, health, and leadership. With more than six million athletes and Special Olympics Unified Sports® partners in over 190 countries and territories and more than one million coaches and volunteers, Special Olympics delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and over 100,000 games and competitions every year. Engage with us on: Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn and our blog on Medium . Learn more at www.SpecialOlympics.org .

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq "MSFT" @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.




Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/special-olympics-and-microsoft-level-up-for-2022-gaming-for-inclusion-301607614.html

SOURCE Special Olympics

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Americas Cardroom's $25 Million OSS Cub3d Reaches Dramatic Conclusion with the BOSS

Talk about a way to wrap up the summer. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom has its $25 Million OSS Cub3d end in dramatic fashion with the Bigger Online Super Series . The high roller series runs today through Monday, August 29th .

"Our Bigger Online Super Series is nicknamed the BOSS for more reasons than one," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "Our players love this series that's designed for high rollers, as it's the perfect way to end the $25 Million OSS Cub3d."

Gaming Innovation Group - Mandatory notification of trade

- Hesam Yazdi, board member and primary insider of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has today purchased 10.000 shares in GiG at a price of SEK 21.97 per share. After this transaction, Hesam Yazdi and close associates owns 927,150 shares in GiG, including 64,550 shares via pension savings plans.

For further information, contact:
Tore Formo , Group CFO, tore@gig.com +47 916 68 678

Revolutionary Metaverse Launch from UFO Gaming

UFO Gaming the pioneering blockchain gaming platform, unveiled its long-awaited Metaverse with thousands of visitors in attendance.

Ace from UFO Gaming team gives keynote to community during Metaverse launch (PRNewsfoto/MarketNews)

While many companies are building Metaverses following Facebook's rebrand to Meta, UFO Gaming was among the early pioneers that announced audacious plans on building one long before this - and it has now finally come to fruition.

UFO Gaming is the first initiative to establish a unique multichain Metaverse with concrete advantages for gamers, providing them with digital assets such as NFTs in the form of in-game items, virtual land, and monetary value. $UFO holders may take advantage of a variety of perks, including dividends and community participation.

During the launch, UFO Gaming orchestrated an Easter Egg Hunt, Team AMA, Streamer Takeover, and Staking dApp Launch, all within their Metaverse event allowing their community to play and win prizes.

UFO Gaming enclosing their gaming platform within their Metaverse was a strategic move; recent analysis by McKinsey&Co (2022) projects that the Metaverse market will top $50billion by 2026.

The rise of ambitious crypto projects such as UFO Gaming is important in driving Metaverse growth and adoption. UFO Gaming utilizes virtual reality technology combined with the power of the blockchain to create uniquely immersive gameplay and future value for the $UFO token. The Metaverse market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of blockchain technology, the growing popularity of crypto assets, and the rise of UFO Gaming (CoinTelegraph, 2022 1 ).

Mckinsey surveyed over 3,400 consumers and executives on the Metaverse to find the vast majority believe that it will become increasingly important in the years to come. While Metaverse adoption is in its early stages, it is clear that it has the potential to revolutionize the way we live, work, and play. Those who don't start planning for the Metaverse now may find themselves at a serious disadvantage in the years to come. One way to get involved is to research early pioneers in the Metaverse space such as UFO Gaming (McKinsey&Co, 2022 2 ).

About UFO Gaming
UFO Gaming (UFO) is a revolutionary blockchain gaming platform giving players the power to earn cryptocurrency while playing games and to own their in-game items as NFTs. While launching their own games, UFO is developing its own Metaverse which invites users to meet, interact, and jump into its play-to-earn games.

KINGDOMVERSE LAUNCHES FIRST CLOSED ALPHA MOBILE GAME

FIRST STEP INTO METAVERSE

Kingdomverse has arrived with its first offering, the mobile game Defend The Kingdom, which will be offered to the Monkey Kingdom community as a closed Alpha before its full launch.

PrizePicks Named the Fastest-Growing Sports Company in America as Part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 List

Atlanta-Based Daily Fantasy Sports Leader Ranked 66th out of 5000 in First Year of Eligibility

PrizePicks the largest independently-operated daily fantasy sports company in North America announced today it has been recognized as the fastest-growing sports company and 66th fastest-growing private company overall as part of the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America List .

GAIMIN's Early Access Event opens its platform and monetization app to gamers

GAIMIN announces the opening of its gaming and monetization platform to the gaming community.

Following recently completed initial testing of its monetisation and gaming platform, GAIMIN.io ltd is opening up its gaming and monetization platform to 10,000 gamers during August and September.

