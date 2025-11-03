Spartan Metals Identifies High-Grade Silver-Rich CRD Target on Trend with Tungstonia Vein System at the Eagle Project

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - November 3, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) is pleased to announce that it has identified a silver-rich Carbonate Replacement Deposit (" CRD ") target on trend with the past producing Tungstonia Mine vein system at its 100% owned Eagle Tungsten-Silver-Rubidium Project (" Eagle " or " Project ") in eastern Nevada.
Brett Marsh, Spartan's President and CEO, states "When hydrothermal fluids moving along the structural corridors interact with thick, carbonate-rich sedimentary packages at the contact with the Tungstonia Granite intrusion, we have the potential to develop an enriched depositional zone along preferred limestone and dolostone beds, at structural intersections, and where we see veining in our host rocks. The rock chip samples from 2024 returned several high-grade results that carry several of the primary metals commonly associated with carbonate replacement deposit mineralization including silver, lead, copper, and zinc. This strongly suggests the potential for a larger carbonate replacement deposit that could potentially contain significant critical metal concentrations at the Tungstonia Claim Block."
Mr. Marsh continues, "We are equally enthusiastic about the discovery of an extensive vein system with significant silver-copper-antimony that is continuing to develop at our Rees Claim block. The initial mapping and surface sampling of the claim block appears to connect the former Antelope Mine to a series of veins, breccias, and CRD mineralization located approximately 1.0 kilometer to the east of the mine itself. The potential to discover bonanza grade silver at over 1,500 grams per tonne along with other critical metals such as antimony, arsenic, and copper over an approximate 1-kilometer strike length makes the Eagle Project a significant U.S. critical metal asset."
Recent surface exploration and detailed review of previous surface rock chip sampling have identified high-grade silver and base metal replacement mineralization that extends approximately 2.5 kilometers ("km") along the contact between the Tungstonia Granite intrusion and the limestone and dolostone host rocks exposed to the south and south-west of the Tungstonia vein system. This mineralization occurs in association with previously unidentified quartz veins in the Tungstonia Claim block with similar strike and periodicity as veins observed in and around the past-producing Tungstonia Mine area (Figure 1).
Additionally, mapping and rock chip sampling at the Rees Claim block suggests a second potential CRD system (Figure 2) where mineralization at the silver ("Ag")-copper ("Cu")-antimony ("Sb") Antelope Mine appears to be concentrated within a limestone-dolostone hosted vein system with tetrahedrite that is orthogonal to an interpreted northeast structural corridor that extends approximately 1.0 kms.
Figure 1 View of southwest portion of Tungstonia Claim block with rock chip samples showing significant Ag, Pb, Zn, and Cu mineralization. Samples shown were previously reported in July 31, 2025, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Eagle Project
Figure 2 View of southeast portion of Rees Claim block with rock chip samples showing high-grade Ag, Cu, and Sb. Samples shown (except An-25001) were previously reported in July 31, 2025, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Eagle Project.
QA/QC Procedures
Sample An-25001 was taken as grab sample from waste dump piles by hand to obtain an approximate 2-kilogram sample. The sample was submitted to ALS Labs of Reno, Nevada, which is a certified and accredited laboratory, independent of the Company. Samples are prepared using industry standard-prep methods and analyzed using method ME-MS61 (61 element suite: 0.25g 4-acid digestion ICP-MS with Ag-OG62, Ag-GRA21, and CU-OG62 ore grade for overlimit Ag and Cu, respectively). ALS inserted blank material with An-25001 and performed its own internal QAQC analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. Spartan's QAQC includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks with a stringent review of results completed by the Company's Qualified Person, Brett R. Marsh, President and CEO of Spartan Metals.
About The Eagle Project
The Eagle Project presents a unique opportunity to delineate one of the largest and highest-grade Tungsten ("W") and Rubidium ("Rb") districts in the United States. The Project consists of the past- producing high-grade Tungstonia and Rees/Antelope tungsten (W-Cu-Ag) mines. Operations at these mines were from 1915 to 1942 with intermittent small-scale production occurring until 1956. Tungsten production from these two mines totaled 8,379 units at grades between 0.6%-0.9% WO 3 (1).
The Project is ~20 km² in size and located approximately 120 kilometers northeast of the town of Ely, in the Kern Mountains of White Pine County, Nevada. The Project covers 4,936 acres consisting of 244 Bureau of Land Management (BLM) unpatented lode mining claims.
Three deposit types are present at Eagle; Porphyry, Skarn, and Carbonate Replacement (CRD) that contain significant or anomalous grades of Tungsten (W), Silver (Ag), and Rubidium (Rb) plus Cu-Sb±Au-Pb-Zn-Bi-As across three project focus areas that also includes the potential to recover W-Rb-Ag from the legacy Tungstonia Mill Tailings.
-
(1) Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology (1988), Bulletin 105 p213-217
The technical information contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of, and approved by Brett R. Marsh, CPG. Mr. Marsh is President and CEO of Spartan Metals Corp. and a "qualified person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur. Forward-Looking Information in this news release, Spartan has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions that: the current objectives concerning the Company's projects can be achieved and that its other corporate activities will proceed as expected; that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; and that all requisite information will be available in a timely manner.
Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of the Company to obtain and retain all applicable regulatory and other approvals and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.
THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.