Spartan Metals Announces Director and Officer Changes

Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 6, 2025 Spartan Metals Corp. (" Spartan " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: W) announces the resignations of William Pettigrew as CEO and director and Ryan Chueng as director of the Company effective October 3, 2025. The Board wishes to thank Messer's Pettigrew and Cheung for their years of service and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.
Brett Marsh current President of the Company will assume the role of CEO and has been appointed a director of the board.
Mr. Pettigrew commented, "With the successful acquisition of the Eagle Project in Nevada and the completion of a $2,250,000 private placement to fund the company's exploration programs, I believe it's time to appoint Brett Marsh an experienced mining and exploration geologist as CEO and director to guide the Company to the next level."
Mr. Marsh commented, "I also wish to express my sincerest appreciation to Bill and Ryan for their leadership in driving Spartan to this point and setting the Company up for success. I am excited to lead Spartan into the future and advance our 100% owned tungsten-silver-rubidium Eagle Project in eastern Nevada. The Eagle Project represents a nationally, and potentially globally significant critical metal asset that can help the US advance its critical metal onshoring objectives and Spartan is positioned to be a major contributor to those objectives."
The Company further announces Michael Harp has been appointed a director of the Company. Mr. Harp, currently Vice President of Exploration at Ridgeline Minerals Corp., is a professional geologist with 15 years of exploration experience in Nevada. Prior to joining Ridgeline Minerals, he was a senior member of the Gold Standard Ventures exploration team responsible for the discovery of over 5.0 Moz Au in the Railroad-Pinion district including the North Dark Star, Pinion and North Bullion deposits. As lead project geologist for the Dark Star Corridor and Central Bullion District, Mr. Harp was responsible for the planning and execution of multiple early to advanced stage exploration and resource definition programs and is a highly skilled field geologist. As the VP Exploration of Ridgeline Minerals, he and his team have secured multiple earn-in agreements with Nevada Gold Mines at their Swift and Black Ridge Carlin-Style gold projects and the Selena Carbonate Replacement Deposit with South32 while advancing early-stage exploration projects at Big Blue and Atlas. He has a Master of Science Degree in Geology and is a Certified Professional Geologist.
About Spartan Metals Corp.
Spartan Metals is focused on developing critical minerals projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions in the Western United States, with an emphasis on building a portfolio of diverse strategic defense minerals such as Tungsten, Rubidium, Antimony, Bismuth, and Arsenic.
Spartan's flagship project is the Eagle Project in eastern Nevada that consists of the highest-grade historic tungsten resource in the USA (the past-producing Tungstonia Mine) along with significant under-defined resources consisting of: high-grade rubidium; antimony; bismuth; indium; as well as precious and base metals. More information about Spartan Metals can be found at www.SpartanMetals.com
On behalf of the Board of Spartan
"Brett Marsh"
President, CEO & Director
Further Information:
Brett Marsh, M.Sc., MBA, CPG
President, CEO & Director
1-888-535-0325
