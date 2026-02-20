S&P Global to Present at Raymond James' 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2026

Session will be Webcast

Martina Cheung, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Eric Aboaf, Chief Financial Officer, of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will participate in Raymond James' 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 3, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Ms. Cheung and Mr. Aboaf are scheduled to speak from 11:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information. Mark Grant, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, will join for investor meetings.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay
The webcast (audio-only) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations. The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for 90 days, ending on May 31, 2026. Any additional information presented during the session will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Mark Grant
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
Tel: + 1 (347) 640-1521
mark.grant@spglobal.com

Media
Orla O'Brien
Global Head of Public Relations
Tel: +1 (857) 407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-to-present-at-raymond-james-47th-annual-institutional-investors-conference-on-march-3-2026-302693701.html

SOURCE S&P Global

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

