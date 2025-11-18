S&P Global Publishes Findings on Unlocking Africa's Economic Potential

  • Look Forward: Unlocking Africa brings together S&P Global research on the continent's economic outlook
  • Report highlights how renewable energy, sustainable and blended finance, capital market development, and infrastructure investment are shaping Africa's future

- Africa's abundant natural resources, young population and expanding middle class are set to redefine the continent's role in global economic growth, sustainable development and the energy transition, S&P Global said in its latest Look Forward Journal.

Look Forward: Unlocking Africa brings together S&P Global research on the continent's economic outlook, highlighting how renewable energy, sustainable and blended finance, capital market development, and infrastructure investment are shaping Africa's future. The report examines both the opportunities these innovations create for growth and the persistent challenges that continue to slow progress.

Highlights of this research include:

"Unlocking Africa's economic potential hinges on sustained global collaboration, as well its ability to harness human capital and natural resources while using new technologies to accelerate long-term sustainable development," said Samira Mensah, Managing Director for Africa Research and Analytics at S&P Global Ratings. "The continent stands at a crossroads, needing to accelerate regional integration through trade and industrialization while leveraging the energy transition to improve access to transport, electricity, water and digital networks for its growing population."

This publication coincides with the inaugural S&P Global Africa Summit 2025: 'The Path to Capital Markets,' taking place on November 20 in Johannesburg in collaboration with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). This event will bring together regional and international leaders, policymakers and capital markets stakeholders to explore actionable strategies for unlocking investment and advancing Africa's development agenda through robust financial markets.

Look Forward: Unlocking Africa is part of the Look Forward research series, special reports that offer a deep dive into the most important themes, trends, and topics that are transforming the global economy.

To access the full report, visit: spglobal.com

