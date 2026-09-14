S&P Global Leads Strategic Investment in Kaiko, Deepening Commitment to Digital Assets and On-chain Markets

S&P Global leads Kaiko's Series B extension, expanding the S&P Global–Kaiko partnership
 

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced it has further expanded its strategic alliance with Kaiko, the global independent leader in digital asset market data, indices, and data infrastructure, by making a strategic investment. The investment, made through S&P Global Ventures as part of Kaiko's Series B extension, deepens S&P Global's commitment to digital assets and on-chain markets.

S&P Global Logo

"As digital assets accelerate S&P Global is investing for the future—and this investment underscores that conviction," said Cathy Clay, CEO, S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Kaiko's strength in crypto market data and analytics builds foundational transparency for the digital-asset ecosystem—turning complex trading and on-chain activity into reliable, decision-ready intelligence. That capability supports our mission to advance essential intelligence by bridging traditional and decentralized finance, giving institutions the transparency and trust they need to deploy capital on-chain with confidence."

"This investment from S&P Global is a powerful endorsement of Kaiko's mission and the role trusted data and data infrastructure will play in tokenized markets," said Ambre Soubiran, CEO, Kaiko. "S&P Global brings a reputation for trust and analytical excellence that is unmatched in global markets. Together, we will accelerate our ability to serve institutions as they move on-chain at a pivotal moment for the industry."

The Series B-2 extension comes as Kaiko expands its global footprint following the recent acquisitions of Amberdata and Cometh, along with partnerships that reinforce Kaiko's leadership in digital asset data and on-chain infrastructure. Kaiko currently supports more than 250 leading financial firms, institutions, and regulators around the world.

Building on a Deepening Partnership
The investment strengthens an already extensive collaboration between S&P Global and Kaiko across data, indices, and on-chain infrastructure. Recent milestones include:

  • Bringing benchmarks on-chain: In March 2026, S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) and Kaiko announced the tokenization of the iBoxx U.S. Treasuries Index on the blockchain. This marks the first time a major index provider has made a financial benchmark available as a native digital asset, with embedded index data distribution, licensing and permissioning.
  • A co-branded digital asset index suite: In early September 2026, S&P DJI and Kaiko combined their crypto index capabilities to launch a single, co-branded index suite. The S&P Kaiko Digital Asset Indices combines S&P's trusted brand with Kaiko's crypto-native data infrastructure and market expertise, purpose-built for global, 24/7 digital asset markets.


A Strategic Focus on Digital Assets
S&P Global has established itself as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized finance, leveraging its legacy of trusted risk frameworks, benchmarks, and analytical standards to support the institutionalization of digital asset markets.

Recent firsts include:


For more information on S&P Global's digital assets capabilities, visit here.

Media Contact:

Silke McGuinness 
Global Head of Communications
S&P Dow Jones Indices
(+1) 415-205-8414
silke.mcguinness@spglobal.com

Russell Gerry
Communications Director
S&P Global 
+44 20 7176 3569
russell.gerry@spglobal.com  

About S&P Global 
S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape. 

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

About Kaiko
Kaiko provides regulated data services for on-chain finance. Founded in 2014, the company delivers institutional-grade digital asset market data, analytics, indices, and data infrastructure for tokenized and traditional markets. Its clients include banks, asset managers, exchanges, and leading financial institutions worldwide. Kaiko's data and infrastructure support trading, valuation, risk management, tokenized assets, and on-chain applications, connecting traditional and blockchain-based markets. For more information, visit: kaiko.com.

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SOURCE S&P Global

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