S&P Global Launches DataXchange and AmendX to Transform Private Credit and Syndicated Loan Management

New platforms address operational bottlenecks and streamline amendment workflows for rapidly growing private credit and syndicated loan markets

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of DataXchange and AmendX, two lending solutions designed to modernize loan management by supporting more digital, standardized and scalable workflows for the rapidly expanding private credit and syndicated loan markets. As part of S&P Global Market Intelligence's comprehensive Lending Solutions portfolio, these integrated offerings provide enhanced security and support both digital and analog processes to accommodate diverse lender preferences.

The exponential growth in the loan market has created demand for robust technology solutions that enable administrative agents to focus on value-add tasks rather than manual administration. The platforms address critical operational challenges facing those agents transitioning from Excel-based processes and seeking scalable alternatives to costly, inflexible legacy systems.

DataXchange serves as a centralized platform for agents to deliver syndicated and private loan notices to lenders through a self-managed workflow portal, designed to eliminate labor-intensive notice retrieval and resends. The platform incorporates AI-powered data categorization to automatically tag and organize unstructured documents, while maintaining agents' preferred formats and operational workflows. DataXchange enhances lender experiences with self-service portals, addresses operational bottlenecks through scalable automation and operates on a no-fee model for lenders that removes traditional access barriers.

AmendX provides a comprehensive, concierge-level service that manages the full amendment lifecycle from setup through final voting and reporting. The platform centralizes fragmented workflows that typically span emails, PDFs, spreadsheets and phone calls, significantly reducing the time spent on each amendment with full transparency and auditability. AmendX minimizes operational risk through centralized, automated workflows with clean audit trails, delivers significant time savings by reducing weeks of manual processing and offers end-to-end amendment lifecycle management with scalable design supporting high-volume and complex activity. AmendX integrates with Debtdomain, S&P Global's loan market solution that provides investor insights, streamlines operations and automates tasks like covenant tracking.

"Lending and private credit markets have reached new heights, but agents are still managing billion-dollar deals with Excel and email, creating massive operational risk," said Darren Thomas, Head of Enterprise Solutions at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "DataXchange and AmendX fundamentally change this by delivering enterprise-grade automation that scales with deal complexity. We're not just digitizing processes – we're creating the common data and scalable infrastructure that reimagine how modern loan administration should work."

Together, the solutions address critical pain points including fragmented communication, manual error risks and compliance challenges that create operational and legal exposure for financial institutions.

This launch reinforces S&P Global's strategic commitment to private markets innovation, complementing existing private credit analytics and risk assessment tools, including LoanXIDs (LXIDs) introduced last year to standardize private credit identification and enhance market interoperability.

To learn more about DataXchange and AmendX, visit here and here.

S&P Global remains focused on delivering comprehensive solutions for investors navigating private markets, through trusted private markets data, analytics and insights. To learn more, visit here.

Media Contacts:

Erina Aoyama
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 917-755-7943
erina.aoyama@spglobal.com

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com

About S&P Global 

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively, and thrive economically in a rapidly changing global landscape. 

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to guiding them through the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges, and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com

