S&P Global Introduces Expanded Private Markets Datasets from With Intelligence into S&P Capital IQ Pro

 Investor allocations, fund performance data and proprietary editorial from The Deal now available as part of S&P Global's comprehensive private markets solutions.  

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) today announced the launch of With Intelligence's data and insights into its flagship S&P Capital IQ Pro platform, significantly expanding private markets intelligence capabilities and advancing S&P Global Market Intelligence's focus on more integrated, AI-powered tools, workflows and experiences.

S&P Global logo

This expansion follows S&P Global's 2025 acquisition of With Intelligence, a leading data provider for the wealth and alternatives business, offering forward-looking, actionable insights including direct-from-investor allocation data, proprietary benchmarking and one of the industry's largest databases of alternative fund managers.

With Intelligence's extensive insights spans investors, fund managers and funds across private equity, private credit, hedge funds, real assets and the wealth segment, together with direct-from-allocator commitment data and forward-looking editorial. S&P Capital IQ Pro users can now track the complete investment journey within a single platform, from identifying fundraising trends and analyzing investor commitments to evaluating fund performance and targeting the right investors, helping them move from insight to action with speed and confidence while reducing fragmented workflows and the need for multiple data sources.

"This integration is a transformative moment for S&P Capital IQ Pro and reinforces our position at the forefront of public and private markets intelligence," said Whit McGraw, Head of Platforms at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "By connecting public and private markets in one place, we're delivering a more unified platform experience that advances our broader strategy of bringing together differentiated data and workflow capabilities."

As part of this initial launch, the enhanced S&P Capital IQ Pro platform now provides users with the following capabilities:

  • Enhanced Visibility and Analysis of Investors: Investment allocations and capital commitments provide greater visibility into investor positioning and relationships across private markets to support targeting strategies
  • Improved Insights into Fund Managers: Fund performance data provides improved insight into managers' private market track records to support benchmarking workflows and manager evaluation processes
  • Comprehensive Fund Data and Advanced Screening Capabilities: Detailed coverage on fund strategy, size, activity, terms and performance across all private market asset classes, available via S&P Capital IQ Pro's screening and office capabilities to pinpoint opportunities that best match investment objectives
  • Proprietary Editorial Insights: Commentary from The Deal, With Intelligence's source for forward-looking M&A and private equity news and insights, helps users source new business, monitor the competitive landscape and stay ahead of emerging opportunities across deal types and sectors

"Combining With Intelligence's extensive private markets coverage with S&P Capital IQ Pro's trusted analytics and workflows creates a powerful solution for our customers," said Cornelia Andersson, Head of With Intelligence, S&P Global. "We're delivering the end-to-end intelligence that private markets participants need to understand fundraising dynamics, evaluate manager performance and identify the right investment opportunities across the entire lifecycle."

The launch is part of S&P Global's broader enterprise private markets strategy, which brings together comprehensive solutions including valuations, data, indices and benchmarks to support any data or workflow need throughout the fund lifecycle and help clients uncover value in private markets.

The With Intelligence addition is the latest expansion of S&P Capital IQ Pro's data coverage and platform capabilities. S&P Global recently integrated energy insights into the platform, with more enhancements planned for Summer 2026. Additional private markets launches will be announced in coming months, including proprietary insights on investor allocation strategies, live mandates, professional contact data and specialized wealth segment coverage to further enhance targeting and fundraising workflows.

The launch also reflects S&P Global Market Intelligence's newly announced operating model, designed to better align data, AI, software and workflow capabilities with quickly evolving customer needs.

To learn more about S&P Global's private markets data, insights, benchmarks, workflows and services, visit: www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/private-markets

Media Contacts:

Orla O'Brien
S&P Global
+1 857-407-8559
orla.obrien@spglobal.com 

Florence Bogitsh
S&P Global Market Intelligence
+1 646 460-7204
florence.bogitsh@spglobal.com 
press.mi@spglobal.com 

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) enables businesses, governments, and individuals with trusted data, expertise and technology to make decisions with conviction. We are Advancing Essential Intelligence through world-leading benchmarks, data, and insights that customers need in order to plan confidently, act decisively and thrive in a rapidly changing global landscape.

From helping our customers assess new investments across the capital and commodities markets to navigating the energy expansion, acceleration of artificial intelligence, and evolution of public and private markets, we enable the world's leading organizations to unlock opportunities, solve challenges and plan for tomorrow – today. Learn more at www.spglobal.com.

About With Intelligence

With Intelligence is part of S&P Global, delivering end-to-end coverage across the alternatives marketplace. With Intelligence's proprietary data spans a uniquely comprehensive view of private market activity and relationships, including robust, direct-from-investor allocation data and benchmarking capabilities. We are here to help you leverage comprehensive, connected and actionable private markets intelligence.

For more information on With Intelligence, or to arrange a demo or request a trial, please visit www.withintelligence.com.

 

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SOURCE S&P Global

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