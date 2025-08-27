S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

 The shareholders of Pan American Silver Corp (TSX: PAAS) and MAG Silver Corp. (TSX:MAG) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement resulting in the combination of the two companies. Each share of Pan American Silver will be exchanged for US$20.54 in cash or 0.755 shares of Pan American Silver for each MAG Silver share held, subject to proration such that the aggregate consideration paid to MAG Silver consists of US$500 million cash and the remaining consideration in Pan American Silver shares.

In anticipation of shareholder approval and the arrangement closing, MAG Silver Corp will be removed from the S&P/TSX Composite Index prior to the open of trading on September 4, 2025 . The shares outstanding of Pan American Silver will be increased at the same time to reflect the issuance of shares. Accordingly, the new shares outstanding of Pan American Silver will be increased to 421,926,547 with a decreased IWF of 0.99.

Pan American Silver is a mining company focused exclusively on the exploration and development of silver mines. It produced roughly 22 million ounces of silver in 2011. The company operates primarily in Central and South America. It also sells the byproducts from its silver mining operations, including zinc, lead, copper, and gold. Pan American Silver is based in British Columbia.

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Releases 2023 Sustainability Report

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") today released its 2023 Sustainability Report (the "Report") describing Pan American's approach and performance in the areas of environment, social and governance ("ESG"). A Spanish and Portuguese version of the Report will be released shortly.

Highlights of Pan American's 2023 ESG performance include:

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

