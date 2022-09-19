Graphite Investing News

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received the construction permit for its Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil from the municipality of Itabela on September 15, 2022. In addition, South Star held meetings with the State of Bahia development agency, the Bahia industrial confederation as well as representatives from the port facilities in Salvador, Bahia.

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, said, "The municipal construction permit was the final approval we needed for Phase 1 construction to begin in earnest, and are pleased to have achieved this important milestone. Once again, we would like to thank the mayor of Itabela and his/her team for their continued support of South Star. We look forward to working closely with them through construction and the start of commercial production in Q4 of 2023."

Mr. Pearce continued, "We also had positive meetings with the State of Bahia development and industrial agencies, as well representatives from the major port facilities in Salvador. We presented additional details about Santa Cruz and our planned growth through Phase 2 (25,000 tpy of concentrates) and Phase 3 (50,000 tpy of concentrates). Santa Cruz will be the first major industrial facility in the municipality and one of the largest in the region as we scale operations. The State of Bahia has a long history of successful mineral resource development and operations, and we are privileged to be operating in a state with strong ties to the sector. The port facilities in Salvador are world class and are one of several excellent alternatives to export our product to the world. Santa Cruz has unparalleled existing infrastructure to support our planned expansions. The existing infrastructure and facilities are significant factors contributing to our low capital intensity as well as our projected first quartile operating costs. We look forward to being the first new graphite production in the Americas in decades. We greatly appreciate all the representatives and our team's participation in these productive meetings and supporting South Star."

ABOUT South Star Battery Metals CORP

South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q4 2023 (Q4 is stated in second paragraph).

South Star's next project in the development pipeline is in Alabama situated in the center of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defense hub in the southeastern United States. The Project, a historic mine active during World Wars I & II, has initiated its maiden drilling campaign with results expected in Q1 2023. Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed. The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions. South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Drilling & Exploration Program Update for Alabama Graphite Project and Geophysics Program for Santa Cruz Mine in Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has contracted a drilling company for the maiden diamond ("DDH") drilling campaign to begin in September 2022 . The Alabama exploration program includes:

  • Drilling 10-15 holes (HQ);
  • Logging & Assays;
  • QA/QC Program with Blanks, Duplicates and Standards;
  • Background Water Quality Testing;
  • Geotechnical Drilling / Installation of a Piezometer to Monitor Groundwater Levels; &
  • Drill Pad Construction and Reclamation.

In addition, the Company is preparing to mobilize a geophysics contractor to perform approximately 4-5 linear kilometers of geophysics to test the limits of the priority drilling targets at the Santa Cruz Mine in Bahia, Brazil prior to beginning the 2023 drilling program. The proposed deliverables and schedule of the 2022/2023 exploration programs follow:

  1. Alabama Graphite Project Exploration Program Update
  • Maiden DDH Drilling Campaign (Sept- Oct 2022 )
  • Maiden 43-101 Technical Report & Maiden Resource Estimate (Q1 2023)
  • 2000m Drilling Campaign (Q2/Q3 2023)
  • Santa Cruz Mine Exploration Program Update
    • Geophysics Campaign (Q3/Q4 2022)
    • 4000 – 5000m Drilling Campaign (Q2/Q3 2023)

    Richard Pearce , CEO of South Star, said, "We are excited to get the maiden drilling campaign started in Alabama and test the extents of the mineralization. This initial drilling campaign will be focused on testing limits and generating significant targets for the 2023 drilling campaign, which will ultimately result in a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"). The Company anticipates the PEA will be completed by Q4 2023. At Santa Cruz , the geophysics program should help us improve our drilling hit rate and test limits of the 10-15 near-term targets we have previously identified in preparation for the 2023 drilling campaign, which is scheduled to begin after the rainy season in 2023. The Santa Cruz 2023 campaign will be a mix of diamond and RC drilling, and the proposed meters would significantly increase the total meters into the Project. Our goals are to generate a significantly larger resource and reserve estimate to support our future Phase 2/3 expansion plans. We are eager to get the drills turning as we scale our upcoming production."

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. is a Canadian battery metals project developer focused on the selective acquisition and development of near-term production projects in the Americas. South Star's Santa Cruz Graphite Project, located in Southern Bahia, Brazil is the first of a series of industrial and battery metals projects that will be put into production. Brazil is the second-largest graphite-producing region in the world with more than 80 years of continuous mining. Santa Cruz has at-surface mineralization in friable materials, and successful large-scale pilot-plant testing (>30t) has been completed. The results of the testing show that approximately 65% of Cg concentrate is +80 mesh with good recoveries and 95%-99% Cg. With excellent infrastructure and logistics, South Star is carrying its development plan towards Phase 1 production projected in Q3 2023.

    South Star's next project in the development pipeline is a project in Alabama located in the middle of a developing electric vehicle, aerospace and defence hub in the southeastern United States.  The Project is a historic mine active during World Wars I & II.  Trenching, sampling, analysis and preliminary metallurgic testing has been completed.  The testing indicated a traditional crush/grind/flotation concentration circuit achieved grades of approximately 96-97% with approximately 86% recoveries. South Star is executing on its plan to create a multi-asset, diversified battery metals company with near-term operations in strategic jurisdictions.  South Star trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol STS, and on the OTCQB under the symbol STSBF.

    South Star is committed to a corporate culture, project execution plan and safe operations that embrace the highest standards of ESG principles based on transparency, stakeholder engagement, ongoing education and stewardship. To learn more, please visit the Company website at http://www.southstarbatterymetals.com .

    This news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Pearce, P.E., a "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 and President and CEO of South Star Battery Metals Corp.

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Application Submittal for the Full Mining License Doubling Production at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project and Update on Small-Scale Pilot Metallurgical Testing Program for Alabama Graphite Project

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Application Submittal for the Full Mining License Doubling Production at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project and Update on Small-Scale Pilot Metallurgical Testing Program for Alabama Graphite Project

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Planned Economic Analysis ("PAE") and the request for the final mining license ("concessão de lavra") to the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on August 15 th 2022 for the Claims 872.7352010, 872.7362010, 871.0532011 and 871.5242013 which is where the Phase 2 and 3 facilities are planned. The proposed PAE doubles the Santa Cruz production capacity presented in the previously released PFS (March 2020) and incorporates a third phase of project development. The planned production schedule follows:

    • 2 years with 5,000 tonnes per year ("tpy") of concentrates (Phase 1);
    • 2 years with 25,000 tpy of concentrates (Phase 2); &
    • Life of mine ("LOM") with 50,000 tpy of concentrates (Phase 3).

    In February of 2022 (See Press Releases from February 9 th and 24 th ) the final exploration reports for all of the Company's 13 claims were approved by the ANM. The PAE for 872.737/2010 was previously submitted August 1 st , 2022 (See Press Releases from August 2 nd ). The approval of the PAEs and mining licenses is the final step in securing the LOM mining license for each of the exploration claims and converting them to mining concessions. The environmental field work for the 3 phased production schedule is scheduled to begin in Q3 of 2022, and the Company intends to submit all the environmental documents for review and comment by early Q1 of 2023.

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Application Submittal for the Full Mining License Doubling Production and Construction Update for Phase 1 Plant & Mine at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Land Purchase, Application Submittal for the Full Mining License Doubling Production and Construction Update for Phase 1 Plant & Mine at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBD), is pleased to announce that it has finalized the agreement for the land purchase required for construction of the Phase 1 mine and plant facilities as well as the first two to three years of operations at its Santa Cruz Graphite Project in Bahia, Brazil.

    In addition, South Star has submitted the Planned Economic Analysis ("PAE") and the request for the final mining license ("concessão de lavra") to the Brazilian Mining Authority ("ANM") on August 1 st , 2022 for the Claim 872.737/2010, which is where the Phase 1 facilities are currently being installed. The proposed PAE doubles the Santa Cruz production capacity presented in the previously released PFS (March 2020) and incorporates a third phase of project development. The planned production schedule follows:

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement of units (the "Private Placement" or the "Offering") for total proceeds of C$1,906,990. The majority of participation in the Private Placement was with key institutional investors and insiders. Net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used for advanced materials sample preparation, commercial agreements, project finance and general working capital requirements for the Company.

    The Private Placement consists of 3,467,254 units priced at post-consolidation price of C$0.55 per unit (the "Units"). Each Unit consists of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$1.25 per common share for a period of five years from the date of issue. The securities are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing and approval by the TSXV, expiring October 24, 2022.The Company issued an aggregate of 1,636 finders' warrants in connection with the Private Placement (equal to 6% of the number of Units sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the finders) and $54,300 in cash finders' fees were paid to certain finders (equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the offering sold to subscribers introduced to the Company by the finders).

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

    South Star Battery Metals Announces Effective Date of Consolidation

    South Star Battery Metals Corp. (" South Star " or the " Company ") (TSXV: STS) (OTCQB: STSBF) announces that it is proceeding with its previously announced share consolidation on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) new post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation "). Effective at market open on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Company's common shares will commence trading on a post-consolidation basis. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged.

    The Consolidation will reduce the number of common shares issued and outstanding from 102,533,520 to approximately 20,506,704 common shares after rounding adjustments. No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. All fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and the fractional share will be cancelled.

    Altech Chemicals

    Altech - To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for Grid Storage

    Altech Chemicals Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) is excited to announce that it has executed a Joint Venture Shareholders’ Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS (“IKTS”) to commercialize IKTS’ revolutionary CERENERGY® Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech’s land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. The SAS CERENERGY® battery uses common table salt and ceramic solidstate technology

    Highlights

    Altech Chemicals Limited Interview MD Iggy Tan Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

    Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website www.altechchemicals.com and on the following YouTube link: https://youtu.be/pRu67iUhG4Q

    In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's plans to commercialize 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Altech announced yesterday that it has executed a joint venture agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialize IKTS' revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company.

    "Our CERENERGY(R) batteries use common table salt which is readily available everywhere" - Iggy Tan.

    Altech Chemicals Interactive Investor Hub

    Engage with Altech directly by asking questions, watching video summaries and seeing what other shareholders have to say about this, as well as past announcements, at our Investor Hub https://atc.freshamplify.com/



    About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

    Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

    HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

    Lomiko Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling for its La Loutre Graphite Project

    Lomiko Announces Completion of Exploration Drilling for its La Loutre Graphite Project

    Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its infill and extension exploration drilling program at its wholly-owned La Loutre graphite project, located within the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg (KZA) First Nations territory within the Outaouais and Laurentides regions, 180 kilometers northwest of Montreal.

    This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220913006281/en/

    Altech Chemicals Limited To Commercialise 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries

    Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is excited to announce that it has executed a Joint Venture Shareholders' Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialize IKTS' revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. The SAS CERENERGY(R) battery uses common table salt and ceramic solidstate technology.

    SAS CERENERGY(R) BATTERIES

    Altech believes that Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof, have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and nickel - is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

    The SAS technology has been developed by Fraunhofer IKTS over the last eight years and has revolutionized previous technology, allowing higher energy capacity and lower production costs. SAS-type batteries, in terms of capacity, have already been successfully tested in stationary battery modules. The IKTS SAS batteries are in the final phase of product testing and ready to commercialise. IKTS has spent in the region of EUR 35 million on research & development and operates a EUR 25 million pilot plant in Hermsdorf, Germany. The final CERENERGY(R) battery modules, at 10 KWh each, are specially designed for the grid storage market and have been undergoing extensive performance testing in Germany. These modules are designed to fit in racks housed in sea containers that can be deployed for grid storage.

    IKTS has been looking for an entrepreneurial partner that has German land available, has access to funding, is a builder of projects, has battery background, and has technology in alumina used in ceramics.

    Altech fitted the criteria, and the Joint Venture Shareholders' Agreement was executed. Altech group will own 75% of the project with IKTS 25% free carried. The intellectual property will be licensed exclusively to the joint venture.

    The joint venture partners have elected to develop a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany. The target market for this project will specifically focus on the grid (stationary) energy storage market which is expected to grow by 28% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the coming decades. The global grid energy storage market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027. Or further out, the market is expected to grow from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. Altech believes that SAS batteries can provide high security, at low acquisition and operating costs, for the stationary energy storage market.

    The proposed battery plant will produce 10,000 SAS battery modules per annum, rated at 10 KWh each. These SAS battery modules are expected to sell for between EUR 7,000-9,000 per module, or EUR 700-900 per KWh, at final pack costs. IKTS has estimated that the total cost of production for CERENERGY(R) batteries will be 40%-50% cheaper than lithium-ion batteries.

    The joint venture partners have commenced the planning process for the Bankable Feasibility Study required for the commercialisation process. Once the Train 1 (100 MWh) plant is built and operating, the longer-term vision for the joint venture is to construct additional trains or a Gigawatt battery facility.

    About Altech Chemicals Ltd:

    Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.

    HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.

    International Graphite

    High Grade Graphite Intersections At Springdale Identifies New Prospect ‘Springdale Far West’

    International Graphite (ASX: IG6) is pleased to announce the results of nine RC exploration holes from drilling at the Springdale Graphite Project (“Springdale” or the “Project”), near Hopetoun and 25km south of Ravensthorpe in Western Australia (Figure 1).

    Lomiko Provides Corporate Update And Announces Fall Events and Speaking Engagements

    Lomiko Provides Corporate Update And Announces Fall Events and Speaking Engagements

    Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following corporate update and Fall events and speaking engagements.

    Belinda Labatte, CEO and Director stated: "Our team is leading as a people-first company and operator of choice in the development of all our critical minerals opportunities. We recognize that listening to stakeholders and active engagement with First Nations are key priorities to advancing our projects, and we also look forward to sharing the opportunities for development of modern, carbon neutral and environmentally responsible operations. The only way for renewable energy transition to occur is to secure our raw natural resources and develop them responsibly. We are pleased to speak on these subjects at upcoming events and speaking engagements."

