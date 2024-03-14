Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR ), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.006 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024 .

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

About Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Source Rock is a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an existing portfolio of oil royalties in southeast Saskatchewan , central Alberta and west-central Saskatchewan . Source Rock targets a balanced growth and yield business model, using funds from operations to pursue accretive royalty acquisitions and to pay dividends. By leveraging its niche industry relationships, Source Rock identifies and acquires both existing royalty interests and newly created royalties through collaboration with industry partners. Source Rock's strategy is premised on maintaining a low-cost corporate structure and achieving a sustainable and scalable business, measured by growing funds from operations per share and maintaining a strong netback on its royalty production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

SOURCE Source Rock Royalties Ltd.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/14/c2736.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES RECOGNIZED AS A TOP 50 TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE COMPANY

/Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S./

 Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR) (TSXV: SRR.WT), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that it has been recognized by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") as a 2024 Top 50 company. The TSX Venture 50 showcases the strongest performance on the TSXV over the last year. Comprised of 10 companies from five industry sectors, the ranking is based on market capitalization growth, share price appreciation and trading volume. More details can be found at: www.tsx.comVenture50 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Elixir Energy

Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operations update on its 100% owned Grandis and Nomgon projects located in Queensland and Mongolia respectively.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF)

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Reports 2023 Year-End Results Highlighted by Record Annual Production and Free Funds Flow


Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Declares Monthly Dividend

Source Rock Royalties Ltd. ("Source Rock") (TSXV: SRR), a pure-play oil and gas royalty company with an established portfolio of oil royalties, announces that its board of directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.006 per common share, payable in cash on April 15, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 29, 2024.

This dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

moss with "h2" symbol

Investing in Green Hydrogen

Green hydrogen is rapidly emerging as a reliable means of furthering the global quest toward decarbonization and the clean energy transition. For all its benefits, hydrogen energy has yet to achieve mainstream recognition — but investors in the clean energy space are slowly taking notice of its potential.

Gaining a deeper understanding of that potential — and of the resource itself — can help investors make better, more informed decisions when evaluating green hydrogen opportunities.

Helium Evolution President and CEO Greg Robb

HEVI Eyeing Production at the End of 2024, CEO Says

Helium Evolution (TSXV:HEVI) has completed the drilling and casing of the farm-out well located at 9-35-3-9W3 (Test Well Area #1), and while testing is ongoing, President and CEO Greg Robb said the company is aiming to proceed with production at the end of the year.

Charbone Hydrogen (TSXV:CH)

Charbone Hydrogen: The Only Publicly Listed Green Hydrogen Player in Canada


