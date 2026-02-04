Solstice Gold Defines Extension of IP Anomaly at Red Cedar Discovery, Strathy Gold Project

2,750m diamond drill program to commence by mid February
Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC,OTC:SGCPF) ("Solstice" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results of an additional 17.2 line-km Alpha IP survey conducted by Simcoe Geosciences ("Simcoe"), at our Strathy Gold Project (the "Project") in the Temagami Greenstone Belt, Northeastern Ontario late in 2025. This new survey builds on Solstice's successful 2024 IP survey and defines multiple high-priority targets. Most importantly, it shows a significant eastern extension of the chargeability anomaly which contains the Red Cedar Discovery hole, which intersected 8.52 g/t Au over 3.5m including 28.7 g/t Au over 1.0m (core lengths) in our inaugural drill program.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204118599/en/
Figure 1: Slice of the 3D chargeability model 50 m below surface showing the new Red Cedar anomaly. Note also that known mineralization at the Leckie Gold Zone is detected using IP. See text for details.
Pablo McDonald, CEO, stated, "When combined, the 2024 and 2025 IP surveys now outline a large, continuous, chargeability anomaly that remains open to the east. The presence of our high-grade gold intercept within the strong IP response highlights the potential for a much larger mineralized system at Red Cedar. We are excited to drill-test this extensive and essentially unexplored anomaly – a unique, high-quality opportunity in the Abitibi. With our fully-funded 2,750 m diamond drill campaign set to mobilize in the coming week, Solstice is well positioned to advance our Strathy Project through the next phase of discovery."
Highlights and Interpretation of the 2025 IP survey:
- Expanded and Refined IP Coverage
The 2025 IP survey was designed to complement the 2024 program by adding multi-directional lines over the Red Cedar area, improving confidence in 3D modeling and extending coverage to the eastern property boundary. Data from both surveys were merged to produce updated 2D and 3D inversion models prepared by Simcoe 1 .
- Strong, Extensive Chargeability Anomaly
The combined datasets define a very strong chargeability anomaly (approximately 25 mV/V to >60 mV/V , 3D model) over an area of at least 1,000 m x 600 m (the "Red Cedar anomaly", see Figure 1). The anomaly remains open to the east and was a key driver behind Solstice's recent acquisition of adjacent patented claims. (Figure 1; see news release dated January 26, 2026 for details of the acquisition)
- IP trends may be related to regional faulting
Two dominant anomaly trends, striking NE-SW and E-W, are interpreted from both 3D and 2D models. These trends show a close spatial association with a regional fault interpreted by the Ontario Geological Survey 2 , which is likely a splay of the nearby regional Link Lake Deformation Zone. This Deformation Zone may be related to both the Red Cedar anomaly and gold mineralization. Additional faulting has been interpreted in mapping by Solstice in 2024 in the vicinity of the regional fault.
- Strong IP responses increase to depth
At the Red Cedar discovery section, the high-grade intercept occurs approximately 75 m below surface within a strong chargeability zone (~35 mV/V), which increases to >65 mV/V at depths exceeding 400 m (see Figure 2). This section is therefore a prime exploration target for additional drilling.
- IP response associated with sulfide mineralization
Downhole electromagnetic data and geochemistry from the Red Cedar discovery hole indicate that the elevated chargeability at Red Cedar is associated with 2–4% pyrite, accompanied by quartz-carbonate veining . Modeling suggests this mineralized system continues to depth and may intensify.
- Strong chargeability consistently continues to depth across the Red Cedar anomaly
Multiple sections across the Red Cedar anomaly closely mirror the discovery section. Strong near-surface anomalies (Figure 1) therefore continue to depth on all sections throughout the 1,000 m x 600 m anomaly, which remains open to the east.
- IP detects the nearby Leckie Gold Zone
The nearby sulfide-bearing Leckie Gold Zone ("LGZ"), which contains historical intercepts including 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m (see Figure 1), is also associated with elevated chargeabilities 2 . Notably, chargeabilities in the essentially unexplored Red Cedar anomaly are generally higher than those in the LGZ area, underscoring the exploration potential at Red Cedar.
About the Strathy Gold Project
The Strathy Gold Project is an extensive 46 km 2 land package in the Archean-age Temagami Greenstone Belt, which is the southernmost extension of the Abitibi Subprovince in Ontario. Solstice's first drill program on the Project intercepted the Red Cedar Discovery; an intercept of 8.52 g/t Au over 3.5m including 28.7g/t over 1.0m (core lengths). The discovery hole is located within an extensive RC IP anomaly on the Project which is open to the east. Located on the Trans Canada Highway, the Project has excellent access to infrastructure and mining expertise. In addition to the recent Red Cedar discovery, the Strathy Gold Project contains documented, widespread high-grade gold mineralization, hosting historic intercepts of 5.00 g/t Au over 17.28m and 7.66 g/t Au over 7.25m (core lengths) at vertical depths of approximately 50-100 metres below surface 3 at the LGZ and documented surface sample results of up to 62.7 g/t Au 4 . Despite this demonstrated prospectivity, the core claims at Strathy have not been systemically explored in the past.
References:
- Interpretations of IP data are those of Solstice
- OGS Map M2323
- OGS Assessment file No. 31M04SW0088
- Wabana Exploration Assessment Report, file No. 31M04SE2005
Historical Sampling and Drilling Data and Information
The sampling and drilling data and information presented in this news release (the " Historical Exploration Information ") is historical in nature. The reader is cautioned that the Historical Exploration Information is based on prior data and reports previously prepared by third parties without the involvement of Solstice. Solstice has not undertaken any independent investigation, nor has it independently analyzed the results of the Historical Exploration Information in order to verify the results. The reader is cautioned not to treat Historical Exploration Information, or any part of it, as current and that a qualified person has not done sufficient work to verify the results and that they may not form a reliable guide to future results. No independent quality assurance/quality control protocols are known for these historic samples and drill holes and therefore the Historical Exploration Information may be unreliable. Solstice considers these historical drill results relevant as the Company will use this data as a guide to plan future exploration and drilling programs. Solstice considers the data to be reliable for these purposes, however, the Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data through drilling.
About Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 46 km 2 Strathy Gold Project hosts high grade gold mineralization over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of the Superior Craton and has never been systematically explored in its history. A 2024 17.5 line km Alpha IP survey defined 50 new targets on SGC claims, and a follow-up 2025 IP survey of 17.2 line km shows that the largest IP anomaly is larger than originally measured. Large, continuous IP anomalies are structurally linked to areas of significant gold intercepts and are largely untested, presenting the opportunity for significant discovery.
Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km 2 , hosts a 10 km 2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com .
Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.
Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements ("FLS") including, but not limited to the Company's 2025 and 2024 IP programs, interpretation of the IP data, and the Company's Q1 2026 drill program. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "approximate or (~)", "emerging", "goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "expects", "potential", "scheduled", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks generally related to the acquisition and interpretation of IP data, its use in drill targeting, and general risks relating to the Company's business including there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.
All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them including that the Company will be able to complete the two acquisitions and commence its Q1 2026 drilling program as and when anticipated. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204118599/en/
On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.
Pablo McDonald, Chief Executive Officer
For further information on Solstice Gold Corp., please visit our website at www.solsticegold.com or contact:
Phone: (604) 283-7234
info@solsticegold.com