Solstice Gold Announces Closing of Fully Subscribed Private Placement

Not for Distribution to United States News Wire Services or for Dissemination in the United States
Solstice Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGC,OTC:SGCPF) ("Solstice", "we", "our" or the "Company") is pleased to report the closing of its previously announced private placement financing on September 4, 2026 for gross proceeds of approximately $650,000 through the issuance of 10,833,333 common shares (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.06 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $650,000 (the " Private Placement "). The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used and are necessary, to fund the cash consideration payable in connection with the Company's acquisition of the 100% interest in surface and mining rights of certain real property being the whole of PIN 49005-0055 granted undermining patents (PAT-27645 and PAT-27646) (the " Leckie Patents ") and 43 unpatented mining claims to the Southwest of the Leckie Patents (the " Transaction ") as announced in the Company's press release on August 24, 2026. Closing of the Transaction is anticipated to be on or about September 14, 2026.
The Private Placement was conducted in reliance upon available exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from closing of the Private Placement in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSXV.
The purchase by insiders of the Company of an aggregate of 883,333 Common Shares representing approximately $53,000 of the gross proceeds of the Private Placement constitute "related party transactions" of the Company under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "). Pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, the Company is exempt from obtaining formal valuation and minority approval of the Company's shareholders respecting the purchase of securities under the Private Placement by related parties as the fair market value of securities purchased under the Private Placement by related parties is below 25% of the Company's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.
No finder's fees were paid as part of the Private Placement.
The Common Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. " United States " and " U.S. person " are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.
About Solstice Gold Corp.
Solstice is an exploration company with quality, district-scale gold projects in established mining regions of Canada. Our 57 km² Strathy Gold Project hosts high-grade gold mineralization, including visible gold, over a wide area straddling two NE-SW-trending structures. It is located in the Abitibi Subprovince of Ontario and has never been systematically explored in its history. Alpha IP surveys totaling over 34 line km completed in 2024 and 2025 defined 50 new targets and show that the largest IP anomaly corresponds with the Red Cedar Discovery of 8.5 g/t Au over 3.5 m . Follow-up drilling at Red Cedar intersected multiple high-grade intercepts with visible gold, as well as a "Leckie-type" intercept approximately 600 m from the Leckie Gold Zone, which has been the focus of more than 23,000 m of historical drilling. The acquisition of the Leckie Gold Zone consolidates the Strathy Gold Project and unlocks, for the first time, the potential to expand the historically significant Leckie Gold Zone and unlock the substantial potential for future discoveries and resource expansion at Strathy.
Our Qaiqtuq Gold Project which covers 662 km 2 , hosts a 10 km 2 high grade gold boulder field, is fully permitted and hosts multiple drill-ready targets. Qaiqtuq is located in Nunavut, only 26 km from Rankin Inlet and approximately 7 km from the Meliadine Gold Mine owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
Our district-scale Atikokan Gold Project is approximately 26 km from the Hammond Reef Gold Project owned by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. Our 194 km 2 Red Lake Extension (RLX) and New Frontier projects are located at the northwestern extension of the prolific Red Lake Camp in Ontario and approximately 45 km from the Red Lake Mine Complex owned by Evolution Mining.
Solstice is committed to responsible exploration and development in the communities in which we work. For more details on Solstice Gold, our exploration projects and details on our recently acquired portfolio of projects please see our Corporate Presentation available at www.solsticegold.com .
Solstice's Chairman, David Adamson, was a co-award winner for the discovery of Battle North Gold Corporation's Bateman Gold deposit and was instrumental in the acquisition of many of the district properties in the Battle North portfolio during his successful 16 years of exploration in the Red Lake.
Paul Chamois, M.Sc. P.Geo., Senior Geologist, is the Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 standards responsible for reviewing and approving the technical disclosures of this news release.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements and Additional Cautionary Language
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements ("FLS") including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds of the Private Placement to fund the cash portion of the Transaction consideration, the completion of and closing date of the Transaction the Company's planned exploration activities at the LGZ as well as the potential for value creation. FLS can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "approximate or (~)", "emerging", "goal", "plan", "intent", "estimate", "expects", "potential", "scheduled", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, save and except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Since forward-looking information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These risks include, but are not limited to risks generally related to the acquisition and integration of properties into the Company's current property holdings, the risk that closing conditions of the Transaction may not be satisfied or waived, including obtaining TSXV approval, that the Transaction may not close when anticipated or at all and general risks relating to the Company's business including that there is no guarantee that continued exploration at Solstice exploration projects, all of which are at an early stage of exploration, will lead to the discovery of an economic gold deposit, the ability of the Company to continue exploration at its projects and the risk of future lack of access to the projects as a result thereof, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, inability to locate source rocks, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, regulatory approvals and other factors. FLS are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results.
All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as various assumptions made by Company management and information currently available to them including that closing conditions to the Transaction will be satisfied, that the Transaction will close when anticipated and the Company will be able to successfully integrate the acquired assets and conduct exploration activities as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such. Forward looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies.
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On Behalf of Solstice Gold Corp.
Pablo McDonald, Chief Executive Officer
For further information on Solstice Gold Corp., please visit our website at www.solsticegold.com or contact:
Phone: (604) 283-7234
info@solsticegold.com