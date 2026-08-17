SOLITUDE PIPELINE SYSTEM REACHES FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION TO TRANSPORT GAS FROM THE PERMIAN BASIN TO THE GULF COAST

WhiteWater today announced that it, together with Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN), MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) and Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES), through their Solitude Pipeline System joint venture ("Solitude"), have reached a positive Final Investment Decision ("FID") to construct two 48-inch natural gas pipelines, each running from the Permian Basin to Katy, TX. The project has secured substantial long-term firm transportation agreements with predominantly investment-grade shippers to support the FID. 

WhiteWater

Solitude will deliver scalable, long-haul natural gas transportation to support Permian Basin growth and expanding Gulf Coast consumption. The joint venture's pipeline system will feature a flexible, phased design that provides initial capacity of approximately 2.25 Bcf/d in late 2029, and an additional 2.25 Bcf/d in 2030 with the ability to increase capacity thereafter to accommodate shipper demand. Capacity commissioning can be accelerated or deferred to align with evolving market dynamics.

Solitude is expected to enter service in the second half of 2029, subject to receipt of customary regulatory and other approvals.

The joint venture is owned by WhiteWater (50.0%), Devon Energy (25.0%), MPLX (10.0%), Diamondback Energy (7.5%) and Western Midstream Partners (7.5%). I Squared Capital and FIC Partners Management, LP are partners in WhiteWater's Solitude investment. 

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater is an Austin, Texas based infrastructure company and operator of multiple gas transmission assets. For more information about WhiteWater, visit www.wwdev.com.  

About I Squared Capital

I Squared Capital is a leading independent global infrastructure investor dedicated to the mid-market, managing over $60 billion in assets. Founded in 2012, I Squared has evolved into one of the most diverse infrastructure investors in the world, with investments across power & utilities; transportation & logistics; digital infrastructure; environmental infrastructure; and social infrastructure, providing essential services to millions of people worldwide. Today, the portfolio includes over 100 companies operating in more than 70 countries. Headquartered in Miami, the firm has offices in Abu Dhabi, London, Munich, New Delhi, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney and Taipei. Learn more at www.isquaredcapital.com

About FIC

FIC Partners Management, LP ("FIC") is an investment firm with a focus on critical infrastructure assets across the energy and power use value chains. FIC focuses on investment opportunities that seek to generate long-term capital appreciation in the gas transmission, downstream, power and utilities, renewables, and data/telecommunications industries. FIC partners with management teams and businesses to help accelerate the development of strategic assets that serve society's growing energy needs and the associated decarbonization of industrial infrastructure. FIC is the renamed firm following the merger of Emerald Bridge Capital, LP and First Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC. For more information about FIC, please visit www.FICfund.com

About Devon

Devon Energy is a leading oil and gas producer in the U.S. with a premier multi-basin portfolio with assets in the Anadarko Basin, Eagle Ford, Marcellus Shale, Powder River Basin, Williston Basin, anchored by a world-class position in the Delaware Basin. Devon's disciplined cash-return business model is designed to achieve strong returns, generate resilient free cash flow and return capital to shareholders, while focusing on safe and sustainable operations. For more information, please visit www.devonenergy.com.

About MPLX

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.mplx.com

About Diamondback

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas.

About Western Midstream

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a master limited partnership formed to develop, acquire, own, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering, transporting, recycling, treating, and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells residue, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and its customers under certain gas processing contracts. A substantial majority of WES's cash flows are protected from direct exposure to commodity-price volatility through fee-based contracts.

For more information about WES, please visit www.westernmidstream.com

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SOURCE WhiteWater

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