Solink Raises $100+ Million in Fresh Funding: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on October 29th

  • Solink says its latest funding will accelerate expansion
    • The startup turns existing cameras into real-time sources of business intelligence.
    • Co-founder and CEO Mike Matta will join NYSE Live to discuss how vision-language models have reached the point where they can reason similarly to the ways humans do.
  • Big3 Co-founder + CEO Ice Cube looks ahead to BIG3's public listing
    • His 3-on-3 basketball league is set to go public via a SPAC merger with Graf Global Corp.
    • ICE Cube will join NYSE Lead Content Creator Kristen Scholer for an interview that will air in the coming days.
  • Investors navigate a flurry of economic data and earnings developments.
    • The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady at a target range of 3.75% to 4% on Wednesday.
    • NYSX Component Microsoft is looking at a higher open after its FY 2027 Q1 earnings beat top and bottom-line estimates.

Opening Bell
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) marks the launch of its Small Business Supplier Accelerator

Closing Bell
SmartBank (NYSE: SMBK) celebrates its listing on the New York Stock Exchange

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Haymaker Acquisition at NYSE on Oct. 28

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/solink-raises-100-million-in-fresh-funding-nyse-content-update-302923722.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2026/29/c0685.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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