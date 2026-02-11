Soleno Therapeutics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results on February 25, 2026, at 4:30 PM ET

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. ("Soleno") (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, as well as operational highlights, after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 PM Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide an update on business operations.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date: Wednesday, February 25, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM Eastern Time
United States: 1-800-717-1738
International: 1-646-307-1865
Conference ID: 55257
Webcast: Link
   

The conference call will be broadcast live and will be available for replay for 30 days on the Company's website, www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's first commercial product, VYKATTM XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578


Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

