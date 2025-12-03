Soleno Therapeutics Announces the Passing of Board Member William G. Harris

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Soleno) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today regrets to announce the passing of William G. "Bill" Harris, who served as a valued member of Soleno's Board of Directors since June 2014. Mr. Harris also served as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

"I have known Bill for many years, and always viewed him as a person of integrity, who exhibited pragmatism and a genuine desire to help others," said Dr. Anish Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Soleno Therapeutics. "His guidance and insights, culled from decades of experience as a senior biopharmaceutical finance executive, served us extremely well as we navigated through periods that were both challenging and rewarding. On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire Soleno family, we extend our deepest condolences to Bill's family."

Mr. Harris' career in the biopharmaceutical industry began in the early 1990s with several positions at Gilead Sciences, ultimately becoming Director of Finance. He later held several roles of increasing responsibility at Coulter Pharmaceutical, Inc., a biotechnology company engaged in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, the most recent of which was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Coulter was acquired by Corixa Corp., a developer of immunotherapeutic products, in 2000. He went on to become Senior Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Xenoport, Inc., which was acquired by Arbor Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in 2016.

Soleno expects that long-serving Board and Audit Committee member Andrew Sinclair will take over the position of Chair of the Audit Committee. Dr. Sinclair qualifies as an "audit committee financial expert" pursuant to the definition adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the listing rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's first commercial product, VYKAT™ XR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, formerly known as DCCR, is a once-daily oral treatment for hyperphagia in adults and children 4 years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome and was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on March 26, 2025. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life .

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described in the company's prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the SEC. The events and circumstances reflected in the company's forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, the company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

