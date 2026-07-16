SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2026, on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026, before market open on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. Management will host a conference call at 8:00 A.M. ET on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to discuss these results.

The call will be available live to interested parties by dialing:

United States/Canada Toll Free:

+1 800-347-6865

International Toll:

+1 203-518-9757

Conference ID:

SEDG

To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial into the call 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of SolarEdge's website at: Event Calendar | SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge Technologies is a global leader in renewable energy technology that applies world-class engineering and innovation to provide solar PV solutions for the residential and commercial segments. SolarEdge brings an optimized approach to generating, storing, managing and consuming energy. The company develops and produces PV inverters and Power Optimizers, energy management and optimization solutions, energy storage and grid services. SolarEdge's DC-optimized technology is installed in millions of sites in over 145 countries, and more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies have SolarEdge technology on their rooftops. SolarEdge is accelerating the transition towards distributed, sustainable energy networks which will optimize energy everywhere. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com .

Investor Contacts
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion and Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SolarEdge Technologies SEDG NASDAQ:SEDG
SEDG
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