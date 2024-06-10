Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Falcon To Commence Drill Program At Great Burnt, NL

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New SVP Finance and CFO Transition Plan

SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New SVP Finance and CFO Transition Plan

Ronen Faier, CFO to transition out of his role as CFO and be succeeded by Ariel Porat, former executive at Siemens Global

SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today the appointment of Ariel Porat as Senior Vice President, Finance. The appointment comes as part of a succession plan for the Chief Financial Officer role at the Company. Ronen Faier, who currently serves as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has notified the Board of Directors of his desire to step down from the Chief Financial Officer role. Mr. Faier will continue to serve as the Company's Chief Financial Officer for approximately three months at which time and upon the Board's formal appointment, Mr. Porat is expected to assume the role of Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Faier is expected to remain with the Company to assist with the transition and work on other strategic projects.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610284626/en/

Ronen Faier (Photo: Business Wire)

Ronen Faier (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Faier assumed the role of CFO in December 2010 and is the Company's longest-serving CFO. "Ronen has been an instrumental part of the SolarEdge family, helping lead the Company through its IPO and its first nine years as a public company, and has built the financial backbone of the Company for many years," said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer. "His contributions as part of management and as a colleague and friend have been an integral part of the SolarEdge culture. On behalf of our executive team and the Board of Directors, we thank him for his endless dedication to the Company and its employees and are grateful that he will be assisting with a smooth transition for Ariel and the entire finance team."

Mr. Porat joins SolarEdge with more than a decade of leadership and finance experience in various industries and global corporations, with his last position as Head of Europe Region for Siemens Energy. Prior to that position, Porat was CEO of Siemens Israel from 2020-2021, and prior to that served as the CFO of Siemens Israel from 2017-2020.

Mr. Porat brings a wealth of experience and expertise from working for large multinational companies, such as TEVA Pharmaceutical, Siemens AG and Siemens Energy AG, and experience in the fields of Energy, Healthcare, Mobility and Industry.

"We are very excited to have Ariel join SolarEdge," said Mr. Lando. "He is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in multinational companies dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, and we look forward to the contributions he will bring to our company."

Porat holds an MBA from INSEAD in France and a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Engineering & Management from Tel Aviv University.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This release contains forward looking statements which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: management transitions, our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demands for solar energy solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and our projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed on February 26, 2024 and our quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other reports filed with the SEC. All information set forth in this release is as of June 10, 2024. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

Investor Contacts
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.SEDG:USNASDAQ:SEDG:US
SEDG:US
The Conversation (0)
SolarEdge Announces Availability of SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in Germany

SolarEdge Announces Availability of SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in Germany

Dynamic rate plans are gradually being introduced across Europe, with Germany set to make it mandatory for all electricity providers to offer at least one dynamic rate plan by the start of 2025

SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the introduction of its dynamic rate optimization capability for homeowners with a dynamic rate plan in Germany.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

By the end of 2023, over 3.4 million homes were equipped with SolarEdge PV systems; Over 50% of Fortune 100 Companies have SolarEdge Technology on their Rooftops

SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the progress made in the Company's sustainability strategy in the Environment, Society, Governance (ESG) fields and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Related News

Gold Investing

MONTAGE GOLD ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING RESULTS

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Re-initiates Exploration at the Mich Property in the Yukon

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty: Files Motion to Modify its EPA Veto Complaint by Adding New Claims Against the US Army Corps of Engineers

×