SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

By the end of 2023, over 3.4 million homes were equipped with SolarEdge PV systems; Over 50% of Fortune 100 Companies have SolarEdge Technology on their Rooftops

SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the progress made in the Company's sustainability strategy in the Environment, Society, Governance (ESG) fields and representing its commitment to accountability and transparency to stakeholders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240520548129/en/

SolarEdge 6.6MW ground mount solar installation in Germany (Photo: SolarEdge Technologies)

Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge : "Today's release of our 2023 Sustainability report highlights the significant advancements we made toward our corporate ESG goals in 2023. We are deeply committed to accelerating the move to a low-carbon world and will continue to make progress on our path to enhance our corporate ESG practices. Our Sustainability Report details the many ways in which we deliver on our promise to power the future of energy through our products, people and business practices."

Some of the key highlights from the 2023 Sustainability Report include:

  • 40 million metric tons CO2e are avoided annually through the usage of SolarEdge DC-optimized PV systems, equivalent to permanently removing ~9.6 million gasoline powered cars off the roads, globally.
  • Over 3.4 million homes are equipped with SolarEdge PV systems.
  • Over 50% of Fortune 100 companies have SolarEdge technology on at least one of their rooftops.
  • SolarEdge was recently included in the 2024 Corporate Knights list of the top 100 sustainable corporations in the world.
  • EcoVadis awarded SolarEdge with a ‘Silver medal' sustainability rating, placing the company in the top 15% of over 130,000 globally rated companies.
  • ISS ESG rating among top 10% of highest rated companies in the Electronic Components sector, and best possible ISS Governance Quality Score of ‘1'
  • MSCI ESG Rating of A.
  • Upper-tier scores in additional ESG ranking, full details here .
  • 100% of manufacturing and R&D sites are certified to ISO standards for quality, environmental and safety management.
  • Over 2,300 hours of volunteering by employees in 2023, promoting STEM and renewable energy education, supporting sustainability and climate action and enhancing gender equality and diversity.

View SolarEdge's full 2023 Sustainability Report

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com

PR Contact
Lily Salkin
Global Public and Media Relations Manager
Lily.salkin@solaredge.com

Dana Noyman
Head of Corporate Communications & PR
dana.noyman@solaredge.com

Investor Contact
JB Lowe
Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.SEDG:USNASDAQ:SEDG:US
SEDG:US
The Conversation (0)

