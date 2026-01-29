SolarEdge Starts Shipping US-Manufactured Residential Solar Inverter Products to Europe, Unveils Simplified Product Range

SolarEdge Starts Shipping US-Manufactured Residential Solar Inverter Products to Europe, Unveils Simplified Product Range

  • U.S.-manufactured single-phase inverter products head to key European markets, delivering premium US-manufactured technology
  • SolarEdge also announced that US-manufactured inverter products will include a new single SKU concept, which significantly simplifies inventory management, and streamlines the logistics and installation of SolarEdge PV inverter systems

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the latest milestone in its international manufacturing and export strategy with the shipment of single-phase residential inverter products from its Austin, Texas facility to key European markets. The first U.S.-manufactured Single SKU inverters are currently being exported to Italy, France and the Netherlands, with shipments of commercial and industrial (C&I) solar products from Florida also on track to begin in early 2026.

At the center of this milestone is SolarEdge's pioneering "single SKU" concept marketed in Europe as the MultiRange concept - which consolidates all power classes into a single inverter (and part number), to significantly simplify logistics, inventory management, and installation processes for its customers and partners. Single SKU will also be a feature in the upcoming SolarEdge Nexis solution for both single and three phase residential applications. Future inverter models for the Commercial and Industrial segment will also be designed to incorporate fewer SKUs.

"These shipments reflect our commitment to delivering U.S.-manufactured excellence to customers around the world," said Pascal de Boer, General Manager for Europe at SolarEdge. "This solution combines power, intelligence, and simplicity. By offering technology that simplifies operations, we help installers and distributors reduce complexity while increasing flexibility, especially important in fast-evolving solar markets. This is a significant step forward in accelerating business growth in Europe."

SolarEdge's residential inverter systems are designed with backup-ready functionality and the SolarEdge ONE EMS for energy storage support, EV charging integration, future-ready smart energy features and grid services support.

The scale-up of its domestic production for international markets builds upon the company's earlier export achievements that started with initial shipments to Australia in Q3 2025 .

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, storage, EV charging, batteries, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at solaredge.com .

