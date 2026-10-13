SolarEdge Showcases MVAC-to-800 VDC AI Factory Power Technology at NVIDIA AI Factory MGX Ecosystem Showcase at OCP Global Summit, Oct. 12-15

SolarEdge Showcases MVAC-to-800 VDC AI Factory Power Technology at NVIDIA AI Factory MGX Ecosystem Showcase at OCP Global Summit, Oct. 12-15

SolarEdge solid-state transformer technology and data center powertrain concept is featured as the company advances development of a medium-voltage-to-800 VDC, grid-to-rack architecture for AI infrastructure

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) today announced that its MVAC-to-800 VDC AI Factory Power Technology for AI data centers is being featured at the NVIDIA AI Factory MGX Ecosystem Showcase during the 2026 Open Compute Project (OCP) Global Summit, October 12–15, at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California.

The showcase features a SolarEdge solid-state transformer (SST) cell and a 3D-printed model of the company's containerized data center power architecture, illustrating key elements of the power conversion system SolarEdge is developing for next-generation AI infrastructure.

SolarEdge is developing a full DC powertrain spanning medium-voltage conversion, 800 VDC distribution, protection and monitoring to the rack power input. The three-phase MVAC-to-800 VDC AI Factory Power Technology conversion stage is operating under load in SolarEdge engineering labs, with system-level validation of the full power path underway.

"AI infrastructure is forcing the industry to rethink how power moves from the grid all the way to the rack," said Shuki Nir, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge. "Our work on MVAC-to-800 VDC power architecture is about applying SolarEdge's deep experience in DC power electronics and protection to that challenge, while working with NVIDIA and the broader ecosystem to help establish the common interfaces and protection principles needed to deploy these architectures at scale."

The OCP showcase follows recent work between SolarEdge and NVIDIA on protection and grounding considerations for 800 VDC AI data center architectures. In September, SolarEdge published the " 800 VDC Protection and Grounding for AI Data Centers " white paper, developed while working with NVIDIA and offered as a technology-neutral framework for industry evaluation. The paper addresses grounding, fault behavior and protection coordination while supporting an open, multi-vendor ecosystem rather than prescribing a single implementation.

Branch-level sensing and interruption, insulation monitoring and system-level monitoring are designed into the architecture SolarEdge is developing. SolarEdge is applying two decades of experience in PV DC power electronics, monitoring and protection to the requirements of high-density AI infrastructure.

The work aligns with broader Open Compute Project efforts to establish common, interoperable infrastructure for increasingly power-dense AI systems, including the evaluation of high-voltage DC architectures and solid-state transformers for scalable data center power distribution.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge Technologies is a global leader in smart energy technology that applies engineering and innovation to power management across generation, storage and consumption. The company develops DC-optimized power electronics, energy management and optimization solutions, energy storage and grid services, with technology installed in more than 146 countries. SolarEdge is applying two decades of PV DC power electronics and DC protection experience to AI data center infrastructure and is developing an MVAC-to-800 VDC AI Factory Power Technology platform spanning medium-voltage conversion, distribution, protection and monitoring.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning: the development, validation, performance, cost, reliability, timing of commercial availability and potential adoption of our DC powertrain and other AI data center products; the completion of system-level validation of the full DC path; the publication, evaluation and adoption of, and industry response to, the white paper "800 VDC Protection and Grounding for AI Data Centers"; the anticipated transition of the data center industry to 800 VDC distribution and the pace and extent of that transition; the actions of standards development organizations, testing laboratories and certification bodies; our possible or assumed future results of operations; future demand for our solutions; business strategies; technology developments; financing and investment plans; competitive position; industry and regulatory environment; general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; and the effects of competition. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negative or plural of those terms and other like terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these factors, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These factors include, but are not limited to, the matters discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on March 23, 2026, and other reports filed with the SEC. All information is as of the date of this release. This release does not update or reaffirm any previously issued forward-looking statement, and no statement in this release should be read as a preview of, or as limiting, any information to be presented at the company's previously announced analyst day. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations.

MEDIA CONTACT
Lily Salkin, Head of Public Relations
lily.salkin@solaredge.com

INVESTOR CONTACT
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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