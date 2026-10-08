SolarEdge Appoints Gokul Krishnan as SVP and General Manager, North America

Veteran solar and semiconductor executive provides operating experience to lead North America residential and commercial growth
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the appointment of Gokul Krishnan as Senior Vice President and General Manager, North America. Krishnan brings more than two decades of senior leadership experience across semiconductors, solar, power electronics, energy storage, and grid services.
The appointment comes as North American energy markets continue to converge on SolarEdge's core strengths in power electronics.
- AI infrastructure. AI factory and data center buildout is straining grid capacity. SolarEdge is developing a complete DC-native, grid-to-rack powertrain for AI factories .
- Residential PV and Storage. Regulatory changes are driving the market need for solar-plus-storage. SolarEdge Nexis is purpose-built for this transition --engineered for higher system performance and returns with faster installation to streamline the path to storage.
- Commercial and Industrial. Rising electricity costs and grid strain are creating a further incentive for businesses to move toward on-site generation. As the market leader*, SolarEdge enables high-quality, cost-effective solutions for both large and small commercial sites.
- Manufacturing. FEOC requirements and domestic content incentives are reshaping supply chains. SolarEdge's U.S. manufacturing positions it to lead through the transition.
"Gokul has worked at every layer of the solar value chain, from modules and power electronics to storage and grid services. That experience gives him a clear view of how market demands are evolving, which aligns well with our product roadmap, including the rollout of Nexis this year and our ongoing leadership in the Commercial and Industrial market," said Shuki Nir, CEO, SolarEdge Technologies. "North America is a key market for us. Gokul's background makes him the right leader to accelerate the adoption of our next-generation DC-optimized technologies."
"SolarEdge is at an inflection point, with a powerful new product suite coming to market that customers have been asking for," said Krishnan. "My focus will be ensuring our partners across North America have what they need to win, from a robust product roadmap aligned with evolving market needs to the economics that maximize every watt and the service that supports them every step of the way."
Krishnan joins SolarEdge from Enphase Energy, where he served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of the consumer business unit. He previously led the microinverter business unit and global business development. Before Enphase, he was Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of SunEdison's Residential and Small Commercial business, and Vice President and General Manager of its global module business. Earlier, he held senior roles at Cypress Semiconductor and Xilinx. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, an MBA from the Wharton School, and a B.Tech from IIT Madras. He also completed postdoctoral work at MIT.
Krishnan succeeds Amir Cohen, who led SolarEdge's North America organization and will support the transition while continuing to drive other key initiatives. Krishnan is based in California and has already begun serving in the role.
* #1 in Commercial is based on Wood Mackenzie, U.S. distributed solar leaderboard Q2 2026 – non-residential solar market, published on Wood Mackenzie as of September 2026. The data provided by Wood Mackenzie should not be relied on for any purpose, copied, or used. Wood Mackenzie accepts no responsibility for use of this data.
About SolarEdge
SolarEdge Technologies is a global leader in renewable energy technology that applies world-class engineering and innovation to provide solar PV solutions for the residential and commercial segments. SolarEdge brings an optimized approach to generating, storing, managing and consuming energy. The company develops and produces PV inverters, Power Optimizers, energy management and optimization solutions, energy storage and grid services. SolarEdge's DC-optimized technology is installed in millions of sites in over 145 countries, and more than 60% of Fortune 100 companies have SolarEdge technology on their rooftops. SolarEdge is accelerating the transition towards distributed, sustainable energy networks which will optimize energy everywhere. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com .
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