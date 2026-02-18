SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SolarEdge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"Our fourth quarter results delivered 70% year-over-year revenue growth, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth and fifth consecutive quarter of margin expansion," said Shuki Nir, CEO of SolarEdge. "In 2025 we restored discipline, generated strong free cash flow, and rebuilt margins. In 2026 we are shifting decisively to offense, focused on moving toward profitable growth and capturing global market share through the rollout of the SolarEdge Nexis platform. By leveraging our DC expertise, investing in high-growth adjacencies like AI data center power, and maintaining our rigorous cost discipline, we believe we are positioning 2026 to be a transformational year for SolarEdge."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Summary

The Company reported revenues of $335.4 million, down 1.4% from $340.2 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP revenues 1 were $333.8 million, down 1.8% from $339.7 million the prior quarter.

Fourth quarter revenue does not include significant one-time or pull forward of revenue from safe harbor nor from the 25D rush towards the end of the year.

During the quarter approximately 98.8 thousand inverters, 2.87 million optimizers and 280 MWh of batteries for PV applications were recognized as revenue.

GAAP gross margin was 22.2%, compared to 21.2% in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP gross margin 1 was 23.3%, compared to 18.8% in the prior quarter.

GAAP operating expenses were $122.8 million, compared to $107.3 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP operating expenses 1 were $88.7 million, compared to $87.7 million in the prior quarter.

GAAP operating loss was $48.3 million, compared to $35.2 million in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP operating loss 1 was $11.0 million, compared to $23.8 million in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss was $132.1 million, compared to $50.1 million in the prior quarter. This includes a one-time, non-cash $70.5 million finance expense from exchange rate fluctuations, mainly related to amounts reclassified out of accumulated other comprehensive loss related to substantial completion of the liquidation of our Korean business entity.

Non-GAAP net loss 1 was $8.2 million, compared to $18.3 million in the prior quarter.

GAAP net loss per share was $2.21, compared to $0.84 in the prior quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss per share 1 was $0.14, compared to $0.31 in the prior quarter.

Cash flow from operating activities was $52.6 million, compared with $25.6 million in the prior quarter.

Free cash flow 1 generated was $43.3 million, compared to $22.8 million in the prior quarter.

As of December 31, 2025, our cash and investments portfolio, net of debt, grew by $35.4 million to $244.2 million, compared to $208.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

Full Year 2025 Summary

The Company reported total revenues of $1.18 billion, up 31% from $901.5 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP revenues 1 were $1.17 billion, up 30% from $900.5 million in 2024.

During the year approximately 465.7 thousand inverters, 10.8 million optimizers and 928 MWh of batteries for PV applications were recognized as revenue.

GAAP gross margin was 16.6%, compared to negative 97.3% in 2024.

Non-GAAP gross margin 1 was 16.7%, compared to negative 89.7% in 2024.

GAAP operating expenses were $498.0 million, compared to $831.1 million in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating expenses 1 were $350.7 million, compared to $447.1 million in 2024.

GAAP operating loss was $301.7 million, compared to $1.71 billion in 2024.

Non-GAAP operating loss 1 was $155.5 million, compared to $1.25 billion in 2024.

GAAP net loss was $405.4 million, compared to $1.81 billion in 2024.

Non-GAAP net loss 1 was $140.3 million, compared to $1.31 billion in 2024.

GAAP loss per share was $6.88, compared to $31.64 in the prior year.

Non-GAAP net loss per share 1 was $2.38, compared to $22.99 in 2024.

Cash flow from operating activities was $104.3 million, compared to negative $313.3 million in 2024.

Free cash flow 1 was $76.9 million, compared with a free cash flow 1 deficit of $421.5 million in 2024.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Outlook for the First Quarter 2026

The Company also provides guidance for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026 as follows:

  • Revenues to be within the range of $290 million to $320 million; this range does not include significant one-time or pull forward of revenue.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin* expected to be within the range of 20% to 24%
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses* to be within the range of $88 million to $93 million.

* Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating expenses are non-GAAP financial measures, and these forward-looking measures have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP outlook because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Non-GAAP gross margin and Non-GAAP operating expenses are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing +1 800-343-4849. For international callers, please dial +1 203-518-9848. The Conference ID is SEDG. To avoid a delay in connecting to the call, please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start time. A live webcast will also be available in the Investors Relations section of the Company's website at: http://investors.solaredge.com .

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About SolarEdge

SolarEdge is a global leader in smart energy technology. By leveraging world-class engineering capabilities and with a relentless focus on innovation, SolarEdge creates smart energy solutions that power our lives and drive future progress. SolarEdge developed an intelligent inverter solution that changed the way power is harvested and managed in photovoltaic (PV) systems. The SolarEdge DC optimized inverter seeks to maximize power generation while lowering the cost of energy produced by the PV system. Continuing to advance smart energy, SolarEdge addresses a broad range of energy market segments through its PV, batteries, EV charging, smart energy management, and grid services solutions. SolarEdge is online at www.solaredge.com .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors and others with additional information regarding SolarEdge's results, SolarEdge has disclosed in this earnings release the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, and non-GAAP net free cash flow. SolarEdge has provided a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below. These non-GAAP financial measures differ from GAAP in that they exclude stock-based compensation, amortization and impairment of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and impairment charges, acquisition, disposition and other items, certain litigation and other contingencies, amortization of debt issuance cost, non-cash interest expense and non-cash revenue recognized from significant financing component, certain foreign currency exchange rates, gains and losses on investments, income and losses from equity method investments and discrete items that impacted our GAAP tax rate. Our non-GAAP financial measures also reflect the application of our non-GAAP tax rate.

SolarEdge's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, for short- and long-term operating plans, to calculate bonus payments and to evaluate SolarEdge's financial performance, the performance of its individual functional groups and the ability of operations to generate cash. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect SolarEdge's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in SolarEdge's business, as they exclude charges and gains that are not reflective of ongoing operating results. Management also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating SolarEdge's operating results and future prospects from the same perspective as management and in comparing financial results across accounting periods.

The use of non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations because they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect SolarEdge's operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered measures of SolarEdge's liquidity. Further, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. Management encourages investors and others to review SolarEdge's financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements contained in this press release contains may contain forward-looking statements that are based on our management's expectations, estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions in accordance with information currently available to our management. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include information, among other things, concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, return to positive free cash flow generation, future demands for solar energy solutions, business strategies, technology developments, new products and services, financing and investment plans; dividend policy; competitive position, industry and regulatory environment, general economic conditions; potential growth opportunities; cancellations and pushouts of existing backlog; installation rates; goodwill impairment; the effects of competition; tariff impacts and the impacts of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Forward-looking statements include statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, but are not limited to: our ability to be profitable in the future; the rapidly evolving and competitive nature of the solar industry; changes in tax laws, tax treaties, and regulations or the interpretation of them, including the Inflation Reduction Act and the H.R. 1; future demand for renewable energy including solar energy solutions; our ability to maintain a return to free cash flow positive generation; macroeconomic conditions in our domestic and international markets, as well as inflation concerns, rising interest rates and recessionary concerns; changes in the U.S. and global trade environments, including the imposition and/or increase of import tariffs or other restrictive trade measures; the retail price of electricity derived from the utility grid or alternative energy sources; our ability to forecast demand for our products accurately and to match production to such demand as well as our customers' ability to forecast demand based on inventory levels; interest rates and supply of capital in the global financial markets in general and in the PV market specifically; competition, including introductions of power optimizer, inverter, EV chargers, batteries and PV system monitoring products by our competitors; the retail price of electricity derived from the utility grid or alternative energy sources; developments in alternative technologies or improvements in distributed solar energy generation; historic cyclicality of the solar industry and periodic downturns; product quality or performance problems in our products; changes in our geographic footprint or product and service offerings; our dependence upon a small number of outside contract manufacturers and limited or single source suppliers; delays, disruptions, and quality control problems in manufacturing; shortages, delays, price changes, or cessation of operations or production affecting our suppliers of key components; capacity constraints, delivery schedules, manufacturing yields, and costs of our contract manufacturers and availability of components; changing political, geopolitical conditions, and the conditions of the global energy market; performance of distributors and large installers in selling our products; consolidation in the solar industry among our customers and distributors; our ability to implement our new Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") system; our ability to successfully operate our global operations with a reduced work force; our ability to recognize expected benefits from restructuring plans; any unauthorized access to, disclosure, or theft of confidential or personal information or unauthorized access to our network or other similar cyber incidents; attempts by third parties, our employees, or our vendors might gain unauthorized access to our network or seek to compromise our products and services; emerging issues related to the development and use of artificial intelligence; loss of key executives, and our ability to retain key personnel and attract additional qualified personnel; disruption to our business operations due to the evolving conflict in Israel and other conditions in Israel that affect our operations; tax benefits that are available to us under Israeli law require us to meet various conditions and may be terminated or reduced in the future; difficulty to enforce a judgment of a U.S. court against our officers and directors, to assert U.S. securities laws claims in Israel; our dependence on ocean transportation to timely deliver our products in a cost-effective manner; fluctuations in global currency exchange rates; the impact of evolving legal and regulatory requirements, including corporate social responsibility and sustainability requirements; existing and future responses to and effects of pandemics, epidemics or other health crises; reduction, elimination or expiration of government subsidies and economic incentives for on-grid solar electricity applications; changes to net metering policies may reduce demand for electricity from PV systems; stringent and changing data privacy and security laws, rules, regulations and other obligations; federal, state, and local regulations governing the electric utility industry with respect to solar energy; business practices and regulatory compliance of our raw material suppliers; our ability to maintain our brand and to protect and defend our intellectual property; volatility of our stock price; our customers' financial stability, creditworthiness, and debt leverage ratio; our ability to effectively design, launch, market, and sell new generations of our products and services; our ability to retain, and events affecting, our major customers; our ability to service our debt; impairment of our goodwill or other long-lived and intangible assets; our liquidity and ability to service our debt; and the other factors set forth under "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed on February 25, 2025, in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents we file from time to time with the SEC that disclose risks and uncertainties that may affect our business. The preceding list is not intended to be an exhaustive list of all of our forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Statements in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. The Company undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law, regulation or other competent legal authority.

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

D ecember 31,

Year Ended

D ecember 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

Unaudited

Revenues

$

335,358

$

196,217

$

1,184,444

$

901,456

Cost of revenues

260,887

308,471

988,163

1,778,660

Gross profit (loss)

74,471

(112,254

)

196,281

(877,204

)

Operating expenses:

Research and development

51,726

62,238

221,255

277,237

Sales and marketing

30,039

30,549

117,332

146,865

General and administrative

24,489

36,370

101,035

147,455

Other operating expenses, net

16,527

22,256

58,338

259,527

Total operating expenses

122,781

151,413

497,960

831,084

Operating loss

(48,310

)

(263,667

)

(301,679

)

(1,708,288

)

Financial expense, net

(77,784

)

(12,199

)

(71,999

)

(14,570

)

Other income (loss), net

(6,582

)

(76

)

(17,428

)

14,547

Loss before income taxes

(132,676

)

(275,942

)

(391,106

)

(1,708,311

)

Tax benefits (Income taxes)

564

(11,041

)

(13,382

)

(96,150

)

Net loss from equity method investments

(9

)

(456

)

(960

)

(1,896

)

Net loss

$

(132,121

)

$

(287,439

)

$

(405,448

)

$

(1,806,357

)

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

2025

2024

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

455,075

$

274,611

Restricted cash

84,771

135,328

Marketable securities

38,097

311,279

Trade receivables, net of allowances of $17,224 and $43,038, respectively

267,441

160,423

Inventories, net

552,632

645,897

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

341,831

523,027

Total current assets

1,739,847

2,050,565

LONG-TERM ASSETS:

Marketable securities

42,597

Property, plant and equipment, net

269,351

343,438

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

48,178

41,393

Intangible assets, net

7,129

9,666

Goodwill

50,123

48,380

Loan receivables, net

45,678

Other long-term assets

67,566

64,736

Total long-term assets

442,347

595,888

Total assets

2,182,194

2,646,453

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Trade payables

271,983

107,543

Employees and payroll accruals

73,992

76,292

Warranty obligations

89,330

140,249

Deferred revenues and customers advances

70,371

140,870

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

297,819

246,078

Convertible senior notes, net

346,305

Total current liabilities

803,495

1,057,337

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:

Convertible senior notes, net

331,561

330,006

Warranty obligations

268,559

292,116

Deferred revenues and customers advances

293,328

231,049

Finance lease liabilities

18,558

39,159

Operating lease liabilities

36,648

30,018

Other long-term liabilities

2,581

8,426

Total long-term liabilities

951,235

930,774

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:

Common stock of $0.0001 par value - Authorized: 125,000,000 shares; issued: 60,360,154 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 58,780,490 shares as of December 31, 2024; outstanding: 60,360,154 shares as of December 31, 2025 and 58,027,126 shares as of December 31, 2024.

6

6

Additional paid-in capital

1,872,760

1,813,198

Treasury stock, at cost; 0 and 753,364 stocks held as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively

(50,194

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(11,663

)

(76,477

)

Accumulated deficit

(1,433,639

)

(1,028,191

)

Total stockholders' equity

427,464

658,342

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

2,182,194

$

2,646,453

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(405,448

)

$

(1,806,357

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

30,511

59,865

Provision to write down inventories to net realizable value

17,827

738,757

Impairment of asset held-for-sale

42,746

Loss on impairment and disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,799

224,772

Stock-based compensation expenses

92,545

137,251

Loss from business disposition

17,875

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

24,674

Impairment of privately-held companies

21,587

5,000

Deferred income taxes, net

(761

)

79,209

Gain from repurchasing of convertible notes

(15,456

)

Loss from exchange rate fluctuations

2,594

11,918

Loss (gain) from sale of property, plant and equipment

(3,058

)

1,522

Cumulative translation adjustment, including intra-entity transactions that are of a long-term investment reclassified from other comprehensive loss

58,916

Other items

866

1,508

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables, net

(105,923

)

451,707

Inventories, net

97,230

67,799

Prepaid expenses and other assets

107,055

7,369

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

11,342

15,805

Trade payables

164,808

(405,990

)

Warranty obligations

(72,101

)

(85,541

)

Deferred revenues and customers advances

(5,781

)

119,519

Operating lease liabilities

(13,360

)

(15,829

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

38,992

69,179

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

104,261

(313,319

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Investment in available-for-sale marketable securities

(471,158

)

(253,431

)

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale marketable securities

713,413

719,454

Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale marketable securities

76,288

114,564

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(23,467

)

(108,163

)

Proceeds from sale of investment in privately-held company

4,000

Business dispositions, net of cash sold

(7,322

)

Business combinations, net of cash acquired

(10,417

)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

37,642

1,876

Advance related to held-for-sale asset

7,000

Purchase of intangible assets

(10,000

)

Disbursements for loans receivables

(37,500

)

Investment in privately-held companies

(300

)

(25,664

)

Proceeds from loans receivables

53,585

32,150

Repayment related to governmental grant

(6,643

)

Other investing activities

(3,156

)

(6,583

)

Net cash provided by investing activities

379,882

416,286

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repurchase of common stock

(50,194

)

Repurchase of convertible debt

(5,093

)

(267,900

)

Proceeds from issuance of Notes 2029, net of issuance costs

329,214

Capped call transactions related to Notes 2029

(28,342

)

Repayment of convertible notes at maturity

(342,250

)

Tax withholding in connection with stock-based awards, net

2,665

(281

)

Other financing activities

(4,212

)

(2,626

)

Net cash used in financing activities

(348,890

)

(20,129

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,344

(11,367

)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash including cash classified within current held-for-sale assets

138,597

71,471

Less: change in cash classified within current held-for-sale assets

(8,690

)

Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

129,907

71,471

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

409,939

338,468

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

539,846

$

409,939

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Gross profit (loss) (GAAP)

$

74,471

$

72,143

$

32,131

$

17,536

$

(112,254

)

$

196,281

$

(877,204

)

$

703,823

Revenues from finance component

(456

)

(351

)

(304

)

(264

)

(254

)

(1,375

)

(984

)

(834

)

Discontinued operation revenues

(1,107

)

(85

)

(8,132

)

(7,098

)

(16,422

)

Discontinued operation cost of revenues

(331

)

(13,101

)

7,834

792

26,118

(4,806

)

24,921

36,648

Stock-based compensation

3,687

3,959

4,004

4,372

3,727

16,022

21,952

23,200

Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories

613

825

882

381

1,095

2,701

3,138

1,100

Amortization and depreciation of acquired asset

495

501

483

491

484

1,970

5,412

6,038

Restructuring charges

344

31

10

430

3,770

815

15,327

23,154

Gross profit (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

77,716

$

63,922

$

36,908

$

16,640

$

(77,314

)

$

195,186

$

(807,438

)

$

793,129

Gross margin (loss) (GAAP)

22.2

%

21.2

%

11.1

%

8.0

%

(57.2

)%

16.6

%

(97.3

)%

23.6

%

Revenues from finance component

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

(0.1

)

0.0

Discontinued operation revenues

0.0

0.0

(2.8

)

(3.2

)

(1.4

)

Discontinued operation cost of revenues

0.0

(3.9

)

3.0

0.4

13.3

(0.4

)

2.8

1.2

Stock-based compensation

1.1

1.2

1.4

2.0

1.9

1.4

2.4

0.9

Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories

0.0

0.2

0.3

0.2

0.6

0.2

0.3

0.0

Amortization and depreciation of acquired asset

0.0

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.6

0.2

Restructuring charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.2

1.9

0.1

1.7

0.8

Gross margin (loss) (Non-GAAP)

23.3

%

18.8

%

13.2

%

7.8

%

(39.4

)%

16.7

%

(89.6

)%

26.7

%

Operating expenses (GAAP)

$

122,781

$

107,293

$

147,624

$

120,262

$

151,413

$

497,960

$

831,084

$

663,618

Stock-based compensation - R&D

(8,442

)

(10,681

)

(9,856

)

(15,911

)

(10,653

)

(44,890

)

(62,546

)

(66,944

)

Stock-based compensation - S&M

(4,298

)

(4,348

)

(4,342

)

(4,742

)

(4,452

)

(17,730

)

(27,328

)

(30,987

)

Stock-based compensation - G&A

(3,546

)

(2,897

)

(1,059

)

(6,401

)

(5,600

)

(13,903

)

(25,425

)

(28,814

)

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - R&D

(189

)

(1,000

)

(989

)

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - S&M

(116

)

(116

)

(116

)

(424

)

(442

)

(772

)

(1,599

)

(927

)

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets - G&A

(6

)

(15

)

Discontinued operation

(6,989

)

(316

)

(27,069

)

(1,522

)

(3,350

)

(35,896

)

(3,293

)

(388

)

Restructuring charges

(423

)

(426

)

(867

)

(2,613

)

(4,329

)

(5,607

)

Assets impairment and disposal by abandonment

(3,135

)

(672

)

(1,967

)

(224

)

(17,989

)

(5,998

)

(251,823

)

(30,790

)

Gain (loss) from assets sales

(7,117

)

(158

)

(17,108

)

662

(1,910

)

(23,721

)

(5,746

)

1,262

Certain litigation and other contingencies

399

(1,786

)

Acquisition costs

(9

)

(135

)

Operating expenses (Non-GAAP)

$

88,715

$

87,679

$

85,240

$

89,087

$

106,828

$

350,721

$

447,101

$

503,105

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(48,310

)

$

(35,150

)

$

(115,493

)

$

(102,726

)

$

(263,667

)

$

(301,679

)

$

(1,708,288

)

$

40,205

Revenues from finance component

(456

)

(351

)

(304

)

(264

)

(254

)

(1,375

)

(984

)

(834

)

Discontinued operation

5,551

(12,870

)

26,771

(4,784

)

29,468

14,668

28,214

37,036

Stock-based compensation

19,973

21,885

19,261

31,426

24,432

92,545

137,251

149,945

Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories

613

825

882

381

1,095

2,701

3,138

1,100

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets

611

617

599

915

1,115

2,742

8,017

7,969

Restructuring charges

767

457

877

3,043

3,770

5,144

20,934

23,154

Assets impairment and disposal by abandonment

3,135

672

1,967

224

17,989

5,998

251,823

30,790

Loss (gain) from assets sales

7,117

158

17,108

(662

)

1,910

23,721

5,746

(1,262

)

Certain litigation and other contingencies

(399

)

1,786

Acquisition costs

9

135

Operating income (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

(10,999

)

$

(23,757

)

$

(48,332

)

$

(72,447

)

$

(184,142

)

$

(155,535

)

$

(1,254,539

)

$

290,024

Financial income (expense), net (GAAP)

$

(77,784

)

$

3,040

$

(7,323

)

$

10,068

$

(12,199

)

$

(71,999

)

$

(14,570

)

$

41,212

Non cash interest expense

4,420

4,462

4,326

4,051

3,920

17,259

14,877

12,703

Currency fluctuation related to lease standard

3,360

1,552

7,151

(1,633

)

1,089

10,430

(744

)

(3,055

)

Discontinued operation

1,402

(958

)

2,265

(276

)

2,433

CTA reclassification upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary

59,520

59,520

One‑time foreign exchange impact from VAT settlement agreement

10,963

10,963

Financial income (expense), net (Non-GAAP)

$

1,881

$

8,096

$

6,419

$

12,210

$

(7,190

)

$

28,606

$

(437

)

$

50,860

Other income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(6,582

)

$

(15,011

)

$

4,017

$

148

$

(76

)

$

(17,428

)

$

14,547

$

(318

)

Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments

(2

)

76

(2

)

(2,966

)

193

Loss (gain) from business combination

(1,125

)

Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes

(146

)

(146

)

(15,456

)

Gain From sale of private held companies

155

(4,017

)

(3,862

)

Loss from impairment of private held companies

6,427

15,011

21,438

5,000

Other income (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

(125

)

Income tax benefit (expense) (GAAP)

$

564

$

(2,563

)

$

(5,657

)

$

(5,726

)

$

(11,041

)

$

(13,382

)

$

(96,150

)

$

(46,420

)

Income tax adjustment

389

(124

)

(100

)

(155

)

(176

)

10

39,007

(45,896

)

Income tax benefit (expense) (Non-GAAP)

$

953

$

(2,687

)

$

(5,757

)

$

(5,881

)

$

(11,217

)

$

(13,372

)

$

(57,143

)

$

(92,316

)

Equity method investments income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(9

)

$

(376

)

$

(288

)

$

(287

)

$

(456

)

$

(960

)

$

(1,896

)

$

(350

)

Loss from equity method investments

9

376

288

287

456

960

1,896

350

Equity method investments income (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

$

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(132,121

)

$

(50,060

)

$

(124,744

)

$

(98,523

)

$

(287,439

)

$

(405,448

)

$

(1,806,357

)

$

34,329

Revenues from finance component

(456

)

(351

)

(304

)

(264

)

(254

)

(1,375

)

(984

)

(834

)

Discontinued operation

6,953

(13,828

)

29,036

(5,060

)

29,468

17,101

28,214

37,036

Stock-based compensation

19,973

21,885

19,261

31,426

24,432

92,545

137,251

149,945

Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories

613

825

882

381

1,095

2,701

3,138

1,100

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets

611

617

599

915

1,115

2,742

8,017

7,969

Restructuring charges

767

457

877

3,043

3,770

5,144

20,934

23,154

Assets impairment and disposal by abandonment

3,135

672

1,967

224

17,989

5,998

251,823

30,790

Loss (gain) from assets sales

7,117

158

17,108

(662

)

1,910

23,721

5,746

(1,262

)

Certain litigation and other contingencies

(399

)

1,786

Acquisition costs

9

135

Non cash interest expense

4,420

4,462

4,326

4,051

3,920

17,259

14,877

12,703

CTA reclassification upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary

59,520

59,520

One‑time foreign exchange impact from VAT settlement agreement

10,963

10,963

Currency fluctuation related to lease standard

3,360

1,552

7,151

(1,633

)

1,089

10,430

(744

)

(3,055

)

Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments

(2

)

76

(2

)

(2,966

)

193

Loss (gain) from business combination

(1,125

)

Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes

(146

)

(146

)

(15,456

)

Gain From sale of private held companies

155

(4,017

)

(3,862

)

Loss from impairment of private held companies

6,427

15,011

21,438

5,000

Income tax adjustment

389

(124

)

(100

)

(155

)

(176

)

10

39,007

(45,896

)

Equity method adjustments

9

376

288

287

456

960

1,896

350

Net income (loss) (Non-GAAP)

$

(8,165

)

$

(18,348

)

$

(47,670

)

$

(66,118

)

$

(202,549

)

$

(140,301

)

$

(1,312,119

)

$

248,443

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Net basic earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

(2.21

)

$

(0.84

)

$

(2.13

)

$

(1.70

)

$

(5.00

)

$

(6.88

)

$

(31.64

)

$

0.61

Revenues from finance component

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

0.00

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Discontinued operation

0.12

(0.23

)

0.50

(0.09

)

0.52

0.29

0.49

0.66

Stock-based compensation

0.33

0.37

0.33

0.54

0.42

1.57

2.41

2.65

Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.05

0.02

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.14

0.14

Restructuring charges

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.37

0.41

Assets impairment and disposal by abandonment

0.05

0.01

0.03

0.00

0.31

0.10

4.41

0.54

Loss (gain) from assets sales

0.12

0.00

0.30

(0.01

)

0.03

0.40

0.10

(0.02

)

Certain litigation and other contingencies

(0.01

)

0.03

Acquisition costs

0.00

0.00

Non cash interest expense

0.07

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.30

0.26

0.23

CTA reclassification upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary

1.00

1.01

One‑time foreign exchange impact from VAT settlement

0.18

0.18

Currency fluctuation related to lease standard

0.06

0.02

0.12

(0.03

)

0.02

0.18

(0.01

)

(0.06

)

Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.05

)

0.01

Loss (gain) from business combination

(0.02

)

Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes

0.00

0.00

(0.27

)

Gain From sale of private held companies

0.00

(0.06

)

(0.07

)

Loss from impairment of private held companies

0.11

0.26

0.36

0.09

Income tax adjustment

0.00

(0.01

)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.68

(0.81

)

Equity method adjustments

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.00

Net basic earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.81

)

$

(1.14

)

$

(3.52

)

$

(2.38

)

$

(22.99

)

$

4.39

SolarEdge Technologies INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three months ended

Year ended

December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025

June 30,

2025

March 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Net diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

(2.21

)

$

(0.84

)

$

(2.13

)

$

(1.70

)

$

(5.00

)

$

(6.88

)

$

(31.64

)

$

0.60

Revenues from finance component

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

0.00

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(0.01

)

Discontinued operation

0.12

(0.23

)

0.50

(0.09

)

0.52

0.29

0.49

0.64

Stock-based compensation

0.33

0.37

0.33

0.54

0.42

1.57

2.41

2.57

Amortization of stock-based compensation capitalized in inventories

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.05

0.02

Amortization and depreciation of acquired assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.04

0.14

0.14

Restructuring charges

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.05

0.07

0.09

0.37

0.40

Assets impairment and disposal by abandonment

0.05

0.01

0.03

0.00

0.31

0.10

4.41

0.53

Loss (gain) from assets sales

0.12

0.00

0.30

(0.01

)

0.03

0.40

0.10

(0.02

)

Certain litigation and other contingencies

(0.01

)

0.03

Acquisition costs

0.00

0.00

Non cash interest expense

0.07

0.08

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.30

0.26

0.03

CTA reclassification upon liquidation of a foreign subsidiary

1.00

1.01

One‑time foreign exchange impact from VAT settlement agreement

0.18

0.18

Currency fluctuation related to lease standard

0.06

0.02

0.12

(0.03

)

0.02

0.18

(0.01

)

(0.05

)

Loss (gain) from sale of equity and debt investments

0.00

0.00

0.00

(0.05

)

0.00

Loss (gain) from business combination

(0.02

)

Gain from the repurchase of convertible notes

0.00

0.00

(0.27

)

Gain From sale of private held companies

0.00

(0.06

)

(0.07

)

Loss from impairment of private held companies

0.11

0.26

0.00

0.36

0.09

Income tax adjustment

0.00

(0.01

)

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.68

(0.76

)

Equity method adjustments

0.00

0.01

0.00

0.00

0.01

0.02

0.03

0.00

Net diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$

(0.14

)

$

(0.31

)

$

(0.81

)

$

(1.14

)

$

(3.52

)

$

(2.38

)

$

(22.99

)

$

4.12

Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

59,828,042

59,278,269

58,567,394

58,121,502

57,467,946

58,954,380

57,082,182

57,237,518

Stock-based compensation

725,859

Notes due 2025

2,276,818

Number of shares used in computing net diluted earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

59,828,042

59,278,269

58,567,394

58,121,502

57,467,946

58,954,380

57,082,182

60,240,195

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (GAAP)

52,629

25,608

(7,799

)

33,823

37,804

104,261

(313,319

)

(180,113

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(9,293

)

(2,809

)

(1,256

)

(10,109

)

(12,258

)

(23,467

)

(108,163

)

(170,523

)

Discontinued operation

(3,867

)

(3,867

)

Free cash flow (deficit) (Non-GAAP)

43,336

22,799

(9,055

)

19,847

25,546

76,927

(421,482

)

(350,636

)

Investor Contacts
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.
JB Lowe, Head of Investor Relations
investors@solaredge.com

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
Erica Mannion or Michael Funari
investors@solaredge.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

solaredge-technologiessedgnasdaq-sedg
SEDG
The Conversation (0)
SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New SVP Finance and CFO Transition Plan

SolarEdge Announces Appointment of New SVP Finance and CFO Transition Plan

Ronen Faier, CFO to transition out of his role as CFO and be succeeded by Ariel Porat, former executive at Siemens Global SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today the appointment of Ariel Porat as... Keep Reading...
SolarEdge Announces Availability of SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in Germany

SolarEdge Announces Availability of SolarEdge ONE Optimization Solution for Homeowners with a Dynamic Rate Plan in Germany

Dynamic rate plans are gradually being introduced across Europe, with Germany set to make it mandatory for all electricity providers to offer at least one dynamic rate plan by the start of 2025 SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy... Keep Reading...
SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

SolarEdge's Annual Sustainability Report Highlights 40M Metric Tons of CO2e Avoided Annually Through Usage of its Solar Solutions

By the end of 2023, over 3.4 million homes were equipped with SolarEdge PV systems; Over 50% of Fortune 100 Companies have SolarEdge Technology on their Rooftops SolarEdge Technologies , Inc. ("SolarEdge" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today... Keep Reading...
ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

ROTH MKM to Host 9th Annual London Conference on June 20-22, 2023

Via InvestorWire -- ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com will host the 9th Annual Roth London Conference on June 20-22, 2023, at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane in London, UK. This event will provide institutional investors the unique opportunity to meet with C-suite leaders and executive... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Graphite One Announces Closing of Public Offering for C$35 Million

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone

Related News

uranium-investing

Niger’s Seized Uranium Remains in Geopolitical Limbo

graphite-investing

US Slaps Higher Tariffs on Chinese Graphite Imports After Final Commerce Determination

energy-investing

Ormat Signs 150MW Geothermal Deal to Power Google Data Centers in Nevada

copper-investing

BHP Reports “Strong” Results from Australian Copper Operations

precious-metals-investing

LaFleur Minerals Progressing Towards Gold Pour at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

precious-metals-investing

Cartier Extends Mineralized System 4 km East of Main; Cuts 23.2 g/t Au over 1.0 m at Nordeau ; Expands High-Grade Gold Near Surface at East Nordeau Zone

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Drills 8.51 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 10.6 Meters Within 2.32 g/t Oxide AuEq Over 86.8 Meters ; Discovers High-Grade Oxide Gold-Antimony "Armory Fault" Structure At Bullet Zone