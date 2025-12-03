Snowflake Doubles AWS Marketplace Growth YoY, Eclipses $2 Billion in Sales as New Integrations Accelerate Enterprise Data and AI Adoption

Global enterprises including Booking.com and DraftKings can unlock faster insights and accelerate their AI journeys
- Snowflake eclipses $2 billion in sales in AWS Marketplace within the 2025 calendar year
- New integrations will deliver open connectivity for modern, AI-ready data architectures, allowing joint customers to build secure, scalable, interoperable AI solutions
- Snowflake recognized by AWS as AWS Partner of the Year in multiple categories, including Data & Analytics Technology, GenAI Tools, and Infrastructure Technology
Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced a major milestone in its strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), doubling its transaction growth in AWS Marketplace YoY to exceed $2 billion in sales in a calendar year. Building on this milestone, Snowflake has leveraged AWS Marketplace to reach and serve customers by accelerating adoption, simplifying procurement, and fueling global growth. With new innovations, Snowflake in collaboration with AWS is helping customers modernize their data platforms and create AI-ready architectures with open standards and unified governance. Snowflake was also honored by AWS across 14 Partner Award categories, including Data & Analytics, GenAI Tools, and Infrastructure Partner of the Year.
"Snowflake and AWS have built one of the strongest collaborations in the cloud industry today, helping organizations modernize faster and unlock new value from their data," said Mike Gannon, Chief Revenue Officer, Snowflake. "Crossing the $2 billion mark in AWS Marketplace and being recognized as a leading Global Partner reflects how deeply our innovations resonate with customers in the AI era. The seamless integration between Snowflake's fully managed data and AI platform with AWS services is accelerating our growth and empowering customers to transform their businesses in the age of AI."
The continued momentum underscores a vision for the future of data and AI. Snowflake is redefining what's possible for enterprises looking to build trusted, scalable AI systems on the cloud across the globe. The company's innovations span generative AI tools, federated data access, and support for open table formats, empowering customers to move from experimentation to production faster, transforming mission-critical data into intelligence that drives measurable business impact.
"Snowflake's achievement of surpassing $2 billion in AWS Marketplace transactions—doubling year-over-year growth—demonstrates the power of removing procurement friction to accelerate enterprise innovation," said Ruba Borno, VP, Global Specialists & Partners, AWS. "AWS Marketplace enables organizations to streamline software purchasing with consolidated billing, simplified procurement workflows, and seamless integration with their AWS environments. This milestone reflects our shared commitment to making it easier for customers to discover, purchase, and deploy the data and AI solutions they need, while providing partners like Snowflake a proven pathway to scale and meet customers where they're buying."
Customers Driving Innovation Through AWS Marketplace
Enterprises across industries, including industry leaders like AstraZeneca, Booking.com, and DraftKings are achieving transformative results by transacting Snowflake in AWS Marketplace. This streamlined path to procurement enables customers to quickly deploy Snowflake's fully managed data and AI platform within their existing AWS environments, while maintaining the governance and security controls, and scalability required to unlock AI-driven outcomes.
"At Booking.com, data and AI are at the core of how we deliver seamless travel experiences to millions of customers around the world," said Thomas Davey, Chief Data Officer, Booking.com. "The combination of Snowflake's AI Data Cloud and AWS's trusted infrastructure gives us the flexibility and scalability to experiment, personalize, and innovate faster—while maintaining the performance, security, and governance controls our business demands."
"Snowflake on AWS is a key part of how we modernize our data foundation and accelerate innovation across DraftKings," said Zach Maybury, Chief Technology Officer at DraftKings. "The platform provides the scale, speed, and rigor to turn data into real-time insights while maintaining the governance and reliability essential in a dynamic, highly regulated industry."
Advancing Open Data Connectivity and AI-Ready Architectures
Snowflake and AWS provide enterprise-grade, production-ready technology that brings together the robust security infrastructure and generative AI services of AWS with Snowflake's fully managed data and AI platform. Together, they enable customers to confidently build and deploy applications that drive efficiency, open new revenue streams, and accelerate innovation.
Through AWS Marketplace, customers can access joint capabilities more easily, streamlining procurement and accelerating access to Snowflake's AI Data Cloud's advanced integrations with AWS services. As enterprises accelerate their AI transformations, Snowflake is working together to deliver interoperable data architectures that help joint customers scale innovation securely and cost-effectively. These innovations are aimed at eliminating data silos between platforms and ending vendor lock-in, allowing customers to use AI securely and without costly data movement. New joint product innovations include:
- Connect Snowflake Agents with Amazon Bedrock AgentCore: Customers can connect to Snowflake Cortex Agents, Snowflake Managed MCP server , and Cortex AI services from Amazon Bedrock AgentCore.
- Catalog Federation between AWS Glue Data Catalog and Snowflake Catalogs: Customers can now access Iceberg-format data managed by the Snowflake Horizon Catalog directly through AWS Glue Data Catalog. This enables organizations on AWS to maintain a single point of access for Iceberg-format data across both platforms, minimizing data duplication, movement, and associated costs.
- Catalog-Linked Databases from Snowflake to AWS Glue Data Catalog: For Snowflake-centric customers, databases can now be linked directly to AWS Glue Data Catalog without creating individual externally managed Iceberg tables, allowing automatic discovery and synchronization for streamlined read/write access. This includes support for vended credentials and Amazon S3 Tables to simplify management at scale and streamline governance controls.
- Support for Iceberg V3 Table Spec: Snowflake's support for the latest Iceberg standard unlocks a broader set of interoperable use cases by now supporting semistructured data (VARIANT), geospatial data types, row lineage, and more for customers standardizing on open table formats across multi-cloud and hybrid environments.
AWS Partner of the Year Recognition
The value of the Snowflake AI Data Cloud on AWS for enterprises was further validated through its recognition as one of the leading global partners in the 2025 AWS Partner Awards . Snowflake received 14 AWS Partner Awards, including three global technology awards, five global industry awards, four EMEA regional Technology Partner awards, and two NAMER regional awards. Notably, the company was named Global Data & Analytics Technology Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, Global Generative AI Tool Partner of the Year as a first-time winner, and Global Infrastructure Technology Partner of the Year, underscoring Snowflake's commitment to advancing open data, AI, and infrastructure excellence across the AWS ecosystem.
Learn More:
- Learn more about the power of Snowflake on AWS here .
- Visit Snowflake on-site at AWS re:Invent at Booth #1120.
- Check out the latest Snowflake innovations and announcements on Snowflake's Newsroom .
- Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X .
About Snowflake
Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, applications and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251203483596/en/
Tom Hannigan
Partner PR, Snowflake
press@snowflake.com