New Age Metals Reports Up To 51.9% Antimony And 46.2 G/T Gold From Phase 2 Exploration At St. Alban's, Newfoundland

February 27, 2026 TheNewswire - Rockport, Ontario– New Age Metals Inc. (TSX.V: NAM | OTCQB: NMTLF | FSE: P7J) ("NAM" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its Phase 2 follow-up exploration program at the Company's St. Alban's antimony–gold properties in southern Newfoundland and Labrador.
Phase 2 exploration returned high-grade results, including assays of up to 51.9% antimony (Sb) [Figure 1] and 46.2 g/t gold (Au) [Figure 2], significantly strengthening the structurally controlled Au–Sb mineralizing system first identified during Phase 1 exploration (see August 27, 2025 news release).
Phase 2 Highlights
-
Grab samples returned up to 51.9% Sb (Sample 445127) from the southeastern portion of the Antimony Ridge property (St. Alban's area)
-
High-grade gold assays returned up to 46.2 g/t (Sample 214444) and 23.8 g/t (Sample 445126) from grab sampling of quartz veining in the central zone of the Antimony Ridge property
-
Southeastern zone on the Antimony Ridge property returned 6.53 g/t Au (Sample 441306), 6.42 g/t Au (Sample 260055), and a cluster of –5 g/t Au spatially associated with high-grade Sb
-
Northwestern corridor on the Antimony Ridge property hosts stibnite-bearing sheeted quartz veins traced for ~400 metres with grades up to 6.57% Sb (Sample 441326) [Figure 3]
-
A grab sample (Sample 206547) from Antimony Ridge returned 39,215 ppm Zn, 3,672 ppm Pb, 2,927 ppm Cu
-
Results confirm structurally controlled Au-Sb mineralization along an emerging ~16 km trend
-
40 additional mineral claims (~1000 hectares) staked, consolidating the trend and capturing the Pardy Head antimony occurrence (Figure 6)
-
Exploration approvals received for trenching activities on the Antimony Ridge Property for next field season
-
Final JEA report submitted; potential $71,975 exploration rebate pending acceptance.
Sampled locations are shown in Figures 4 and 5 and a detailed summary of grab sample assay results is provided in the Company's accompanying Phase 2 Highlights Table 1.
Harry Barr, NAM Chairman and CEO, comments, "Phase 2 has delivered high-grade antimony and gold results that materially upgrade the scale and potential of our project in south-central Newfoundland. The identification of antimony grades exceeding 50% Sb and gold grades up to 46.2 g/t confirms the strength of this emerging mineralized system.
In addition, we have expanded our land position to include the Pardy Head occurrence, secured trenching approvals, and completed additional late season work up until the snow prohibited work in December. This was all done while leveraging provincial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance program. With further assays pending, our technical team continues to develop a stronger understanding of the structural controls of mineralization. We believe that the project is well positioned for drilling next season."
Figure 1: High-grade angular stibnite float sample 445127 from the Antimony Ridge property that graded 51.9% Sb
Regional Context – Emerging Au-Sb Corridor
Phase 2 results further confirm structurally controlled Au–Sb mineralization hosted within quartz veins of the St. Joseph's Cove Formation.
Mineralization extends along a regional structural trend from Swanger's Cove, through Antimony Ridge (MODS# 001M/13/Sb 002) and Golden Grit (MODS# 001M/13/Au 015), to the True Grit (MODS# 001M/13/Au 014) occurrence.
This continuity supports district-scale potential along an emerging Au–Sb corridor in the St. Alban's area. Ongoing work is progressively defining discrete structural zones within this broader trend, allowing the Company to narrow exploration toward specific target areas.
Antimony Ridge – Phase 2 Results
Phase 2 work has defined three distinct mineralized zones within the Antimony Ridge property.
Central High-Grade Gold Zone
The strongest gold mineralization identified to date during Phase 2 occurs within a central structural zone. Grab samples returned:
-
46.2 g/t Au (Sample 214444)
-
23.8 g/t Au (Sample 445126)
-
8.21 g/t Au (Sample 445116)
-
7.16 g/t Au 2.51% Sb (Sample 445132)
Gold mineralization is hosted within narrow quartz veins that cross-cut the regional foliation and are spatially associated with NNW–SSE-trending fault structures interpreted to represent later brittle deformation.
In contrast, antimony-bearing quartz veining identified elsewhere on the property appears largely foliation-parallel, suggesting that gold mineralization may represent a structurally overprinting event focused along cross-cutting fault zones.
The relationship between foliation-parallel Sb veining and cross-cutting Au-bearing structures highlights the potential for enhanced mineralization at structural intersections, providing clear vectors for continued trenching and drill targeting.
Figure 2: Sample 214444 from a cross-cutting quartz vein on the Antimony Ridge Property
Northwestern Stibnite-Bearing Structural Corridor
The northwestern portion of the property hosts a well-defined structural corridor where the technical team traced multiple parallel to sheeted quartz veins, approximately 10–30 cm wide, exposed in outcrop over approximately 400 metres of strike length.
These quartz veins are oriented sub-parallel to the regional foliation, indicating that antimony mineralization is largely foliation-controlled and developed within a ductile structural fabric of the host rocks.
Sampling from these foliation-parallel sheeted quartz veins returned antimony values up to 6.57% Sb, confirming stibnite-bearing mineralization within a structurally continuous bedrock corridor. The continuity and geometry of this mineralized vein system define a coherent surface target for drill testing.
Figure 3: Sample 441326 from a quartz-stibnite vein on the northwestern target of the Antimony Ridge property
Southeastern High-Grade Antimony Zone
The southeastern portion of the property hosts the highest-grade antimony values identified to date, including over-limit samples grading:
-
51.9% Sb (Sample 445127)
-
51.2% Sb (Sample 445128)
Associated gold values include 6.53 g/t Au, 6.42 g/t Au, and a cluster of 4–5 g/t Au results.
The abundance and angular nature of mineralized float, combined with coincident soil anomalies, suggests a proximal bedrock source that has not yet been exposed. This southeastern zone represents a high-priority trenching target for the 2026 field season.
Polymetallic Character of the System
In addition to high-grade gold and antimony, Phase 2 sampling confirmed elevated base- and precious-metal values across multiple properties within the St. Alban's project area.
Quartz-vein sampling at Antimony Ridge returned up to:
-
39,215 ppm Zn
-
3,672 ppm Pb
-
2,927 ppm Cu
On the Fort Property, Phase 2 sampling returned strongly anomalous lead values, including assays up to 21,937 ppm Pb, confirming that base-metal mineralization occurs beyond the Antimony Ridge corridor.
Notably, Phase 1 exploration at the Fort Property returned even higher-grade lead and high-grade silver values (see August 27, 2025 news release), demonstrating continuity of polymetallic mineralization within the broader structural trend.
Elevated Zn, Pb, Cu, Ag, and As values identified during both Phase 1 and Phase 2 programs highlight the presence of a robust polymetallic hydrothermal system active along the regional Au–Sb corridor. The widespread and consistent distribution of this multi-element signature across multiple properties supports the interpretation of a district-scale, structurally controlled mineralizing system.
Figure 2: Map Overview of Sb % in Grab Sampling from the St. Alban's Properties (South-Central, Newfoundland)
Figure 3: Map Overview of Au g/t in Grab Sampling from the St. Alban's Properties (South-Central, Newfoundland)
Land Consolidation – Pardy Head
The Company staked an additional 40 mineral claims (~1,000 hectares), further consolidating the mineralized trend and capturing the Pardy Head antimony occurrence where government mapping confirms stibnite-bearing quartz veins in outcrop.
Figure 4: Plate 7B (p. 100) of Updated Geology of the St. Alban's Map Area (NTS 1M/13) (Westhues, 2017) illustrates coarse stibnite hosted within quartz veins at the Pardy Head occurrence.
Sampling Summary
A total of 660 samples have been received from the laboratory to date. These include:
-
419 rock samples
-
154 soil samples
-
69 stream sediment samples
-
18 inserted QA/QC samples (certified reference materials and blanks)
Analytical results for these samples have been reviewed and are currently undergoing internal QA/QC verification by the Company's technical team.
An additional approximately 200 samples remain either pending final analytical results from the laboratory or pending completion of internal QA/QC review. Results from these samples will be reported once the Company's verification procedures have been completed.
2026 Exploration Plans
The results herein will be used to refine exploration targeting and support trenching, structural mapping, and drill program planning for 2026 and beyond:
-
Trenching across the southeastern high-grade Sb zone
-
Exposing and mapping the central gold-rich structural zone
-
Continued evaluation and slated diamond drilling of the 400 m stibnite-bearing corridor on the northwestern zone.
-
Continued exploration along the regional Au-Sb trend
Table 1: Assay Highlights returned to Date from Phase 2 Sampling
Click here to access high resolution assay highlights
Notes: n.d. = not determined.
Cautionary Note: Grab rock (outcrop and boulder) samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the Property. These results are preliminary in nature and not conclusive evidence of the likelihood of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. However, these samples demonstrate significant antimony and gold (and copper, zinc, silver and lead) mineralization potential on portions of the St. Alban's area properties.
Analytical Methods, Chain of Custody, and Quality Assurance/Quality Control
NAM maintains a rigorous QA/QC protocol for all rock samples collected during the Phase 2 program. Field crews inserted certified reference materials ("CRMs") and analytical blanks at a rate of approximately one QA/QC sample for every 20 primary samples, ensuring that ~5% of all submitted samples were independent quality control checks. The CRMs were sourced from industry-certified providers and selected to match, as closely as possible, the expected mineralization style and grade ranges. Analytical blanks consisted of barren quartz material used to monitor potential contamination during sample preparation and analysis.
All samples were individually sealed in heavy-duty plastic bags, labelled with unique sample numbers, and placed into rice bags for transport. Field crews maintained continuous possession of the samples until they were securely delivered by Company personnel to the SGS sample preparation facility in Grand Falls–Windsor, Newfoundland. At this facility, the samples were weighed and prepared into pulps in accordance with SGS's standard procedures before being securely shipped internally to SGS Canada's Minerals laboratory in Burnaby, British Columbia, for complete assay analysis.
Analytical work included:
-
Gold (Au): 30-g Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry ("AAS") finish (GE_FAA30V5)
-
Gold, Silver (Au Ag Overlimit): Samples returning elevated gold values were re-analyzed by 30 g fire assay with gravimetric finish (GO_FAG37V), where required.
-
Multi-element Suite: Sodium Peroxide Fusion followed by Induction Coupled Plasma ("ICP") – Mass Spectrometry ("MS") and Atomic Emission Spectroscopy ("AAS") analysis ICP-AES (GE_ICP90A50) and ICP-MS (GE_IMS90A50); and
-
Over-limit Determinations: Over-limit results for antimony (Sb) and lead (Pb) were re-analysed using Na₂O₂ Fusion with ICP-AES (GO_ICP90Q100) or Pyrosulphate Fusion with XRF (GO_XRF70V2), as appropriate.
Internal laboratory QA/QC procedures at SGS included the insertion and analysis of certified reference materials, analytical blanks, and sample duplicates alongside the submitted samples to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.
Gold and Antimony Market Commentary
Gold has recently traded at record levels, underscoring its role as a global store of value during periods of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. Spot gold was around US$5,166/oz on February 26, 2026, and Reuters has reported that gold set a record high of US$5,594.82/oz on January 29, 2026. While day-to-day pricing remains sensitive to interest rates, currency movements, and risk sentiment, current levels highlight a constructive environment for gold-focused exploration—though there is no assurance these conditions will continue.
Antimony has also drawn renewed market attention, supported by its importance in industrial applications and increasingly strategic supply-chain considerations. Fastmarkets has noted that antimony prices reached a historical high of US$59,750 per tonne on July 4, 2025, and while prices have since moderated, they have continued to trade at elevated levels relative to historical norms. Antimony is listed as a critical mineral in Canada and the US due to its importance in industrial and defense applications and increasingly strategic supply-chain considerations.
Qualified Person
Max Kaczmer, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and a consultant to New Age Metals Inc., has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.
The Qualified Person has reviewed the analytical data, QA/QC protocols, and interpretation presented herein and is satisfied that the sampling and analytical procedures were conducted in accordance with industry standard practices.
The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to independently verify historical information related to neighbouring properties referenced in this release. Accordingly, such information should not be relied upon as indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Mineral occurrences, prospects, and deposits on adjacent or nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties.
