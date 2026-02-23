Snowflake Cortex Code Expands Towards Supporting Any Data, Anywhere

  • Cortex Code CLI extends beyond Snowflake workflows to support popular data systems starting with dbt and Apache Airflow®, delivering AI assistance across environments, regardless of where that data lives
  • Developers can apply Snowflake's secure, context-aware AI coding agent directly within their environments to build and optimize data pipelines more efficiently
  • Cortex Code CLI now provides a self-service monthly subscription for customers and teams not yet running on Snowflake so anyone can start driving impact immediately

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, today announced that Cortex Code CLI , Snowflake's AI coding agent for local development environments, is expanding beyond Snowflake-native workflows towards supporting any data source across systems, starting with dbt and Apache Airflow® 1 (now generally available). With this extended support, developers unlock secure, context-aware AI assistance within their preferred data engineering systems — empowering teams to work with data wherever it lives, and build, manage, and optimize production-grade workflows more efficiently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260223976731/en/

New updates to Cortex Code CLI support popular data systems dbt and Apache Airflow®.

Modern data stacks span multiple systems, making data engineering workflows increasingly complex and resource-intensive. When pipelines break, hidden costs compound, leading to lost productivity, operational friction, and eroded data confidence — slowing the path to business value. By expanding support to dbt and Apache Airflow workflows, Cortex Code CLI helps teams simplify and accelerate development directly within the tools they already use, while maintaining enterprise-grade controls and oversight. This empowers developers to build on their data faster, reduce manual work, and improve code quality to deliver business value from data and AI faster.

"Developers don't operate in a single system, and AI coding assistants shouldn't either," said Christian Kleinerman, EVP of Product, Snowflake. "Modern data work spans multiple systems, teams, and workflows — and the tools we build have to reflect that reality. By extending Cortex Code CLI beyond Snowflake, we're advancing our mission to provide developers with a context-aware agent that understands and works across their entire data ecosystem. By making adoption seamless, we're meeting developers where they are on their AI journey."

"Cortex Code is transforming how we approach agentic analytics at Braze," said Spencer Burke, SVP of Growth, Braze . "Its native understanding of our datasets, schemas, and columns means our engineers spend less time wrestling with context and more time getting precise, actionable outputs. We're deploying it against more complex data integrations and using it to automate and enrich our insights layer, turning structured analytics into something more dynamic, expressive, and powerful."

Extending AI-Powered Development Across Data Engineering Systems to Improve Productivity

Since launching Cortex Code in November 2025, Snowflake has already seen strong adoption with over 4,400 new users — underscoring the growing demand for streamlined, developer-first tooling that simplifies and accelerates development. Teams are rapidly embracing Cortex Code to move faster with greater confidence, turning complex, multi-system workflows into enterprise-ready outcomes.

Snowflake is enabling teams to bring consistent, secure AI-powered development to the tools they already use. This allows organizations to standardize AI across the development lifecycle and improve the efficiency and reliability of production data pipelines.

With this new release, developers unlock:

  • Support for dbt and Apache Airflow workflows: Assisting with model development, debugging, and optimization across data transformation and workflow tools
  • Expanded AI model choice: Enabling customers to select leading models, including Claude Opus 4.6 and OpenAI GPT-5.2 , to balance quality, latency, and cost based on workload requirements, with continued support for the latest frontier models as they become available
  • New administrative controls and governance: Providing enterprise features to manage access, usage, and policy enforcement across teams

"Cortex Code has transformed solution development at evolv Consulting by providing a direct, context-aware connection to the Snowflake ecosystem, allowing our team to interact seamlessly with databases, objects, and git repositories," said Trent Foley, Chief Technology Officer, evolv Consulting. " By leveraging the most advanced models available, such as Opus 4.6, Cortex Code can essentially 'do anything' through its CLI version, from full-featured React app development to complex data engineering tasks. This translated into over 500 hours in time saving – roughly $100,000 in value – in just the first 20 days of adoption."

Making Cortex Code CLI Accessible to Any Developer, Across Any Environment

To make Cortex Code CLI accessible to any developer and enable teams to realize value regardless of their environment, Snowflake is introducing a new subscription plan that operates independently of Snowflake compute and consumption — lowering the barrier to entry for any developer team. This marks Snowflake's first standalone subscription model, offering a seamless, self-service path for developers to begin using Cortex Code CLI, without requiring an existing Snowflake deployment. This approach enables teams to experiment, iterate, and apply AI-powered development across their data workflows with minimal overhead.

Learn More:

  • Explore how Cortex Code CLI supports data engineering workflows and learn more about the subscription model for new users in this blog post .
  • Learn how to get started with Cortex Code CLI with this Developer Guide .

1 "Apache Airflow" is a registered trademark or trademark of the Apache® Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains express and implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding (i) Snowflake's business strategy, plans, opportunities, or priorities (ii) the release, adoption, and use of Snowflake's new or enhanced products, services, and technology offerings, including those that are under development or not generally available, (iii) market growth, trends, and competitive considerations, (iv) Snowflake's vision, strategy, and expected benefits relating to artificial intelligence and other emerging product areas, including the expected benefits and network effects of the AI Data Cloud, and (v) the integration, interoperability, and availability of Snowflake's products, services, and technology offerings with and on third-party platforms. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the Annual Reports on Form 10-K that Snowflake files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. As a result, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Snowflake at the time those statements are made and/or Snowflake management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. Except as required by law, Snowflake undertakes no obligation, and does not intend, to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

© 2026 Snowflake Inc. All rights reserved. Snowflake, the Snowflake logo, and all other Snowflake product, feature and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or trademarks of Snowflake Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names or logos mentioned or used herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s). Snowflake may not be associated with, or be sponsored or endorsed by, any such holder(s).

About Snowflake

Snowflake is the platform for the AI era, making it easy for enterprises to innovate faster and get more value from data. More than 12,600 customers around the globe, including hundreds of the world's largest companies, use Snowflake's AI Data Cloud to build, use and share data, apps and AI. With Snowflake, data and AI are transformative for everyone. Learn more at snowflake.com (NYSE: SNOW).

